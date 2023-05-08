Daftar Harga BBM Pertamina, Shell, BP, dan Vivo Hari Ini

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Sejumlah stasiun pengisian bahan bakar umum (SPBU) melakukan penyesuaian harga BBM per 1 Mei 2023, di antaranya PT Pertamina (Persero), Shell, BP AKR, hingga Vivo.

Dikutip dari laman resmi Pertamina, Senin (8/5/2023), perseroan menurunkan harga BBM nonsubsidi jenis diesel. Harga Pertamina Dex di DKI Jakarta turun dari Rp15.400 jadi Rp14.600 per liter, sementara harga Dexlite turun dari Rp14.250 jadi Rp13.700 per liter.

BP-AKR dan Shell juga kompak menurunkan harga BBM jenis diesel miliknya. Harga BP Diesel turun menjadi Rp13.700 dari sebelumnya Rp14.270 per liter, sedangkan harga Shell V-Power Diesel turun menjadi Rp14.640 dari sebelumnya Rp15.440 per liter.

Selain itu, BP-AKR juga menurunkan harga BP Ultimate (RON 95) menjadi Rp14.850 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp14.890 per liter.

Sementara itu, BP-AKR menaikkan harga BBM jenis bensin, yakni BP 92 (RON 92) dari Rp13.950 per liter menjadi Rp13.990 per liter dan harga BBM BP 90 (RON 90) naik menjadi Rp 13.900 per liter dari yang sebelumnya Rp13.850 per liter.

Berikut daftar lengkap harga BBM SPBU Pertamina, Shell, BP, dan Vivo per Mei 2023:



1. Pertamina



Solar subsidi Rp6.800 per liter



Pertalite Rp10.000 per liter



Pertamax Rp13.300 per liter



Pertamax Turbo Rp15.000 per liter



Dexlite Rp13.700 per liter



Pertamina Dex Rp14.600 per liter

2. Shell



Shell Super Rp13.990 per liter



Shell V-Power Rp14.850 per liter



Shell V-Power Diesel Rp14.640 per liter



Shell V-power Nitro+ Rp15.120 per liter

3. BP AKR



BP Diesel Rp13.700 per liter



BP 90 Rp13.900 per liter



BP 92 Rp13.990 per liter



BP Ultimate Rp14.850 per liter

4 . Vivo



Revvo 90 Rp11.800 per liter



Revvo 92 Rp13.926 per liter



Revvo 95 RRp14.651 per liter

