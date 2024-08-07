Konten Premium
Harga Terbaru BBM Pertamina, Shell, BP, Vivo per 7 Agustus 2024

Daftar harga terbaru BBM Pertamina, Shell, BP, hingga Vivo per 7 Agustus 2024
Lukman Nur Hakim
Lukman Nur Hakim - Bisnis.com
Rabu, 7 Agustus 2024 | 07:13
Petugas mengisi bahan bakar minyak (BBM) di salah satu SPBU Shell di Jakarta, Rabu (3/4/2024). Shell berencana menutup sekitar 1.000 stasiun pengisian bahan bakar umum (SPBU) di beberapa negara hingga 2025/Bisnis-Fanny
Petugas mengisi bahan bakar minyak (BBM) di salah satu SPBU Shell di Jakarta, Rabu (3/4/2024). Shell berencana menutup sekitar 1.000 stasiun pengisian bahan bakar umum (SPBU) di beberapa negara hingga 2025/Bisnis-Fanny

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Stasiun pengisian bahan bakar umum (SPBU) seperti Shell dan BP AKR, melakukan penyesuaian harga BBM per 1 Agustus 2024. Sementara itu, PT Pertamina melakukan beberapa penyesuaian harga per tanggal 2 Agustus 2024.

Meski demikian, Pertamina masih menahan harga BBM yang bersifat subsidi dan Pertamax Ron 92. Adapun alasan Pertamina masih menahan harga  BBM subsidi karena perseroan disebut masih memantau pergerakan harga minyak dunia dan nilai tukar rupiah sampai saat ini. 

Dikutip dari laman resmi MyPertamina, Rabu (7/8/2024) harga BBM Pertamax (RON 92) masih dibanderol Rp12.950 per liter, khususnya di wilayah Jawa. 

Pertamax Green disesuaikan menjadi Rp15.000 dari sebelumnya Rp13.900 per liter, Pertamax Turbo menjadi Rp15.450 dari sebelumnya Rp14.400 per liter. Kemudian Dexlite menjadi Rp15.350 dari sebelumnya Rp14.550 per liter, dan Pertamina Dex di harga Rp15.650 dari sebelumnya Rp15.100 per liter. 

Di sisi lain, harga BBM subsidi yaitu Pertalite masih dibanderol diangka Rp10.000 per liter dan Biosolar dibanderol Rp6.800 per liter. 

Namun, SPBU swasta mulai menaikkan harga BBM pada awal Agustus ini. Dikutip dari laman resmi Shell Indonesia, harga Shell Super di Jakarta kini sebesar Rp14.520 per liter, naik dari sebelumnya Rp13.810 per liter. 

Kemudian Shell V-Power yang pada bulan sebelumnya dipatok Rp14.700 per liter, kini naik menjadi Rp15.370 per liter. Untuk Shell V-Power Diesel kini seharga Rp15.810 per liter dan Shell V-Power Nitro+ senilai Rp15.600 per liter. 

Selain itu, SPBU BP AKR juga menaikkan harga BBM. Di wilayah Jakarta, harga BP 92 dipatok Rp13.850 per liter atau naik dari sebelumnya Rp13.450 per liter, sedangkan BP Ultimate naik dari Rp14.700 per liter menjadi Rp15.370 per liter.

Daftar Harga BBM Pertamina, BP, Shell, Vivo per 7 Agustus 2024

Pertamina (Penyesuain per 2 Agustus 2024)

- Pertalite (RON 90): Rp10.000 per liter 

- Bio Solar (Diesel CN48): Rp6.800 per liter 

- Pertamax (RON 92): Rp12.950 per liter 

- Pertamax Green (RON 95): Rp15.000 per liter (sebelumnya Rp13.900 per liter)

- Pertamax Turbo (RON 98): Rp15.450 per liter (sebelumnya Rp14.400 per liter)

- Dexlite (Diesel CN51): Rp15.350 per liter (sebelumnya Rp14.550 per liter)

- Pertamina Dex (Diesel CN53): Rp15.650 per liter (sebelumnya Rp15.100 per liter)

Shell

- Shell Super (RON 92): Rp14.520 (sebelumnya Rp13.810 per liter)

- Shell V-Power (RON 95): Rp15.370 (sebelumnya Rp14.700 per liter)

- Shell V-Power Nitro+ (RON 98): Rp15.600 (sebelumnya Rp14.930 per liter)  

- Shell V-Power Diesel (CN 51): Rp15.810 (sebelumnya Rp15.320 per liter)

BP 

- BP 92 (RON 92): Rp13.850 (sebelumnya Rp13.450 per liter)

- BP Ultimate (RON 95): Rp15.370 (sebelumnya Rp14.700 per liter)

- BP Ultimate Diesel (CN 53): Rp15.810 (sebelumnya Rp15.320 per liter)

Vivo

- Revvo 90 (RON 90): Rp12.900 per liter 

- Revvo 92 (RON 92): Rp14.320 per liter

- Revvo 95 (RON 95): Rp15.150 per liter

Penulis : Lukman Nur Hakim
Editor : Aprianus Doni Tolok

Topik

