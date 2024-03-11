Daftar Harga BBM Pertamina, Vivo, Shell, BP pada 11 Maret Jelang Ramadan

Smallest Font Largest Font

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA- Harga bahan bakar minyak atau (BBM) di sejumlah stasiun pengisian bahan bakar umum (SPBU) seperti Pertamina, Vivo, Shell, dan BP-AKR mengalami penyesuaian per 1 Maret 2024.

Adapun, SPBU Pertamina menahan harga jualnya, artinya harga BBM Pertalite, Pertamax, hingga Solar masih mengacu pada harga per Januari 2024.

Sedangkan, SPBU swasta seperti Shell, Vivo, dan BP-AKR melakukan penyesuaian terhadap harga jual produk BBM-nya.

Dikutip dari situs resmi MyPertamina, harga Pertamax sebesar Rp12.950 per liter, Pertamax Green 95 Rp13.900 per liter, dan Pertamax Turbo Rp14.400 per liter.

Kemudian, harga Dexlite sebesar Rp14.500 per liter dan harga Pertamina Dex Rp15.000 per liter. Adapun, harga tersebut berlaku untuk wilayah Jawa.

Berdasarkan pantauan Bisnis, Senin (11/3/2024) di SPBU Vivo Padjajaran, Bogor, harga BBM Vivo mengalami kenaikan pada Maret 2024 dibandingkan dengan bulan sebelumnya.

Harga Revvo 90 naik menjadi Rp12.800 per liter, dari sebelumnya Rp12.600 per liter pada Februari 2024. Sedangkan, harga Revvo 92 naik dari Rp13.930 per liter menjadi Rp14.000 per liter dan harga Revvo 95 sebesar Rp15.200 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp14.800 per liter.

Hal yang sama terjadi di SPBU Shell yang tercatat menaikkan harga jual BBM per 1 Maret 2024. Tercatat Shell mengerek naik harga Shell Super menjadi Rp15.370 per liter. Sebelumnya, bbm jenis ini dipatok sebesar Rp14.380 per liter.

Selanjutnya, harga Shell-Power Nitro+ yang sebelumnya dipatok Rp14.630 per liter naik menjadi Rp15.650 per liter. Shell V-Power Diesel juga naik menjadi Rp16.140 per liter. Di bulan sebelumnya, bbm jenis ini dipatok sebesar Rp15.270 per liter.

BP-AKR juga mengambil langkah serupa. Mulai 1 Maret 2024, BP-AKR menaikkan harga BP92 dari Rp13.400 per liter menjadi Rp13.990 per liter.

Untuk jenis BP Ultimate, BP-AKR menetapkan sebesar Rp15.370 per liter. Sementara, pada Februari 2023 bbm jenis ini dijual sebesar Rp14.380 per liter. Harga BP Diesel naik dari Rp14.810 per liter menjadi Rp15.610 per liter.

Berikut daftar harga BBM di SPBU Pertamina, Shell, dan BP-AKR per 10 Maret 2024:

Harga BBM di SPBU Pertamina (untuk wilayah Jawa)

Solar subsidi: Rp6.800 per liter

Pertalite: Rp10.000 per liter

Pertamax: Rp12.950 per liter

Pertamax Green 95: Rp13.900 per liter

Pertamax Turbo: Rp 14.400 per liter

Dexlite: Rp14.550 per liter

Pertamina Dex: Rp15.100 per liter

Harga BBM di SPBU Vivo

Revvo 90: Rp12.800 per liter

Revvo 92: Rp14.000 per liter

Revvo 95: Rp15.200 per liter

Harga BBM di SPBU Shell

Shell Super: Rp14.530 per liter (sebelumnya Rp13.540 per liter)

Shell V-Power: Rp15.370 per liter (sebelumnya Rp14.380 per liter)

Shell V-Power Diesel:Rp16.140 per liter (sebelumnya Rp15.270 per liter)

Shell V-power Nitro+: Rp15.650 per liter (sebelumnya Rp14.630 per liter)

Harga BBM di SPBU BP-AKR

BP 92: Rp13.990 per liter (sebelumnya Rp13.400 per liter)

BP Ultimate: Rp15.370 per liter (sebelumnya Rp14.380 per liter)

BP Diesel: Rp15.610 per liter (sebelumnya Rp14.810 per liter).

