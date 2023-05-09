BREAKING flash NEWS
Daftar Harga BBM Pertamina, Shell, BP, dan Vivo pada Selasa 9 Mei

Harga BBM pada Selasa (9/5/2023) di sejumlah SPBU masih sejalan dengan penetapan harga sejak awal Mei ini. Pertamina menurunkan harga BBM jenis Dex.
Rahmi Yati
Rahmi Yati - Bisnis.com 09 Mei 2023  |  08:43 WIB
Daftar Harga BBM Pertamina, Shell, BP, dan Vivo pada Selasa 9 Mei
SPBU Pertamina. - Istimewa
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Sejumlah SPBU tampak kompak melakukan penyesuaian harga BBM sejak 1 Mei 2023, di antaranya, PT Pertamina (Persero), Shell, BP AKR, hingga Vivo.

Dikutip dari laman resmi Pertamina, Selasa (9/5/2023), perseroan menurunkan harga untuk produk Dex dan Dexlite. 

Tercatat, harga Pertamina Dex di DKI Jakarta turun dari Rp15.400 jadi Rp14.600 per liter. Sedangkan harga Dexlite turun dari Rp14.250 jadi Rp13.700 per liter.

Berikut daftar lengkap harga BBM terbaru di seluruh SPBU di Indonesia:

1. Pertamina
Solar subsidi Rp6.800 per liter
Pertalite Rp10.000 per liter
Pertamax Rp13.300 per liter
Pertamax Turbo Rp15.000 per liter
Dexlite Rp13.700 per liter
Pertamina Dex Rp14.600 per liter

2. Shell
Shell Super Rp13.990 per liter
Shell V-Power Rp14.850 per liter
Shell V-Power Diesel Rp14.640 per liter
Shell V-power Nitro+ Rp15.120 per liter

3. BP AKR
BP Diesel Rp13.700 per liter
BP 90 Rp13.900 per liter
BP 92 Rp13.990 per liter
BP Ultimate Rp14.850 per liter

4. Vivo
Revvo 90 Rp11.800 per liter
Revvo 92 Rp13.926 per liter
Revvo 95 RRp14.651 per liter

Editor : Kahfi
