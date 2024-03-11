Konten Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Daftar Harga BBM Pertamina, Vivo, Shell, BP pada 11 Maret Jelang Ramadan

Harga jual BBM Pertalite, Pertamax, hingga Solar masih mengacu pada harga per Januari 2024.
Afiffah Rahmah Nurdifa
Afiffah Rahmah Nurdifa - Bisnis.com
Senin, 11 Maret 2024 | 10:56
Share
Petugas melakukan pengisian BBM disalah satu Stasiun Pengisian Bahan Bakar Umum (SPBU) di Jakarta, Minggu (3/9/2023). Bisnis/Eusebio Chrysnamurti
Petugas melakukan pengisian BBM disalah satu Stasiun Pengisian Bahan Bakar Umum (SPBU) di Jakarta, Minggu (3/9/2023). Bisnis/Eusebio Chrysnamurti

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA- Harga bahan bakar minyak atau (BBM) di sejumlah stasiun pengisian bahan bakar umum (SPBU) seperti Pertamina, Vivo, Shell, dan BP-AKR mengalami penyesuaian per 1 Maret 2024. 

Adapun, SPBU Pertamina menahan harga jualnya, artinya harga BBM Pertalite, Pertamax, hingga Solar masih mengacu pada harga per Januari 2024. 

Sedangkan, SPBU swasta seperti Shell, Vivo, dan BP-AKR melakukan penyesuaian terhadap harga jual produk BBM-nya. 

Dikutip dari situs resmi MyPertamina, harga Pertamax sebesar Rp12.950 per liter, Pertamax Green 95 Rp13.900 per liter, dan Pertamax Turbo Rp14.400 per liter.

Kemudian, harga Dexlite sebesar Rp14.500 per liter dan harga Pertamina Dex Rp15.000 per liter. Adapun, harga tersebut berlaku untuk wilayah Jawa.

Berdasarkan pantauan Bisnis, Senin (11/3/2024) di SPBU Vivo Padjajaran, Bogor, harga BBM Vivo mengalami kenaikan pada Maret 2024 dibandingkan dengan bulan sebelumnya.

Baca Juga

Harga Revvo 90 naik menjadi Rp12.800 per liter, dari sebelumnya Rp12.600 per liter pada Februari 2024. Sedangkan, harga Revvo 92 naik dari Rp13.930 per liter menjadi Rp14.000 per liter dan harga Revvo 95 sebesar Rp15.200 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp14.800 per liter.

Hal yang sama terjadi di SPBU Shell yang tercatat menaikkan harga jual BBM per 1 Maret 2024. Tercatat Shell mengerek naik harga Shell Super menjadi Rp15.370 per liter. Sebelumnya, bbm jenis ini dipatok sebesar Rp14.380 per liter.

Selanjutnya, harga Shell-Power Nitro+ yang sebelumnya dipatok Rp14.630 per liter naik menjadi Rp15.650 per liter. Shell V-Power Diesel juga naik menjadi Rp16.140 per liter. Di bulan sebelumnya, bbm jenis ini dipatok sebesar Rp15.270 per liter.

BP-AKR juga mengambil langkah serupa. Mulai 1 Maret 2024, BP-AKR menaikkan harga BP92 dari Rp13.400 per liter menjadi Rp13.990 per liter.

Untuk jenis BP Ultimate, BP-AKR menetapkan sebesar Rp15.370 per liter. Sementara, pada Februari 2023 bbm jenis ini dijual sebesar Rp14.380 per liter. Harga BP Diesel naik dari Rp14.810 per liter menjadi Rp15.610 per liter.

