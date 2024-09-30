Konten Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Harga BBM Terbaru Diumumkan Besok, Cek Daftar Sementara per 30 September 2024

Harga BBM terbaru di sejumlah stasiun pengisian bahan bakar umum (SPBU) akan diumumkan besok, Selasa (1/10/2024).
Alifian Asmaaysi
Alifian Asmaaysi - Bisnis.com
Senin, 30 September 2024 | 09:05
Share
Petugas melakukan pengisian BBM disalah satu Stasiun Pengisian Bahan Bakar Umum (SPBU) di Jakarta, Minggu (3/9/2023). Bisnis/Eusebio Chrysnamurti
Petugas melakukan pengisian BBM disalah satu Stasiun Pengisian Bahan Bakar Umum (SPBU) di Jakarta, Minggu (3/9/2023). Bisnis/Eusebio Chrysnamurti

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Harga BBM terbaru di sejumlah stasiun pengisian bahan bakar umum (SPBU) akan diumumkan besok, Selasa (1/10/2024). 

Pada bulan ini, Pertamina terpantau melakukan penyesuaian harga BBM nonsubsidinya sebanyak dua kali. Pertama, pada 1 September 2024, untuk seluruh produk BBM nonsubsidi dan kedua, pada 2 September 2024, khusus untuk produk Pertamax Turbo. 

Mengutip laman resmi Pertamina, Senin (30/9/2024), harga Pertamax di wilayah DKI Jakarta saat ini dibanderol Rp12.950 per liter, turun dari bulan sebelumnya yang dipatok Rp13.700 per liter.

Baca Juga

Lalu, Pertamax Turbo dibanderol seharga Rp14.470 per liter, Dexlite seharga Rp14.050 per liter, dan Pertamina Dex seharga Rp14.550 per liternya.

Sementara itu, harga BBM subsidi yakni Pertalite masih dibanderol di harga Rp10.000 dan Biosolar Rp6.800 per liter.

Penyesuaian harga BBM per 1 September 2024 juga dilakukan oleh SPBU Shell, BP, hingga Vivo. Ketiganya kompak menurunkan harga produk BBM-nya. 

Berikut daftar harga BBM Pertamina, BP, Shell, dan Vivo per 30 September 2024:

SPBU Pertamina 

  • Pertalite (RON 90): Rp10.000 per liter 
  • Bio Solar (Diesel CN48): Rp6.800 per liter 
  • Pertamax (RON 92): Rp12.950 per liter  
  • Pertamax Green (RON 95): Rp13.650 per liter
  • Pertamax Turbo (RON 98): Rp14.470 per liter  
  • Dexlite (Diesel CN51): Rp14.050 per liter  
  • Pertamina Dex (Diesel CN53): Rp14.550 per liter

SPBU BP

  • BP Ultimate: Rp14.280 per liter
  • BP 92: Rp 13.450 per liter
  • BP Ultimate Diesel: Rp14.660 per liter

SPBU Shell

  • Shell Super: Rp13.450 per liter
  • Shell V-Power: Rp14.280 per liter
  • Shell V Power DieselL Rp14.660 per liter
  • Shell V-Power Nitro+: Rp14.480 per liter

SPBU Vivo

  • Revvo 90: Rp11.950 per liter
  • Revvo 92: Rp13.250 per liter
  • Revvo 95: Rp14.050 per liter  

Cek Berita dan Artikel yang lain di Google News dan WA Channel

Penulis : Alifian Asmaaysi
Editor : Denis Riantiza Meilanova

Topik

Share
Konten Premium

Dapatkan informasi komprehensif di Bisnis.com yang diolah secara mendalam untuk menavigasi bisnis Anda. Silakan login untuk menikmati artikel Konten Premium.

Ketar-ketir Pasokan Gula Dunia, Alarm Harga Pangan?
Premium
1 jam yang lalu

Ketar-ketir Pasokan Gula Dunia, Alarm Harga Pangan?

Aksi Borong Lo Kheng Hong & Kode Keras Dividen PGN (PGAS)
Premium
4 jam yang lalu

Aksi Borong Lo Kheng Hong & Kode Keras Dividen PGN (PGAS)

Artikel Premium Lainnya

Artikel Terkait

Cara Mendapatkan QR Code di MyPertamina untuk Beli BBM Subsidi

Cara Mendapatkan QR Code di MyPertamina untuk Beli BBM Subsidi

Pertamina Patra Niaga Tambah Pasokan BBM Jelang MotoGP Mandalika

Pertamina Patra Niaga Tambah Pasokan BBM Jelang MotoGP Mandalika

Tekan Polusi, BBM Rendah Sulfur Ditarget Meluncur Awal 2025

Tekan Polusi, BBM Rendah Sulfur Ditarget Meluncur Awal 2025

Prediksi Kenaikan Konsumsi BBM Selama PON Sumut, Pertamina Siapkan Ini

Prediksi Kenaikan Konsumsi BBM Selama PON Sumut, Pertamina Siapkan Ini

Harga BBM SPBU Pertamina Terbaru, Pertamax & Dex Series Kompak Turun

Harga BBM SPBU Pertamina Terbaru, Pertamax & Dex Series Kompak Turun

Harga BBM Naik Mendadak Hari Ini, Pertamina Ungkap Alasannya

Harga BBM Naik Mendadak Hari Ini, Pertamina Ungkap Alasannya

Antigagal, Simak Cara Daftar QR Code yang Benar untuk Beli Pertalite!

