Harga BBM Pertamina, Shell, BP, Vivo Kompak Turun per 1 April, Mana Termurah?

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Harga BBM (bahan bakar minyak) di sejumlah Stasiun Pengisian Bahan Bakar Umum (SPBU) mulai dari Pertamina hingga Vivo mayoritas mengalami penurunan per 1 April 2025.

Melansir laman resmi MyPertamina, harga BBM Pertamina mulai turun pada 29 Maret 2025. Di mana, BBM Pertamax (RON 92) dipatok di harga Rp12.500 per liter atau turun Rp400 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp12.900 per liter.

Selain itu, Pertamax Green (RON 95) juga turun Rp450 menjadi Rp13.250 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp13.700 per liter. Diikuti harga Pertamax Turbo (RON 98) tutun Rp500 menjadi Rp13.500 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp14.000 per liter.

Sementara itu, harga bahan bakar Shell juga turut turun harga per 1 April 2025. Shell Super yang semula dibanderol di harga Rp13.370 per liter turun Rp450 menjadi Rp12.920 per liter.

Kemudian, Shell V-Power turun menjadi Rp13.370 per liter dari Rp14.060 per liter, Shell V-Power Diesel Rp14.060 per liter dari Rp14.760 dan Shell V-Power Nitro+ Rp13.550 per liter dari Rp14.420 per liter.

Selanjutnya, harga BBM di SPBU BP per 1 April 2025 untuk BP Ultimate sebesar Rp13.370 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp14.060 per liter dan BP 92 Rp12.800 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp13.300 per liter.

Kemudian BP Ultimate Diesel juga turun harga menjadi Rp14.060 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp14.760 per liter.

Terakhir, harga BBM Vivo mulai 1 April 2025 juga turun harga. Untuk BBM Revvo 90 sebesar Rp12.800 per liter dari Rp13.200 per liter dan Revvo 92 sebesar Rp12.920 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp13.950 per liter.

Selanjutnya, Revvo 95 sebesar Rp13.370 per liter dari Rp14.060 dan Diesel Primus Plus Rp14.060 per liter dari Rp14.760 per liter.

Berikut daftar harga BBM Pertamina, Shell, BP, hingga Vivo per 1 April 2025:

1. SPBU Pertamina

- Pertamax (RON 92): Rp12.500 per liter

- Pertamax Green (RON 95): Rp13.250 per liter

- Pertamax Turbo (RON 98): Rp13.500 per liter

- Dexlite (CN 51): Rp13.600 per liter

- Pertamina Dex (CN 53): Rp13.900 per lliter

2. SPBU Shell

- Shell Super: Rp12.920 per liter.

- Shell V-Power: Rp13.370 per liter

- Shell V-Power Diesel: Rp14.060 per liter

- Shell V-Power Nitro+: Rp13.550 per liter

3. SPBU BP

- BP Ultimate: Rp13.370 per liter

- BP 92: Rp12.800 per liter

- BP Ultimate Diesel: Rp14.060 per liter

4. SPBU Vivo

- Revvo 90: Rp12.800 per liter

- Revvo 92: Rp12.920 per liter

- Revvo 95: Rp13.370 per liter

- Diesel Primus Plus: Rp14.060 per liter