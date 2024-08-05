Konten Premium
Harga BBM Terbaru di SPBU Pertamina, Shell, BP, & Vivo per 5 Agustus 2024

Harga BBM di SPBU Pertamina dan swasta mengalami kenaikan. Berikut daftar harga BBM SPBU Pertamina, Shell, BP, dan Vivo per 5 Agustus 2024:
Lukman Nur Hakim
Lukman Nur Hakim
Senin, 5 Agustus 2024 | 07:15
Petugas melakukan pengisian BBM disalah satu Stasiun Pengisian Bahan Bakar Umum (SPBU) di Jakarta, Minggu (3/9/2023). Bisnis/Eusebio Chrysnamurti
Petugas melakukan pengisian BBM disalah satu Stasiun Pengisian Bahan Bakar Umum (SPBU) di Jakarta, Minggu (3/9/2023). Bisnis/Eusebio Chrysnamurti

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Stasiun pengisian bahan bakar umum (SPBU) Pertamina, Shell, dan BP AKR kompak melakukan penyesuaian harga BBM per Agustus 2024. 

Pertamina melakukan penyesuaian harga untuk produk BBM nonsubsidi, seperti Pertamax Green 95, Pertamax Turbo, Dexlite, dan Pertamina Dex. Sementara itu, harga Pertamax, Pertalite, dan Solar subsidi tidak mengalami perubahan.  

Dikutip dari laman resmi MyPertamina, Senin (5/8/2024), harga Pertamax (RON 92) masih dibanderol Rp12.950 per liter, khususnya di wilayah Jawa. 

Untuk harga Pertamax Green 95 disesuaikan menjadi Rp15.000 dari sebelumnya Rp13.900 per liter, sedangkan Pertamax Turbo naik menjadi Rp15.450 dari sebelumnya Rp14.400 per liter.

Kemudian, harga Dexlite naik menjadi Rp15.350 dari sebelumnya Rp14.550 per liter, dan Pertamina Dex di harga Rp15.650 dari sebelumnya Rp15.100 per liter. 

Harga BBM subsidi, yaitu Pertalite masih dibanderol Rp10.000 per liter dan Biosolar dibanderol Rp6.800 per liter. 

SPBU Shell juga terpantau melakukan penyesuaian harga. Mengutip laman resmi Shell, harga Shell Super di Jakarta kini dipatok sebesar Rp14.520 per liter, naik dari sebelumnya Rp13.810 per liter. 

Kemudian, Shell V-Power yang pada bulan sebelumnya dipatok Rp14.700 per liter, kini naik menjadi Rp15.370 per liter.

Untuk Shell V-Power Diesel kini dibanderol seharga Rp15.810 per liter dan Shell V-Power Nitro+ seharga Rp15.600 per liter. 

Tak ketinggalan, SPBU BP AKR juga menaikkan harga BBM-nya. Di wilayah Jakarta, harga BP 92 dipatok Rp13.850 per liter atau naik dari sebelumnya Rp13.450 per liter, sedangkan BP Ultimate naik dari Rp14.700 per liter menjadi Rp15.370 per liter.

Berikut daftar harga BBM SPBU Pertamina, Shell, BP, dan Vivo per 5 Agustus 2024:

Harga BBM SPBU Pertamina

Pertalite (RON 90): Rp10.000 per liter 

Bio Solar (Diesel CN48): Rp6.800 per liter 

Pertamax (RON 92): Rp12.950 per liter 

Pertamax Green (RON 95): Rp15.000 per liter (sebelumnya Rp13.900 per liter)

Pertamax Turbo (RON 98): Rp15.450 per liter (sebelumnya Rp14.400 per liter)

Dexlite (Diesel CN51): Rp15.350 per liter (sebelumnya Rp14.550 per liter)

Pertamina Dex (Diesel CN53): Rp15.650 per liter (sebelumnya Rp15.100 per liter)

Harga BBM SPBU Shell

Shell Super (RON 92): Rp14.520 (sebelumnya Rp13.810 per liter)

Shell V-Power (RON 95): Rp15.370 (sebelumnya Rp14.700 per liter)

Shell V-Power Nitro+ (RON 98): Rp15.600 (sebelumnya Rp14.930 per liter)  

Shell V-Power Diesel (CN 51): Rp15.810 (sebelumnya Rp15.320 per liter)

Harga BBM SPBU BP 

BP 92 (RON 92): Rp13.850 (sebelumnya Rp13.450 per liter)

BP Ultimate (RON 95): Rp15.370 (sebelumnya Rp14.700 per liter)

BP Ultimate Diesel (CN 53): Rp15.810 (sebelumnya Rp15.320 per liter)

Harga BBM SPBU Vivo

Revvo 90 (RON 90): Rp12.900 per liter 

Revvo 92 (RON 92): Rp14.320 per liter

Revvo 95 (RON 95): Rp15.150 per liter

Penulis : Lukman Nur Hakim
Editor : Denis Riantiza Meilanova

