Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Daftar Lengkap Harga BBM Usai Lebaran, Ada yang Kembali Turun

Berikut update harga BBM di SPBU Pertamina, Shell, BP AKR, dan Vivo per 7 April 2025:
Mochammad Ryan Hidayatullah
Mochammad Ryan Hidayatullah - Bisnis.com
Senin, 7 April 2025 | 09:01
Share
Petugas melakukan pengisian BBM disalah satu Stasiun Pengisian Bahan Bakar Umum (SPBU) di Jakarta, Minggu (3/9/2023). Bisnis/Eusebio Chrysnamurti
Petugas melakukan pengisian BBM disalah satu Stasiun Pengisian Bahan Bakar Umum (SPBU) di Jakarta, Minggu (3/9/2023). Bisnis/Eusebio Chrysnamurti

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Harga bahan bakar minyak (BBM) di stasiun pengisian bahan bakar umum (SPBU) periode April 2025 atau usai Idulfitri turun. 

SPBU Pertamina, Shell, BP, dan Vivo pun kompak menurunkan harga BBM pada bulan ini.

Melansir laman resmi MyPertamina, Senin (7/4/2025), harga Pertamax (RON 92) dipatok Rp12.500 per liter. Angka ini turun Rp400 dari harga Maret, yakni Rp12.900 per liter.

Selain itu, harga Pertamax Green (RON 95) juga turun Rp450 dari Rp13.700 menjadi Rp13.250 per liter. Diikuti harga Pertamax Turbo (RON 98) turun Rp500 dari Rp14.000 menjadi Rp13.500 per liter.

Sementara itu, untuk harga BBM subsidi jenis Pertalite (RON 90) tetap Rp10.000 per liter dan solar subsidi Rp6.800 per liter.

Senada, harga BBM Shell Super turun Rp450 dari Rp13.370 menjadi Rp12.920 per liter. Kemudian, Shell V-Power turun dari Rp14.060 menjadi Rp13.370 per liter.

Lalu, Shell V-Power Diesel turun dari Rp14.760 menjadi Rp14.060 per liter dan Shell V-Power Nitro+ turun dari Rp14.420 menjadi Rp13.550 per liter.

Selanjutnya, harga BBM di SPBU BP per 1 April 2025 untuk BP Ultimate turun dari Rp14.060 menjadi Rp13.370 per liter, sementara harga BP 92 turun dari Rp13.300 menjadi Rp12.800 per liter.

Kemudian, harga BP Ultimate Diesel juga turun dari Rp14.760 menjadi Rp14.060 per liter.

Tak ketinggalan, harga BBM di SPBU Vivo juga turun. Bahkan, Vivo menurunkan harga Revvo 90 dua kali, yakni pada 1 April dan 4 April.

Baca Juga

Kini harga Revvo 90 dipatok Rp12.700 per liter. Harga ini turun dibanding 1 April lalu, yakni Rp12.800 per liter.

Sementara untuk jenis BBM besutan Vivo lainnya, masih menyesuaikan harga per 1 April 2025. Perinciannya, harga Revvo 92 dipatok Rp12.920 per liter. Harga ini turun dibanding harga pada Maret yang senilai Rp13.950 per liter.

Selanjutnya, Revvo 95 dipatok Rp13.370 per liter. Harga ini turun dibanding Maret yang sebesar Rp14.060 per liter. Sementara itu , harga Diesel Primus Plus dipatok Rp14.060 per liter. Ini turun dari bulan sebelumnya yang senilai Rp14.760 per liter.

Berikut daftar harga BBM Pertamina, Shell, BP, hingga Vivo per 7 April 2025:

1. SPBU Pertamina

  • Pertalite (RON 90): Rp10.000 per liter
  • Solar Subsidi: Rp6.800 per liter
  • Pertamax (RON 92): Rp12.500 per liter
  • Pertamax Green (RON 95): Rp13.250 per liter
  • Pertamax Turbo (RON 98): Rp13.500 per liter
  • Dexlite (CN 51): Rp13.600 per liter
  • Pertamina Dex (CN 53): Rp13.900 per liter

2. SPBU Shell

  • Shell Super: Rp12.920 per liter
  • Shell V-Power: Rp13.370 per liter
  • Shell V-Power Diesel: Rp14.060 per liter
  • Shell V-Power Nitro+: Rp13.550 per liter

3. SPBU BP

  • BP Ultimate: Rp13.370 per liter
  • BP 92: Rp12.800 per liter
  • BP Ultimate Diesel: Rp14.060 per liter

4. SPBU Vivo

  • Revvo 90: Rp12.700 per liter
  • Revvo 92: Rp12.920 per liter
  • Revvo 95: Rp13.370 per liter
  • Diesel Primus Plus: Rp14.060 per liter

Cek Berita dan Artikel yang lain di Google News dan WA Channel

Penulis : Mochammad Ryan Hidayatullah
Editor : Denis Riantiza Meilanova

Topik

Share
Bisnis Indonesia Premium.

Dapatkan informasi komprehensif di Bisnis.com yang diolah secara mendalam untuk menavigasi bisnis Anda. Silakan login untuk menikmati artikel Bisnis Indonesia Premium.

