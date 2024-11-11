Tol Tebing Tinggi-Dolok Merawan-Sinaksak Segera Bertarif, Cek Perinciannya

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – PT Hutama Marga Waskita (Hamawas) mengumumkan bakal memberlakukan pengenaan tarif pada Jalan Tol Kuala Tanjung – Tebing Tinggi – Parapat (Kutepat) ruas Tebing Tinggi – Dolok Merawan – Sinaksak dalam waktu dekat.
Penetapan tarif tol pada ruas tersebut sebagaimana telah tertuang dalam Keputusan Menteri PUPR Nomor 2791/KPTS/M/2024 tanggal 15 Oktober 2024.
“Penetapan tarif ini sesuai dengan Keputusan Menteri (Kepmen) PUPR nomor 2791/KPTS/M/2024 tanggal; 15 Oktober 2024," jelas manajemen Hamawas dalam keterangannya, dikutip Senin (11/11/2024).
Akan tetapi, Hamawas selaku Badan Usaha Jalan Tol (BUJT) ruas Tol Kutepat tersebut belum merinci kapan tarif tersebut bakal berlaku.
Berikut perincian besaran tarif Tol Tebing Tinggi – Dolok Merawan – Sinaksak yang bakal bertarif dalam waktu dekat:
Asal IC Indrapura
- Junction Indrapura: Gol I Rp6.000; Gol II & III Rp9.000; Gol IV & V Rp12.000
- IC Tebing Tinggi: Gol I Rp28.500; Gol II & III Rp43.000; Gol IV & V Rp57.000
- Tebing Tinggi KM 86+250: Gol I Rp31.000; Gol II & III Rp46.000; Gol IV & V Rp41.500
- IC Dolok Merawan: Gol I Rp63.500; Gol II & III Rp95.000; Gol IV & V Rp127.000
- IC Sinaksak: Gol I Rp80.500; Gol II & III Rp120.500; Gol IV & V Rp161.000
Asal Junction Indrapura
- IC Tebing Tinggi: Gol I Rp22.500; Gol II & III Rp34.000; Gol IV & V Rp45.500
- Tebing Tinggi KM 86+250: Gol I Rp25.000; Gol II & III Rp37.500; Gol IV & V Rp49.500
- IC Dolok Merawan: Gol I Rp57.500; Gol II & III Rp86.500; Gol IV & V Rp115.000
- IC Sinaksak: Gol I Rp74.500; Gol II & III Rp112.000; Gol IV & V Rp149.000
- IC Indrapura: Gol I Rp6.000; Gol II & III Rp9.000; Gol IV & V Rp12.000
Asal IC Tebing Tinggi
- Tebing Tinggi KM 86+250: Gol I Rp2.000; Gol II & III Rp3.500; Gol IV & V Rp4.500
- IC Dolok Merawan: Gol I Rp35.000; Gol II & III Rp52.500; Gol IV & V Rp69.500
- IC Sinaksak: Gol I Rp52.000; Gol II & III Rp78.000; Gol IV & V Rp103.500
- IC Indrapura: Gol I Rp28.000; Gol II & III Rp43.000; Gol IV & V Rp57.000
- Junction Indrapura: Gol I Rp22.500; Gol II & III Rp34.000; Gol IV & V Rp45.500
Asal Junction Tebing Tinggi KM 85+250
- IC Dolok Merawan: Gol I Rp32.500; Gol II & III Rp49.000; Gol IV & V Rp65.500
- IC Sinaksak: Gol I Rp49.500; Gol II & III Rp74.500; Gol IV & V Rp99.500
- IC Indrapura: Gol I Rp31.000; Gol II & III Rp46.000; Gol IV & V Rp61.500
- Junction Indrapura: Gol I Rp25.000; Gol II & III Rp37.500; Gol IV & V Rp49.500
- IC Tebing Tinggi: Gol I Rp2.000; Gol II & III Rp3.500; Gol IV & V Rp4.500
IC Dolok Merawan
- IC Sinaksak: Gol I Rp17.000; Gol II & III Rp25.500; Gol IV & V Rp34.000
- IC Indrapura: Gol I Rp63.500; Gol II & III Rp95.000; Gol IV & V Rp127.000
- Junction Indrapura: Gol I Rp57.500; Gol II & III Rp86.500; Gol IV & V Rp115.000
- IC Tebing Tinggi: Gol I Rp35.000; Gol II & III Rp525.000; Gol IV & V Rp69.500
- Junction Tebing Tinggi KM 85+250: Gol I Rp32.500; Gol II & III Rp49.000; Gol IV & V Rp65.500
IC Sinaksak
- IC Indrapura: Gol I Rp80.500; Gol II & III Rp120.500; Gol IV & V Rp161.000
- Junction Indrapura: Gol I Rp74.500; Gol II & III Rp112.000; Gol IV & V Rp149.000
- IC Tebing Tinggi: Gol I Rp52.000; Gol II & III Rp78.000; Gol IV & V Rp103.500
- Junction Tebing Tinggi KM 85+250: Gol I Rp49.500; Gol II & III Rp74.500; Gol IV & V Rp99.500
- IC Dolok Merawan: Gol I Rp17.000; Gol II & III Rp25.500; Gol IV & V Rp34.000