Shell dan BP Turunkan Harga BBM per 1 Agustus 2025, Ini Daftarnya

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Harga bahan bakar minyak (BBM) di stasiun pengisian bahan bakar umum (SPBU) Shell dan BP mengalami perubahan per Jumat (1/8/2025) ini.

Shell Super tercatat dipatok di level Rp12.580 per liter. Angka ini turun dibandingkan bulan lalu, yakni Rp12.810 per liter.

Lalu, harga Shell V-Power turun dari Rp13.300 pada Juli 2025 menjadi Rp13.050 per liter pada Agustus 2025.

Harga Shell V-Power Diesel ditetapkan senilai Rp14.380 per liter. Angka tersebut turun dibanding bulan sebelumnya yang senilai Rp13.830 per liter.

Selanjutnya, Shell V-Power Nitro+ kini dibanderol Rp13.230 per liter. Angka ini turun dibandingkan bulan lalu, yakni Rp13.540 per liter.

Sementara itu, BP menurunkan harga BP Ultimate dan BP 92 pada Agustus 2025 ini. Sedangkan, harga BP Ultimate Diesel naik.

Rinciannya, BP Ultimate turun dari Rp13.300 menjadi Rp13.050 per liter. Lalu, harga BP 92 dari Rp12.600 menjadi Rp12.550 per liter.

Adapun harga BP Ultimate Diesel naik dari Rp13.800 menjadi Rp14.380 per liter.

Berikut daftar harga terbaru BBM di SPBU Shell dan BP per 1 Agustus 2025:

Shell



- Shell Super: Rp12.580 per liter



- Shell V-Power: Rp13.050 per liter



- Shell V-Power Diesel: Rp14.380 per liter



- Shell V-Power Nitro+: Rp13.230 per liter





BP



- BP Ultimate: Rp13.050 per liter



- BP 92: Rp12.550 per liter



- BP Ultimate Diesel: Rp14.380 per liter