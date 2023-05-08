BREAKING flash NEWS
Daftar Harga BBM Pertamina, Shell, BP, dan Vivo Hari Ini

Sejumlah SPBU melakukan penyesuaian harga BBM per Mei 2023. Berikut daftar harga BBM SPBU Pertamina, Shell, BP, dan Vivo terbaru:
Rahmi Yati
Rahmi Yati - Bisnis.com 08 Mei 2023  |  11:43 WIB
Daftar Harga BBM Pertamina, Shell, BP, dan Vivo Hari Ini
SPBU Pertamina. - Istimewa
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Sejumlah stasiun pengisian bahan bakar umum (SPBU) melakukan penyesuaian harga BBM per 1 Mei 2023, di antaranya PT Pertamina (Persero), Shell, BP AKR, hingga Vivo.

Dikutip dari laman resmi Pertamina, Senin (8/5/2023), perseroan menurunkan harga BBM nonsubsidi jenis diesel. Harga Pertamina Dex di DKI Jakarta turun dari Rp15.400 jadi Rp14.600 per liter, sementara harga Dexlite turun dari Rp14.250 jadi Rp13.700 per liter.

BP-AKR dan Shell juga kompak menurunkan harga BBM jenis diesel miliknya. Harga BP Diesel turun menjadi Rp13.700 dari sebelumnya Rp14.270 per liter, sedangkan harga Shell V-Power Diesel turun menjadi Rp14.640 dari sebelumnya Rp15.440 per liter.

Selain itu, BP-AKR juga menurunkan harga BP Ultimate (RON 95) menjadi Rp14.850 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp14.890 per liter. 

Sementara itu, BP-AKR menaikkan harga BBM jenis bensin, yakni BP 92 (RON 92) dari Rp13.950 per liter menjadi Rp13.990 per liter dan harga BBM BP 90 (RON 90) naik menjadi Rp 13.900 per liter dari yang sebelumnya Rp13.850 per liter.

Berikut daftar lengkap harga BBM SPBU Pertamina, Shell, BP, dan Vivo per Mei 2023:

1. Pertamina

Solar subsidi Rp6.800 per liter

Pertalite Rp10.000 per liter

Pertamax Rp13.300 per liter

Pertamax Turbo Rp15.000 per liter

Dexlite Rp13.700 per liter

Pertamina Dex Rp14.600 per liter

2. Shell

Shell Super Rp13.990 per liter

Shell V-Power Rp14.850 per liter

Shell V-Power Diesel Rp14.640 per liter

Shell V-power Nitro+ Rp15.120 per liter

3. BP AKR

BP Diesel Rp13.700 per liter

BP 90 Rp13.900 per liter

BP 92 Rp13.990 per liter

BP Ultimate Rp14.850 per liter

4. Vivo

Revvo 90 Rp11.800 per liter

Revvo 92 Rp13.926 per liter

Revvo 95 RRp14.651 per liter

Harga BBM spbu pertamina SPBU Vivo shell
Editor : Denis Riantiza Meilanova
