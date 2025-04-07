Daftar Lengkap Harga BBM Usai Lebaran, Ada yang Kembali Turun

Smallest Font Largest Font

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Harga bahan bakar minyak (BBM) di stasiun pengisian bahan bakar umum (SPBU) periode April 2025 atau usai Idulfitri turun.



SPBU Pertamina, Shell, BP, dan Vivo pun kompak menurunkan harga BBM pada bulan ini.



Melansir laman resmi MyPertamina, Senin (7/4/2025), harga Pertamax (RON 92) dipatok Rp12.500 per liter. Angka ini turun Rp400 dari harga Maret, yakni Rp12.900 per liter.



Selain itu, harga Pertamax Green (RON 95) juga turun Rp450 dari Rp13.700 menjadi Rp13.250 per liter. Diikuti harga Pertamax Turbo (RON 98) turun Rp500 dari Rp14.000 menjadi Rp13.500 per liter.



Sementara itu, untuk harga BBM subsidi jenis Pertalite (RON 90) tetap Rp10.000 per liter dan solar subsidi Rp6.800 per liter.



Senada, harga BBM Shell Super turun Rp450 dari Rp13.370 menjadi Rp12.920 per liter. Kemudian, Shell V-Power turun dari Rp14.060 menjadi Rp13.370 per liter.



Lalu, Shell V-Power Diesel turun dari Rp14.760 menjadi Rp14.060 per liter dan Shell V-Power Nitro+ turun dari Rp14.420 menjadi Rp13.550 per liter.



Selanjutnya, harga BBM di SPBU BP per 1 April 2025 untuk BP Ultimate turun dari Rp14.060 menjadi Rp13.370 per liter, sementara harga BP 92 turun dari Rp13.300 menjadi Rp12.800 per liter.



Kemudian, harga BP Ultimate Diesel juga turun dari Rp14.760 menjadi Rp14.060 per liter.



Tak ketinggalan, harga BBM di SPBU Vivo juga turun. Bahkan, Vivo menurunkan harga Revvo 90 dua kali, yakni pada 1 April dan 4 April.

Kini harga Revvo 90 dipatok Rp12.700 per liter. Harga ini turun dibanding 1 April lalu, yakni Rp12.800 per liter.



Sementara untuk jenis BBM besutan Vivo lainnya, masih menyesuaikan harga per 1 April 2025. Perinciannya, harga Revvo 92 dipatok Rp12.920 per liter. Harga ini turun dibanding harga pada Maret yang senilai Rp13.950 per liter.



Selanjutnya, Revvo 95 dipatok Rp13.370 per liter. Harga ini turun dibanding Maret yang sebesar Rp14.060 per liter. Sementara itu , harga Diesel Primus Plus dipatok Rp14.060 per liter. Ini turun dari bulan sebelumnya yang senilai Rp14.760 per liter.

Berikut daftar harga BBM Pertamina, Shell, BP, hingga Vivo per 7 April 2025:

1. SPBU Pertamina

Pertalite (RON 90): Rp10.000 per liter

Solar Subsidi: Rp6.800 per liter

Pertamax (RON 92): Rp12.500 per liter

Pertamax Green (RON 95): Rp13.250 per liter

Pertamax Turbo (RON 98): Rp13.500 per liter

Dexlite (CN 51): Rp13.600 per liter

Pertamina Dex (CN 53): Rp13.900 per liter

2. SPBU Shell

Shell Super: Rp12.920 per liter

Shell V-Power: Rp13.370 per liter

Shell V-Power Diesel: Rp14.060 per liter

Shell V-Power Nitro+: Rp13.550 per liter

3. SPBU BP

BP Ultimate: Rp13.370 per liter

BP 92: Rp12.800 per liter

BP Ultimate Diesel: Rp14.060 per liter

4. SPBU Vivo