Harga BBM Agustus 2024 di Pertamina, Shell, BP dan Vivo, Mana Paling Murah?

SPBU swasta mulai menaikkan harga BBM pada awal Agustus ini, sedangkan Pertamina menahan harga.
Afiffah Rahmah Nurdifa
Afiffah Rahmah Nurdifa
Sabtu, 3 Agustus 2024 | 08:40
SPBU Vivo di Jalan Raya Pasar Minggu Jakarta Selatan, Rabu (1/3/2023) - BISNIS/Widya Islamiati.
SPBU Vivo di Jalan Raya Pasar Minggu Jakarta Selatan, Rabu (1/3/2023) - BISNIS/Widya Islamiati.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA --  Stasiun pengisian bahan bakar umum (SPBU seperti Shell dan BP AKR, melakukan penyesuaian harga BBM per 1 Agustus 2024. Sementara itu, PT Pertamina masih menahan harga BBM sejak awal tahun ini. 

Alasan Pertamina masih menaban harga BBM yakni perseroan disebut masih memantau pergerakan harga minyak dunia dan nilai tukar rupiah sampai saat ini. 

Dikutip dari laman resmi MyPertamina, Sabtu (3/8/2024) harga BBM Pertamax (RON 92) masih dibanderol Rp12.950 per liter, khususnya di wilayah Jawa. Harga Pertamax Green 95 juga masih Rp13.900 per liter dan Pertamax Turbo Rp14.400 per liter. 

Jenis BBM Dexlite juga masih dibanderol harga Rp14.500 per liter dan harga Pertamina Dex sebesar Rp15.000 per liter. Untuk BBM subsidi, Pertalite masih Rp10.000 per liter dan Biosolar dibanderol Rp6.800 per liter. 

Namun, SPBU swasta mulai menaikkan harga BBM pada awal Agustus ini. Dikutip dari laman resmi Shell Indonesia, harga Shell Super di Jakarta kini sebesar Rp14.520 per liter, naik dari sebelumnya Rp13.810 per liter. 

Kemudian Shell V-Power yang pada bulan sebelumnya dipatok Rp14.700 per liter, kini naik menjadi Rp15.370 per liter. Untuk Shell V-Power Diesel kini seharga Rp15.810 per liter dan Shell V-Power Nitro+ senilai Rp15.600 per liter. 

Selain itu, SPBU BP AKR juga menaikkan harga BBM. Di wilayah Jakarta, harga BP 92 dipatok Rp13.850 per liter atau naik dari sebelumnya Rp13.450 per liter, sedangkan BP Ultimate naik dari Rp14.700 per liter menjadi Rp15.370 per lite

Daftar Harga BBM Pertamina, BP, dan Shell

Pertamina 

Pertamina Pertalite (RON 90): Rp10.000 per liter  

Pertamax (RON 92): Rp12.950 per liter 

Pertamax Green (RON 95): Rp13.900 per liter 

Pertamax Turbo (RON 98): Rp14.400 per liter 

Bio Solar (Diesel CN48): Rp6.800 per liter 

Dexlite (Diesel CN51): Rp14.550 per liter 

Pertamina Dex (Diesel CN53): Rp15.100 per liter

Shell

Shell Super (RON 92): Rp14.520 (sebelumnya Rp13.810 per liter)

Shell V-Power (RON 95): Rp15.370 (sebelumnya Rp14.700 per liter)

Shell V-Power Nitro+ (RON 98): Rp15.600 (sebelumnya Rp14.930 per liter)  

Shell V-Power Diesel (CN 51): Rp15.810 (sebelumnya Rp15.320 per liter)

BP 

BP 92 (RON 92): Rp13.850 (sebelumnya Rp13.450 per liter)

BP Ultimate (RON 95): Rp15.370 (sebelumnya Rp14.700 per liter)

BP Ultimate Diesel (CN 53): Rp15.810 (sebelumnya Rp15.320 per liter)

Vivo

Revvo 90 (RON 90): Rp12.900 per liter 

Revvo 92 (RON 92): Rp14.320 per liter

Revvo 95 (RON 95): Rp15.150 per liter

Penulis : Afiffah Rahmah Nurdifa
Editor : Novita Sari Simamora

Topik