Kala Bank Digital Dorong Kawula Muda Mandiri Finansial di Tengah Gaya Hidup Konsumtif
Premium
25 menit yang lalu

Kala Bank Digital Dorong Kawula Muda Mandiri Finansial di Tengah Gaya Hidup Konsumtif

Deretan Saham Potensi Return Lebih dari 50% Sambut Kuartal II/2025
Premium
55 menit yang lalu

Deretan Saham Potensi Return Lebih dari 50% Sambut Kuartal II/2025

Artikel Premium Lainnya

Artikel Terkait

Daftar Harga BBM Terbaru usai Lebaran, Vivo Kembali Turunkan Harga

Daftar Harga BBM Terbaru usai Lebaran, Vivo Kembali Turunkan Harga

Pertamina Tebar Diskon BBM hingga Voucher selama Arus Balik Lebaran 2025, Ini Caranya

Pertamina Tebar Diskon BBM hingga Voucher selama Arus Balik Lebaran 2025, Ini Caranya

Harga BBM Pertamina, Shell, BP, Vivo Kompak Turun per 1 April, Mana Termurah?

Harga BBM Pertamina, Shell, BP, Vivo Kompak Turun per 1 April, Mana Termurah?

Harga Pertamax di Sumbar Turun Jelang Lebaran, Jadi Rp13.050 Per Liter

Harga Pertamax di Sumbar Turun Jelang Lebaran, Jadi Rp13.050 Per Liter

Bos Pertamina Curhat Dibanjiri Hujatan Usai Gaduh Pertamax Oplosan

Bos Pertamina Curhat Dibanjiri Hujatan Usai Gaduh Pertamax Oplosan

Daftar Harga Terbaru BBM Pertamina, Shell, BP, dan Vivo 11 Maret 2025

Daftar Harga Terbaru BBM Pertamina, Shell, BP, dan Vivo 11 Maret 2025

Susul Pertamina, Harga BBM di Shell, BP, dan Vivo Kompak Turun

Susul Pertamina, Harga BBM di Shell, BP, dan Vivo Kompak Turun

Harga Pertamax dan Dexlite di Sumatra Utara Turun Jelang Idulfitri, Segini Besarannya

Harga Pertamax dan Dexlite di Sumatra Utara Turun Jelang Idulfitri, Segini Besarannya

Berita Lainnya

Berita Terbaru

Jasamarga Transjawa: 389.000 Kendaraan Masuk Jakarta hingga H+4 Lebaran 2025
Infrastruktur
7 menit yang lalu

Jasamarga Transjawa: 389.000 Kendaraan Masuk Jakarta hingga H+4 Lebaran 2025

Menko Airlangga Kumpulkan Pelaku Industri Hari Ini, Dikejar Waktu Nego Tarif Trump
Ekonomi
30 menit yang lalu

Menko Airlangga Kumpulkan Pelaku Industri Hari Ini, Dikejar Waktu Nego Tarif Trump

Lebih dari 69.000 Kendaraan Balik ke Jakarta via Tol MBZ pada H+4 Lebaran
Infrastruktur
59 menit yang lalu

Lebih dari 69.000 Kendaraan Balik ke Jakarta via Tol MBZ pada H+4 Lebaran

Taiwan Putuskan Tak Balas Tarif AS, Siap Kucurkan Investasi Besar-besaran
Ekonomi Global
1 jam yang lalu

Taiwan Putuskan Tak Balas Tarif AS, Siap Kucurkan Investasi Besar-besaran

Daftar Lengkap Harga BBM Usai Lebaran, Ada yang Kembali Turun
Energi & Tambang
1 jam yang lalu

Daftar Lengkap Harga BBM Usai Lebaran, Ada yang Kembali Turun

Berita Lainnya

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Terpopuler

1

Info Lalu Lintas Arus Balik Lebaran 2025 Hari Ini, 6 April 2025

2

AS Kasih Tenggat hingga 9 April ke RI untuk Negosiasi Kebijakan Tarif Trump

3

Kepadatan Arus Balik Berkurang, Kapolri Cabut Rekayasa Lalin One Way Nasional

4

25% Ekspor Batam Menuju ke AS, BP Batam Putar Otak

5

Daftar Harga BBM Terbaru usai Lebaran, Vivo Kembali Turunkan Harga

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

# Hot Topic

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Rekomendasi Kami

Lebih dari 50 Negara Minta Negosiasi Tarif Trump ke Gedung Putih, Ada Indonesia?

Lebih dari 50 Negara Minta Negosiasi Tarif Trump ke Gedung Putih, Ada Indonesia?

Ngeri! PM Singapura Sebut Efek Tarif Trump Bisa Picu Krisis Global

Ngeri! PM Singapura Sebut Efek Tarif Trump Bisa Picu Krisis Global

Toyota (TMMIN) Buka Suara Soal Dampak Tarif Trump ke RI

Toyota (TMMIN) Buka Suara Soal Dampak Tarif Trump ke RI

Alasan Trump Ganjar Indonesia dengan Tarif Impor 32%

Alasan Trump Ganjar Indonesia dengan Tarif Impor 32%

RI Kena Tarif 32% dari Trump, Pemerintah Harus Apa?

RI Kena Tarif 32% dari Trump, Pemerintah Harus Apa?

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

VIDEO

VIDEO: AHY Sebut Kebijakan WFA ASN Mampu Urai Kemacetan Mudik

VIDEO: AHY Sebut Kebijakan WFA ASN Mampu Urai Kemacetan Mudik

28 Maret 2025

Foto

Jalan Arteri Nasional Semarang-Solo Padat Imbas Sistem Satu Arah Tol
3+

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro
Scan QR Code Bisnis Indonesia e-paper

Terpopuler

1

Info Lalu Lintas Arus Balik Lebaran 2025 Hari Ini, 6 April 2025

2

AS Kasih Tenggat hingga 9 April ke RI untuk Negosiasi Kebijakan Tarif Trump

3

Kepadatan Arus Balik Berkurang, Kapolri Cabut Rekayasa Lalin One Way Nasional

4

25% Ekspor Batam Menuju ke AS, BP Batam Putar Otak

5

Daftar Harga BBM Terbaru usai Lebaran, Vivo Kembali Turunkan Harga