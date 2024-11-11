Konten Premium
Tol Tebing Tinggi-Dolok Merawan-Sinaksak Segera Bertarif, Cek Perinciannya

Jalan Tol Kuala Tanjung – Tebing Tinggi – Parapat (Kutepat) ruas Tebing Tinggi – Dolok Merawan – Sinaksak bakal segera bertarif dalam waktu dekat.
Alifian Asmaaysi
Alifian Asmaaysi - Bisnis.com
Senin, 11 November 2024 | 09:46
Jalan Tol Kuala Tanjung-Tebing Tinggi-Parapat seksi Tebing Tinggi - Indrapura sepanjang 28,3 kilometer resmi bertarif mulai Kamis, 4 April 2024 - Dok. Hutama Karya
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – PT Hutama Marga Waskita (Hamawas) mengumumkan bakal memberlakukan pengenaan tarif pada Jalan Tol Kuala Tanjung – Tebing Tinggi – Parapat (Kutepat) ruas Tebing Tinggi – Dolok Merawan – Sinaksak dalam waktu dekat.

Penetapan tarif tol pada ruas tersebut sebagaimana telah tertuang dalam Keputusan Menteri PUPR Nomor 2791/KPTS/M/2024 tanggal 15 Oktober 2024.

“Penetapan tarif ini sesuai dengan Keputusan Menteri (Kepmen) PUPR nomor 2791/KPTS/M/2024 tanggal; 15 Oktober 2024," jelas manajemen Hamawas dalam keterangannya, dikutip Senin (11/11/2024).

Akan tetapi, Hamawas selaku Badan Usaha Jalan Tol (BUJT) ruas Tol Kutepat tersebut belum merinci kapan tarif tersebut bakal berlaku. 

Berikut perincian besaran tarif Tol Tebing Tinggi – Dolok Merawan – Sinaksak yang bakal bertarif dalam waktu dekat:

Asal IC Indrapura

  • Junction Indrapura: Gol I Rp6.000; Gol II & III Rp9.000; Gol IV & V Rp12.000
  • IC Tebing Tinggi: Gol I Rp28.500; Gol II & III Rp43.000; Gol IV & V Rp57.000
  • Tebing Tinggi KM 86+250: Gol I Rp31.000; Gol II & III Rp46.000; Gol IV & V Rp41.500
  • IC Dolok Merawan: Gol I Rp63.500; Gol II & III Rp95.000; Gol IV & V Rp127.000
  • IC Sinaksak: Gol I Rp80.500; Gol II & III Rp120.500; Gol IV & V Rp161.000

Asal Junction Indrapura

  • IC Tebing Tinggi: Gol I Rp22.500; Gol II & III Rp34.000; Gol IV & V Rp45.500
  • Tebing Tinggi KM 86+250: Gol I Rp25.000; Gol II & III Rp37.500; Gol IV & V Rp49.500
  • IC Dolok Merawan: Gol I Rp57.500; Gol II & III Rp86.500; Gol IV & V Rp115.000
  • IC Sinaksak: Gol I Rp74.500; Gol II & III Rp112.000; Gol IV & V Rp149.000
  • IC Indrapura: Gol I Rp6.000; Gol II & III Rp9.000; Gol IV & V Rp12.000

Asal IC Tebing Tinggi

  • Tebing Tinggi KM 86+250: Gol I Rp2.000; Gol II & III Rp3.500; Gol IV & V Rp4.500
  • IC Dolok Merawan: Gol I Rp35.000; Gol II & III Rp52.500; Gol IV & V Rp69.500
  • IC Sinaksak: Gol I Rp52.000; Gol II & III Rp78.000; Gol IV & V Rp103.500
  • IC Indrapura: Gol I Rp28.000; Gol II & III Rp43.000; Gol IV & V Rp57.000
  • Junction Indrapura: Gol I Rp22.500; Gol II & III Rp34.000; Gol IV & V Rp45.500

Asal Junction Tebing Tinggi KM 85+250

  • IC Dolok Merawan: Gol I Rp32.500; Gol II & III Rp49.000; Gol IV & V Rp65.500
  • IC Sinaksak: Gol I Rp49.500; Gol II & III Rp74.500; Gol IV & V Rp99.500
  • IC Indrapura: Gol I Rp31.000; Gol II & III Rp46.000; Gol IV & V Rp61.500
  • Junction Indrapura: Gol I Rp25.000; Gol II & III Rp37.500; Gol IV & V Rp49.500
  • IC Tebing Tinggi: Gol I Rp2.000; Gol II & III Rp3.500; Gol IV & V Rp4.500

IC Dolok Merawan

  • IC Sinaksak: Gol I Rp17.000; Gol II & III Rp25.500; Gol IV & V Rp34.000
  • IC Indrapura: Gol I Rp63.500; Gol II & III Rp95.000; Gol IV & V Rp127.000
  • Junction Indrapura: Gol I Rp57.500; Gol II & III Rp86.500; Gol IV & V Rp115.000
  • IC Tebing Tinggi: Gol I Rp35.000; Gol II & III Rp525.000; Gol IV & V Rp69.500
  • Junction Tebing Tinggi KM 85+250: Gol I Rp32.500; Gol II & III Rp49.000; Gol IV & V Rp65.500

IC Sinaksak

  • IC Indrapura: Gol I Rp80.500; Gol II & III Rp120.500; Gol IV & V Rp161.000
  • Junction Indrapura: Gol I Rp74.500; Gol II & III Rp112.000; Gol IV & V Rp149.000
  • IC Tebing Tinggi: Gol I Rp52.000; Gol II & III Rp78.000; Gol IV & V Rp103.500
  • Junction Tebing Tinggi KM 85+250: Gol I Rp49.500; Gol II & III Rp74.500; Gol IV & V Rp99.500
  • IC Dolok Merawan: Gol I Rp17.000; Gol II & III Rp25.500; Gol IV & V Rp34.000

Penulis : Alifian Asmaaysi
Editor : Fitri Sartina Dewi

