Harga BBM Terbaru di SPBU Pertamina, Shell & BP per 18 Maret, Ada yang Naik Lagi

Harga BBM di SPBU BP ada yang naik lagi setelah penyesuaian per 1 Maret 2024. Berikut daftar harga BBM terbaru di SPBU Pertamina, Shell, dan BP-AKR:
Nyoman Ary Wahyudi
Nyoman Ary Wahyudi - Bisnis.com
Senin, 18 Maret 2024 | 07:38
SPBU BP-AKR. Istimewa/Humas BP
SPBU BP-AKR. Istimewa/Humas BP

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Sejumlah stasiun pengisian bahan bakar umum (SPBU), seperti Pertamina, Shell, dan BP-AKR per 1 Maret 2024 mengumumkan daftar harga jual produk bahan bakar minyak atau harga BBM terbaru mereka. 

SPBU swasta seperti Shell dan BP-AKR melakukan penyesuaian terhadap harga jual produk BBM-nya, seiring dengan rebound harga minyak mentah beberapa waktu terakhir. Sementara itu, Pertamina tetap menahan harga BBM-nya sejak Januari 2024 sesuai dengan arahan pemerintah. 

Pertamina tetap menahan harga di level Rp12.950 per liter untuk jenis Pertamax. Lalu, Pertamax Green 95 tetap dipatok seharga Rp13.900 per liter dan Pertamax Turbo seharga Rp14.400 per liter.

Kemudian, harga Dexlite sebesar Rp14.500 per liter dan harga Pertamina Dex Rp15.000 per liter. Adapun, harga tersebut berlaku untuk wilayah Jawa. 

Sementara itu, Shell tercatat menaikkan harga BBM-nya per 1 Maret 2024. Tercatat Shell mengerek naik harga Shell Super menjadi Rp15.370 per liter. Sebelumnya, BBM jenis ini dipatok sebesar Rp14.380 per liter. 

Selanjutnya, harga Shell-Power Nitro+ yang sebelumnya dipatok Rp14.630 per liter naik menjadi Rp15.650 per liter. Shell V-Power Diesel juga naik menjadi Rp16.140 per liter. Pada bulan sebelumnya, BBM jenis ini dipatok sebesar Rp15.270 per liter. 

BP-AKR juga mengambil langkah serupa. Mulai 1 Maret 2024, BP-AKR menaikkan harga BP 92 dari Rp13.400 per liter menjadi Rp13.990 per liter. Kemudian, harga BP 92 dikerek lagi menjadi Rp14.200 per liter per 9 Maret 2024. 

Untuk jenis BP Ultimate, BP-AKR menetapkan sebesar Rp15.370 per liter. Bulan sebelumnya, BBM jenis ini dijual sebesar Rp14.380 per liter. Harga BP Diesel naik dari Rp14.810 per liter menjadi Rp15.610 per liter. 

Berikut daftar harga BBM di SPBU Pertamina, Shell, dan BP-AKR per 18 Maret 2024: 

Harga BBM di SPBU Pertamina (untuk wilayah Jawa)  

Solar subsidi: Rp6.800 per liter

Pertalite: Rp10.000 per liter 

Pertamax: Rp12.950 per liter 

Pertamax Green 95: Rp13.900 per liter 

Pertamax Turbo: Rp 14.400 per liter 

Dexlite: Rp14.550 per liter 

Pertamina Dex: Rp15.100 per liter      

Harga BBM di SPBU Shell  

Shell Super:  Rp14.530 per liter 

Shell V-Power: Rp15.370 per liter 

Shell V-Power Diesel: Rp16.140 per liter

Shell V-power Nitro+: Rp15.650 per liter

Harga BBM di SPBU BP-AKR   

BP 92: Rp14.200 per liter

BP Ultimate: Rp15.370 per liter

BP Diesel: Rp15.610 per liter

Penulis : Nyoman Ary Wahyudi
Editor : Denis Riantiza Meilanova