Berikut daftar harga BBM di SPBU Pertamina, Shell, dan BP-AKR per 10 Maret 2024:   

Harga BBM di SPBU Pertamina (untuk wilayah Jawa) 

  • Solar subsidi: Rp6.800 per liter 
  • Pertalite: Rp10.000 per liter 
  • Pertamax: Rp12.950 per liter 
  • Pertamax Green 95: Rp13.900 per liter 
  • Pertamax Turbo: Rp 14.400 per liter 
  • Dexlite: Rp14.550 per liter 
  • Pertamina Dex: Rp15.100 per liter    

Harga BBM di SPBU Vivo

  • Revvo 90: Rp12.800 per liter
  • Revvo 92: Rp14.000 per liter
  • Revvo 95: Rp15.200 per liter

Harga BBM di SPBU Shell

  • Shell Super: Rp14.530 per liter (sebelumnya Rp13.540 per liter) 
  • Shell V-Power: Rp15.370 per liter (sebelumnya Rp14.380 per liter) 
  • Shell V-Power Diesel:Rp16.140 per liter (sebelumnya Rp15.270 per liter) 
  • Shell V-power Nitro+: Rp15.650 per liter (sebelumnya Rp14.630 per liter)   

Harga BBM di SPBU BP-AKR  

  • BP 92: Rp13.990 per liter (sebelumnya Rp13.400 per liter) 
  • BP Ultimate: Rp15.370 per liter (sebelumnya Rp14.380 per liter) 
  • BP Diesel: Rp15.610 per liter (sebelumnya Rp14.810 per liter).

Cek Berita dan Artikel yang lain di Google News dan WA Channel

Penulis : Afiffah Rahmah Nurdifa
Editor : Kahfi

Topik

Share
Konten Premium

Dapatkan informasi komprehensif di Bisnis.com yang diolah secara mendalam untuk menavigasi bisnis Anda. Silakan login untuk menikmati artikel Konten Premium.

Kisi-kisi Dividen 2024 untuk Pemegang Saham Adaro (ADRO)
Premium
5 jam yang lalu

Kisi-kisi Dividen 2024 untuk Pemegang Saham Adaro (ADRO)

Dividend Yield BRI, BNI, Mandiri, dan BTN usai Tebar Dividen Total Rp92,28 Triliun
Premium
21 jam yang lalu

Dividend Yield BRI, BNI, Mandiri, dan BTN usai Tebar Dividen Total Rp92,28 Triliun

Artikel Premium Lainnya

Artikel Terkait

Jelang Ramadan, Cek Harga BBM di Pertamina, Shell, & BP-AKR per 10 Maret 2024

Jelang Ramadan, Cek Harga BBM di Pertamina, Shell, & BP-AKR per 10 Maret 2024

Top 5 News Bisnisindonesia.id: Alasan Memburu Saham PTPP hingga Pembatasan Pertalite Mencuat Lagi

Top 5 News Bisnisindonesia.id: Alasan Memburu Saham PTPP hingga Pembatasan Pertalite Mencuat Lagi

Pertamina Sebut Pasokan BBM di Bogor Aman usai Kebakaran SPBU Cileungsi

Pertamina Sebut Pasokan BBM di Bogor Aman usai Kebakaran SPBU Cileungsi

Kilang Pertamina Balikpapan Tingkatkan Kapasitas Produksi Jadi 360.000 Barel Per Hari

Kilang Pertamina Balikpapan Tingkatkan Kapasitas Produksi Jadi 360.000 Barel Per Hari

Siap-siap! Pembatasan Beli BBM Pertalite Ditarget Jalan Tahun Ini

Siap-siap! Pembatasan Beli BBM Pertalite Ditarget Jalan Tahun Ini

Penimbun BBM Bersubsidi di Dua Wilayah Jatim Diringkus

Penimbun BBM Bersubsidi di Dua Wilayah Jatim Diringkus

Daftar Harga BBM Terbaru di SPBU Pertamina, Shell, & BP 7 Maret 2024

Daftar Harga BBM Terbaru di SPBU Pertamina, Shell, & BP 7 Maret 2024

Daftar Harga BBM Terbaru di SPBU Pertamina, Shell, BP 4 Maret 2024, Ada yang Naik

Daftar Harga BBM Terbaru di SPBU Pertamina, Shell, BP 4 Maret 2024, Ada yang Naik

Berita Lainnya

Berita Terbaru

Pertamina Sebut Pasokan BBM di Bogor Aman usai Kebakaran SPBU Cileungsi
Energi & Tambang
3 menit yang lalu

