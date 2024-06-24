Konten Premium
Harga BBM Pertamina, Shell, BP, & Vivo per 24 Juni 2024, Mana Paling Murah?

Harga BBM di sejumlah SPBU mengalami penyesuaian pada Juni 2024. Berikut Daftar Harga BBM Pertamina, Shell, BP, & Vivo per 24 Juni 2024:
Afiffah Rahmah Nurdifa
Afiffah Rahmah Nurdifa - Bisnis.com
Senin, 24 Juni 2024 | 08:23
Petugas melakukan pengisian BBM disalah satu Stasiun Pengisian Bahan Bakar Umum (SPBU) di Jakarta, Minggu (3/9/2023). Bisnis/Eusebio Chrysnamurti
Petugas melakukan pengisian BBM disalah satu Stasiun Pengisian Bahan Bakar Umum (SPBU) di Jakarta, Minggu (3/9/2023). Bisnis/Eusebio Chrysnamurti

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Harga BBM di sejumlah stasiun pengisian bahan bakar umum (SPBU) seperti Shell, Vivo, dan BP AKR mengalami penyesuaian harga per 1 Juni 2024. Sementara itu, harga BBM Pertamina masih ditahan.

Berdasarkan laman resmi MyPertamina, Senin (24/6/2024), harga Pertamax untuk wilayah Jawa masih dipatok Rp12.950 per liter, Pertamax Green 95 Rp13.900 per liter, dan Pertamax Turbo Rp14.400 per liter.

Tak hanya itu, harga Dexlite masih dipatok Rp14.500 per liter dan harga Pertamina Dex Rp15.100 per liter. BBM bersubsidi, Pertalite dan Biosolar, di seluruh Indonesia juga masih dibanderol seharga Rp10.000 dan Rp6.800. 

Di sisi lain, harga BBM di SPBU BP AKR mengalami penurunan dari bulan sebelumnya. Harga BP 92 turun dari Rp14.900 per liter pada bulan lalu menjadi Rp14.500 per liter pada bulan ini untuk wilayah Jabodetabek dan Jawa Timur. 

Kemudian, harga BP Ultimate turun menjadi Rp15.400 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp16.350 per liter dan harga BP Diesel turun dari Rp15.520 per liter menjadi Rp15.340 per liter. 

Selanjutnya, harga BBM di SPBU Shell Indonesia juga mengalami penurunan. Harga BBM Shell Super turun menjadi Rp14.580 per liter dari sebelumnya sebesar Rp15.530 per liter. 

Selain itu, harga Shell V-Power turun dari Rp16.350 per liter menjadi Rp15.400 per liter. Kemudian, harga Shell V-Power Diesel turun dari Rp16.130 per liter menjadi Rp15.340 per litet dan Shell V power Nitro+ turun dari Rp16.570 per liter menjadi Rp15.630 per liter. 

Lebih lanjut, di SPBU Vivo, harga Revvo 90 terpantau turun menjadi Rp13.500 per liter dibandingkan bulan sebelumnya Rp13.800 per liter. Harga BBM Revvo 92 juga turun dari Rp15.300 per liter menjadi Rp15.000 per liter dan harga Revvo 95 turun dari Rp16.150 per liter menjadi Rp15.850 per liter. 

Berikut Daftar Harga BBM Pertamina, Shell, BP, & Vivo per 24 Juni 2024:

Harga BBM Pertamina 

Pertamina Pertalite (RON 90): Rp10.000 per liter  

Pertamax (RON 92): Rp12.950 per liter 

Pertamax Green (RON 95): Rp13.900 per liter 

Pertamax Turbo (RON 98): Rp14.400 per liter 

Bio Solar (Diesel CN48): Rp6.800 per liter 

Dexlite (Diesel CN51): Rp14.550 per liter 

Pertamina Dex (Diesel CN53): Rp15.100 per liter 

Harga BBM Shell 

Shell Super (RON 92): Rp14.580 per liter  

Shell V-Power (RON 95): Rp15.400 per liter  

Shell V-Power Nitro+ (RON 98): Rp15.630 per liter  Shell V-Power Diesel (CN 51): Rp15.340 per liter

Harga BBM Vivo 

Revvo 90 (RON 90): Rp13.500 per liter  

Revvo 92 (RON 92): Rp15.000 per liter 

Revvo 95 (RON 95): Rp15.850 per liter 

Harga BBM BP 

BP 92 (RON 92): Rp14.500 per liter  

BP Ultimate (RON 95): Rp15.400 per liter 

BP Diesel (CN 53): Rp15.340 per liter 

Afiffah Rahmah Nurdifa
Denis Riantiza Meilanova

Topik

