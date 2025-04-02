Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Harga BBM Pertamina, Shell, BP, Vivo Kompak Turun per 1 April, Mana Termurah?

Harga BBM Pertamina, Shell, BP dan Vivo kompak turun per 1 April 2025. Berikut daftar harga BBM terbaru hari ini, Rabu (2/4/2025).
Alifian Asmaaysi
Alifian Asmaaysi - Bisnis.com
Rabu, 2 April 2025 | 12:15
Share
SPBU Pertamina. /Istimewa
SPBU Pertamina. /Istimewa

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Harga BBM (bahan bakar minyak) di sejumlah Stasiun Pengisian Bahan Bakar Umum (SPBU) mulai dari Pertamina hingga Vivo mayoritas mengalami penurunan per 1 April 2025.

Melansir laman resmi MyPertamina, harga BBM Pertamina mulai turun pada 29 Maret 2025. Di mana, BBM Pertamax (RON 92) dipatok di harga Rp12.500 per liter atau turun Rp400 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp12.900 per liter.

Selain itu, Pertamax Green (RON 95) juga turun Rp450 menjadi Rp13.250 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp13.700 per liter. Diikuti harga Pertamax Turbo (RON 98) tutun Rp500 menjadi Rp13.500 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp14.000 per liter.

Sementara itu, harga bahan bakar Shell juga turut turun harga per 1 April 2025. Shell Super yang semula dibanderol di harga Rp13.370 per liter turun Rp450 menjadi Rp12.920 per liter.

Kemudian, Shell V-Power turun menjadi Rp13.370 per liter dari Rp14.060 per liter, Shell V-Power Diesel Rp14.060 per liter dari Rp14.760 dan Shell V-Power Nitro+ Rp13.550 per liter dari Rp14.420 per liter.

Selanjutnya, harga BBM di SPBU BP per 1 April 2025 untuk BP Ultimate sebesar Rp13.370 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp14.060 per liter dan BP 92 Rp12.800 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp13.300 per liter.

Baca Juga

Kemudian BP Ultimate Diesel juga turun harga menjadi Rp14.060 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp14.760 per liter.

Terakhir, harga BBM Vivo mulai 1 April 2025 juga turun harga. Untuk BBM Revvo 90 sebesar Rp12.800 per liter dari Rp13.200 per liter dan Revvo 92 sebesar Rp12.920 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp13.950 per liter.

Selanjutnya, Revvo 95 sebesar Rp13.370 per liter dari Rp14.060 dan Diesel Primus Plus Rp14.060 per liter dari Rp14.760 per liter.

Berikut daftar harga BBM Pertamina, Shell, BP, hingga Vivo per 1 April 2025:

1. SPBU Pertamina

- Pertamax (RON 92): Rp12.500 per liter
- Pertamax Green (RON 95): Rp13.250 per liter
- Pertamax Turbo (RON 98): Rp13.500 per liter
- Dexlite (CN 51): Rp13.600 per liter
- Pertamina Dex (CN 53): Rp13.900 per lliter

2. SPBU Shell

- Shell Super: Rp12.920 per liter.
- Shell V-Power: Rp13.370 per liter
- Shell V-Power Diesel: Rp14.060 per liter
- Shell V-Power Nitro+: Rp13.550 per liter

3. SPBU BP

- BP Ultimate: Rp13.370 per liter
- BP 92: Rp12.800 per liter
- BP Ultimate Diesel: Rp14.060 per liter

4. SPBU Vivo

- Revvo 90: Rp12.800 per liter
- Revvo 92: Rp12.920 per liter
- Revvo 95: Rp13.370 per liter
- Diesel Primus Plus: Rp14.060 per liter

Cek Berita dan Artikel yang lain di Google News dan WA Channel

Penulis : Alifian Asmaaysi
Editor : Fitri Sartina Dewi

Topik

Share
Bisnis Indonesia Premium.

Dapatkan informasi komprehensif di Bisnis.com yang diolah secara mendalam untuk menavigasi bisnis Anda. Silakan login untuk menikmati artikel Bisnis Indonesia Premium.

Menepis Awan Mendung Emiten Pelayaran SMDR, HAIS, TMAS, NELY, dan HATM
Premium
25 menit yang lalu

Menepis Awan Mendung Emiten Pelayaran SMDR, HAIS, TMAS, NELY, dan HATM

Pilah-pilih Saham Lapis Dua Likuid Paling Moncer Kuartal I/2025
Premium
3 jam yang lalu

Pilah-pilih Saham Lapis Dua Likuid Paling Moncer Kuartal I/2025

Artikel Premium Lainnya

Artikel Terkait

Susul Pertamina, Harga BBM di Shell, BP, dan Vivo Kompak Turun

Susul Pertamina, Harga BBM di Shell, BP, dan Vivo Kompak Turun

Pertamina Beri Diskon BBM saat Arus Balik Lebaran

Pertamina Beri Diskon BBM saat Arus Balik Lebaran

Daftar Harga BBM Pertamina, Shell, Vivo dan BP per 1 April 2025

Daftar Harga BBM Pertamina, Shell, Vivo dan BP per 1 April 2025

Simak Operasional Kilang Pertamina Dumai Selama Lebaran 2025

Simak Operasional Kilang Pertamina Dumai Selama Lebaran 2025

Harga Pertamax di Sumbar Turun Jelang Lebaran, Jadi Rp13.050 Per Liter

Harga Pertamax di Sumbar Turun Jelang Lebaran, Jadi Rp13.050 Per Liter

Daftar Harga BBM Terbaru Usai Pertamina Turunkan Harga Pertamax Cs

Daftar Harga BBM Terbaru Usai Pertamina Turunkan Harga Pertamax Cs

Resmi Akuisisi Shell Energy and Chemicals Park, Bos Chandra Asri (TPIA) Beberkan Alasan dan Arah Pengembangan ke Depan

