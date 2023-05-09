Daftar Harga BBM Pertamina, Shell, BP, dan Vivo pada Selasa 9 Mei

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Sejumlah SPBU tampak kompak melakukan penyesuaian harga BBM sejak 1 Mei 2023, di antaranya, PT Pertamina (Persero), Shell, BP AKR, hingga Vivo.



Dikutip dari laman resmi Pertamina, Selasa (9/5/2023), perseroan menurunkan harga untuk produk Dex dan Dexlite.



Tercatat, harga Pertamina Dex di DKI Jakarta turun dari Rp15.400 jadi Rp14.600 per liter. Sedangkan harga Dexlite turun dari Rp14.250 jadi Rp13.700 per liter.



Berikut daftar lengkap harga BBM terbaru di seluruh SPBU di Indonesia:



1. Pertamina

Solar subsidi Rp6.800 per liter

Pertalite Rp10.000 per liter

Pertamax Rp13.300 per liter

Pertamax Turbo Rp15.000 per liter

Dexlite Rp13.700 per liter

Pertamina Dex Rp14.600 per liter



2. Shell

Shell Super Rp13.990 per liter

Shell V-Power Rp14.850 per liter

Shell V-Power Diesel Rp14.640 per liter

Shell V-power Nitro+ Rp15.120 per liter



3. BP AKR

BP Diesel Rp13.700 per liter

BP 90 Rp13.900 per liter

BP 92 Rp13.990 per liter

BP Ultimate Rp14.850 per liter



4. Vivo

Revvo 90 Rp11.800 per liter

Revvo 92 Rp13.926 per liter

Revvo 95 RRp14.651 per liter