Pertamina Sebut Pasokan BBM di Bogor Aman usai Kebakaran SPBU Cileungsi

Monoetilen Glikol & 11 Pos Tarif Bahan Baku Plastik Bebas Aturan Lartas Impor
Jasa & Niaga
1 jam yang lalu

Monoetilen Glikol & 11 Pos Tarif Bahan Baku Plastik Bebas Aturan Lartas Impor

Industri Manufaktur Mengalap Berkah Ramadan 2024, Optimisme Menguat
Manufaktur
2 jam yang lalu

Industri Manufaktur Mengalap Berkah Ramadan 2024, Optimisme Menguat

Daftar Harga BBM Pertamina, Vivo, Shell, BP pada 11 Maret Jelang Ramadan
Energi & Tambang
2 jam yang lalu

Daftar Harga BBM Pertamina, Vivo, Shell, BP pada 11 Maret Jelang Ramadan

Harga Pangan Hari Ini 11 Maret: Beras Masih Mahal, Cabai Melonjak
Jasa & Niaga
3 jam yang lalu

Harga Pangan Hari Ini 11 Maret: Beras Masih Mahal, Cabai Melonjak

Berita Lainnya

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Terpopuler

1

Update Harga Tiket Bus PO Haryanto, Sumber Alam, dan Rosalia Indah

2

Pilot Batik Air Tertidur Saat Bertugas, Sekadar Sanksi Bukan Solusi

3

Jokowi Perbaiki 33 Ruas Jalan Daerah Jatim, Telan Anggaran Rp925 Miliar

4

Jumlah Pengguna LRT Jabodebek Naik 3 Bulan Terakhir, KAI Ungkap Pendongkraknya

5

Ini Pertimbangan The Fed Tidak Buru-buru Turunkan Suku Bunga

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

# Hot Topic

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Rekomendasi Kami

Ini Pertimbangan The Fed Tidak Buru-buru Turunkan Suku Bunga

Ini Pertimbangan The Fed Tidak Buru-buru Turunkan Suku Bunga

Modal Asing Kabur Rp13,61 Triliun dari RI pada Pekan Pertama Maret 2024

Modal Asing Kabur Rp13,61 Triliun dari RI pada Pekan Pertama Maret 2024

Pilot Batik Air Tidur 28 Menit di Penerbangan Kendari—Jakarta, KNKT Lakukan Investigasi

Pilot Batik Air Tidur 28 Menit di Penerbangan Kendari—Jakarta, KNKT Lakukan Investigasi

Duh! Bea Cukai Musnahkan 1 Ton Milk Bun Jastip Asal Thailand Senilai Rp400 Juta

Duh! Bea Cukai Musnahkan 1 Ton Milk Bun Jastip Asal Thailand Senilai Rp400 Juta

Masih Dikuasai Pontjo Sutowo, Pengosongan Hotel Sultan Sudah Molor 5 Bulan

Masih Dikuasai Pontjo Sutowo, Pengosongan Hotel Sultan Sudah Molor 5 Bulan

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Bisnistv logo

Kementerian ESDM Ungkap Alasan Hapus Ekspor Listrik PLTS Atap

Kementerian ESDM Ungkap Alasan Hapus Ekspor Listrik PLTS Atap

05 Maret 2024

Foto

Sejumlah Ruas Jalan di Lombok Ditutup Saat Perayaan Hari Raya Nyepi
2+

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro
Scan QR Code Bisnis Indonesia e-paper

Terpopuler

1

Update Harga Tiket Bus PO Haryanto, Sumber Alam, dan Rosalia Indah

2

Pilot Batik Air Tertidur Saat Bertugas, Sekadar Sanksi Bukan Solusi

3

Jokowi Perbaiki 33 Ruas Jalan Daerah Jatim, Telan Anggaran Rp925 Miliar

4

Jumlah Pengguna LRT Jabodebek Naik 3 Bulan Terakhir, KAI Ungkap Pendongkraknya

5

Ini Pertimbangan The Fed Tidak Buru-buru Turunkan Suku Bunga