Antigagal, Simak Cara Daftar QR Code yang Benar untuk Beli Pertalite!

Cek! Ini Jenis Kendaraan yang Wajib Daftar QR Code untuk Beli Pertalite

Cek! Ini Jenis Kendaraan yang Wajib Daftar QR Code untuk Beli Pertalite

Berita Lainnya

Berita Terbaru

Jelang Penetapan UMP 2025, Cek Daftar 10 Provinsi dengan Upah Terendah
Jasa & Niaga
34 menit yang lalu

Jelang Penetapan UMP 2025, Cek Daftar 10 Provinsi dengan Upah Terendah

Menanti Taji BBN Airlines di Tengah Era Tiket Pesawat Mahal
Transportasi & Logistik
44 menit yang lalu

Menanti Taji BBN Airlines di Tengah Era Tiket Pesawat Mahal

Indeks PMI Manufaktur China Terkontraksi Lima Bulan Beruntun
Ekonomi Global
59 menit yang lalu

Indeks PMI Manufaktur China Terkontraksi Lima Bulan Beruntun

Tol BSD Serpong-Balaraja 1B Beroperasi Gratis Hari Ini
Infrastruktur
1 jam yang lalu

Tol BSD Serpong-Balaraja 1B Beroperasi Gratis Hari Ini

Akhir Era Batu Bara, PLTU Terakhir di Inggris Tutup
Energi & Tambang
1 jam yang lalu

Akhir Era Batu Bara, PLTU Terakhir di Inggris Tutup

Berita Lainnya

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Terpopuler

1

Profil & Pemilik Maskapai Baru BBN Airlines Indonesia

2

Daftar Armada Pesawat Maskapai Baru BBN Airlines & Spesifikasinya

3

Bank Indonesia Minta Masyarakat Banyak Belanja Demi Jaga Pertumbuhan Ekonomi

4

Maskapai BBN Airlines Resmi Beroperasi di RI, Ini Rute dan Layanannya

5

Wakil Sri Mulyani Temui Wamenkeu China, Bahas Pemerintahan Prabowo hingga Minta Bantuan

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

# Hot Topic

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Rekomendasi Kami

Pemangkasan Suku Bunga The Fed November 2024 Tergantung Powell & Laporan Tenaga Kerja AS

Pemangkasan Suku Bunga The Fed November 2024 Tergantung Powell & Laporan Tenaga Kerja AS

Ekonom Dukung Pemerintah Tarik Utang Lebih Awal untuk Biayai APBN 2025 Prabowo

Ekonom Dukung Pemerintah Tarik Utang Lebih Awal untuk Biayai APBN 2025 Prabowo

CEO Mercedes-Benz Turun Gunung Sambangi China, Tangkal Kalah dari Produk Lokal

CEO Mercedes-Benz Turun Gunung Sambangi China, Tangkal Kalah dari Produk Lokal

Efek Berganda Pemanfaatan Pangan Lokal dalam Program Makan Bergizi Gratis

Efek Berganda Pemanfaatan Pangan Lokal dalam Program Makan Bergizi Gratis

Historia Bisnis: 6 Taipan Dapat Prioritas Bangun HTI Pulp, Ada Prajogo & Sukanto Tanoto

Historia Bisnis: 6 Taipan Dapat Prioritas Bangun HTI Pulp, Ada Prajogo & Sukanto Tanoto

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Bisnistv logo

Keras! Putin Bakal Gunakan Nuklir Jika Barat Dukung Serangan Ukraina ke Rusia

Keras! Putin Bakal Gunakan Nuklir Jika Barat Dukung Serangan Ukraina ke Rusia

26 September 2024

Foto

Objek Wisata Istana Sampah di Riau Tingkatkan Kesadaran Masyarakat Terkait Pentingnya Menjaga Lingkungan
2+

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro
Scan QR Code Bisnis Indonesia e-paper

Terpopuler

1

Profil & Pemilik Maskapai Baru BBN Airlines Indonesia

2

Daftar Armada Pesawat Maskapai Baru BBN Airlines & Spesifikasinya

3

Bank Indonesia Minta Masyarakat Banyak Belanja Demi Jaga Pertumbuhan Ekonomi

4

Maskapai BBN Airlines Resmi Beroperasi di RI, Ini Rute dan Layanannya

5

Wakil Sri Mulyani Temui Wamenkeu China, Bahas Pemerintahan Prabowo hingga Minta Bantuan