Harga BBM Terbaru Diumumkan Besok, Cek Daftar Sementara per 30 September 2024

Smallest Font Largest Font

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Harga BBM terbaru di sejumlah stasiun pengisian bahan bakar umum (SPBU) akan diumumkan besok, Selasa (1/10/2024).

Pada bulan ini, Pertamina terpantau melakukan penyesuaian harga BBM nonsubsidinya sebanyak dua kali. Pertama, pada 1 September 2024, untuk seluruh produk BBM nonsubsidi dan kedua, pada 2 September 2024, khusus untuk produk Pertamax Turbo.

Mengutip laman resmi Pertamina, Senin (30/9/2024), harga Pertamax di wilayah DKI Jakarta saat ini dibanderol Rp12.950 per liter, turun dari bulan sebelumnya yang dipatok Rp13.700 per liter.

Lalu, Pertamax Turbo dibanderol seharga Rp14.470 per liter, Dexlite seharga Rp14.050 per liter, dan Pertamina Dex seharga Rp14.550 per liternya.

Sementara itu, harga BBM subsidi yakni Pertalite masih dibanderol di harga Rp10.000 dan Biosolar Rp6.800 per liter.

Penyesuaian harga BBM per 1 September 2024 juga dilakukan oleh SPBU Shell, BP, hingga Vivo. Ketiganya kompak menurunkan harga produk BBM-nya.

Berikut daftar harga BBM Pertamina, BP, Shell, dan Vivo per 30 September 2024:

SPBU Pertamina

Pertalite (RON 90): Rp10.000 per liter

Bio Solar (Diesel CN48): Rp6.800 per liter

Pertamax (RON 92): Rp12.950 per liter

Pertamax Green (RON 95): Rp13.650 per liter

Pertamax Turbo (RON 98): Rp14.470 per liter

Dexlite (Diesel CN51): Rp14.050 per liter

Pertamina Dex (Diesel CN53): Rp14.550 per liter

SPBU BP

BP Ultimate: Rp14.280 per liter

BP 92: Rp 13.450 per liter

BP Ultimate Diesel: Rp14.660 per liter

SPBU Shell

Shell Super: Rp13.450 per liter

Shell V-Power: Rp14.280 per liter

Shell V Power DieselL Rp14.660 per liter

Shell V-Power Nitro+: Rp14.480 per liter

SPBU Vivo