Resmi Akuisisi Shell Energy and Chemicals Park, Bos Chandra Asri (TPIA) Beberkan Alasan dan Arah Pengembangan ke Depan

Shell Resmi Lepas SECP ke JV Prajogo Pangestu Chandra Asri (TPIA) & Glencore

Shell Resmi Lepas SECP ke JV Prajogo Pangestu Chandra Asri (TPIA) & Glencore

Berita Lainnya

Berita Terbaru

Hutama Karya Catat 179.576 Kendaraan Melintas di Tol Trans-Sumatra pada H2 Lebaran
Transportasi & Logistik
16 menit yang lalu

Hutama Karya Catat 179.576 Kendaraan Melintas di Tol Trans-Sumatra pada H2 Lebaran

Lebih Rendah daripada Tahun Lalu, Penumpang Angkutan Lebaran Turun 14,29% pada Hari Kedua
Transportasi & Logistik
37 menit yang lalu

Lebih Rendah daripada Tahun Lalu, Penumpang Angkutan Lebaran Turun 14,29% pada Hari Kedua

Jelajah Lebaran 2025: Curhat Pemilik Toko di Malioboro Ramadan 2025, Daya Beli Menurun
Ekonomi
55 menit yang lalu

Jelajah Lebaran 2025: Curhat Pemilik Toko di Malioboro Ramadan 2025, Daya Beli Menurun

Astra Infra Hadirkan 1.000 Toilet hingga SPKLU untuk Mudik 2025
Infrastruktur
20 jam yang lalu

Astra Infra Hadirkan 1.000 Toilet hingga SPKLU untuk Mudik 2025

Harga BBM Pertamina, Shell, BP, Vivo Kompak Turun per 1 April, Mana Termurah?
Energi & Tambang
1 jam yang lalu

Harga BBM Pertamina, Shell, BP, Vivo Kompak Turun per 1 April, Mana Termurah?

Arus Balik Lebaran, Polda Lampung Terapkan Delay System di Bakauheni
Transportasi & Logistik
1 jam yang lalu

Arus Balik Lebaran, Polda Lampung Terapkan Delay System di Bakauheni

Berita Lainnya

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Terpopuler

1

Insentif Tambahan Likuiditas Perbankan Berlaku Mulai April 2025

2

Waskita (WSKT) Gratiskan Tarif Jalan Tol Palembang-Betung Selama Libur Lebaran 2025

3

Astra Infra Hadirkan 1.000 Toilet hingga SPKLU untuk Mudik 2025

4

Ancang-ancang China, Vietnam hingga Uni Eropa Jelang Berlakunya Tarif Trump

5

Jelajah Lebaran 2025: Curhat Pemilik Toko di Malioboro Ramadan 2025, Daya Beli Menurun

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

# Hot Topic

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Rekomendasi Kami

Idulfitri 2025, Jumlah Penumpang Bus AKAP di Pulo Gebang hingga Kalideres Turun 43,90%

Idulfitri 2025, Jumlah Penumpang Bus AKAP di Pulo Gebang hingga Kalideres Turun 43,90%

Antisipasi Kebijakan Tarif Trump, Vietnam Pangkas Pungutan Impor

Antisipasi Kebijakan Tarif Trump, Vietnam Pangkas Pungutan Impor

OPINI: Efisiensi yang Efektif

OPINI: Efisiensi yang Efektif

Harga Pangan Hari Lebaran Kedua: Harga Daging Sapi Masih Tinggi, Lampaui HAP

Harga Pangan Hari Lebaran Kedua: Harga Daging Sapi Masih Tinggi, Lampaui HAP

Wacana Penurunan Ambang Batas PKP, Sistem Pajak Makin Tak Adil?

Wacana Penurunan Ambang Batas PKP, Sistem Pajak Makin Tak Adil?

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

VIDEO

VIDEO: AHY Sebut Kebijakan WFA ASN Mampu Urai Kemacetan Mudik

VIDEO: AHY Sebut Kebijakan WFA ASN Mampu Urai Kemacetan Mudik

28 Maret 2025

Foto

Wisata Religi Masjid Raya Baiturrahman Banda Aceh
2+

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro
Scan QR Code Bisnis Indonesia e-paper

Terpopuler

1

Insentif Tambahan Likuiditas Perbankan Berlaku Mulai April 2025

2

Waskita (WSKT) Gratiskan Tarif Jalan Tol Palembang-Betung Selama Libur Lebaran 2025

3

Astra Infra Hadirkan 1.000 Toilet hingga SPKLU untuk Mudik 2025

4

Ancang-ancang China, Vietnam hingga Uni Eropa Jelang Berlakunya Tarif Trump

5

Jelajah Lebaran 2025: Curhat Pemilik Toko di Malioboro Ramadan 2025, Daya Beli Menurun