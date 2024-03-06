Konten Premium
Perbandingan Harga BBM Pertamina, Shell, & BP per 6 Maret, Mana Paling Murah?

Pertamina, Shell dan BP-AKR mengumumkan harga BBM terbaru yang berlaku per Maret 2024. Berikut ini perbandingan harganya.
Ni Luh Anggela
Ni Luh Anggela - Bisnis.com
Rabu, 6 Maret 2024 | 08:11
Pengendara sepeda motor melakukan pengisian bahan bakar minyak di salah satu Stasiun Pengisian Bahan Bakar Umum (SPBU) di Jakarta, Sabtu (14/3/2020). Bisnis/Eusebio Chrysnamurti
Pengendara sepeda motor melakukan pengisian bahan bakar minyak di salah satu Stasiun Pengisian Bahan Bakar Umum (SPBU) di Jakarta, Sabtu (14/3/2020). Bisnis/Eusebio Chrysnamurti

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Sejumlah stasiun pengisian bahan bakar umum (SPBU) mengumumkan daftar harga jual produk bahan bakar minyak atau harga BBM terbaru per 1 Maret 2024.

SPBU swasta seperti Shell dan BP-AKR melakukan penyesuaian harga terhadap harga jual produk BBM-nya, seiring dengan rebound harga minyak mentah. Sementara, Pertamina menahan harga jualnya, mengacu pada harga per Januari 2024.

SPBU pelat merah ini menetapkan harga Pertamax sebesar Rp12.950 per liter, Pertamax Green 95 Rp13.900 per liter, dan Pertamax Turbo Rp14.400 per liter.

Selanjutnya, harga Dexlite ditetapkan sebesar Rp14.500 per liter dan harga Pertamina Dex Rp15.000 per liter. Adapun harga tersebut berlaku untuk wilayah Jawa.

Berbeda dengan Pertamina, Shell mengerek naik harga jual BBM-nya. Untuk Shell Super dipatok menjadi Rp15.370 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp14.380 per liter.

Harga Shell-Power Nitro+ dari sebelumnya Rp14.630 per liter naik menjadi Rp15.650 per liter. Shell V-Power Diesel juga naik menjadi Rp16.140 per liter. Di bulan sebelumnya, BBM jenis ini dipatok sebesar Rp15.270 per liter.

Penyesuaian harga juga dilakukan oleh BP-AKR. Harga BP92 naik menjadi Rp13.990 per liter. Pada Februari 2024, harga BP92 tercatat sebesar Rp13.400 per liter.

Kemudian, harga BP Ultimate naik menjadi Rp15.370 per liter dari bulan sebelumnya sebesar Rp14.380 per liter. Harga BP Diesel naik dari Rp14.810 per liter menjadi Rp15.610 per liter.

Berikut daftar harga BBM di SPBU Pertamina, Shell, dan BP-AKR per 6 Maret 2024:

1. Harga BBM Pertamina (wilayah Jawa) 

Solar subsidi: Rp6.800 per liter 

Pertalite: Rp10.000 per liter 

Pertamax: Rp12.950 per liter 

Pertamax Green 95: Rp13.900 per liter 

Pertamax Turbo: Rp 14.400 per liter 

Dexlite: Rp14.550 per liter 

Pertamina Dex: Rp15.100 per liter    

2. Harga BBM Shell

Shell Super: Rp14.530 per liter (sebelumnya Rp13.540 per liter) 

Shell V-Power: Rp15.370 per liter (sebelumnya Rp14.380 per liter) 

Shell V-Power Diesel:Rp16.140 per liter (sebelumnya Rp15.270 per liter) 

Shell V-power Nitro+: Rp15.650 per liter (sebelumnya Rp14.630 per liter)   

3. Harga BBM BP-AKR  

BP 92: Rp13.990 per liter (sebelumnya Rp13.400 per liter) 

BP Ultimate: Rp15.370 per liter (sebelumnya Rp14.380 per liter) 

BP Diesel: Rp15.610 per liter (sebelumnya Rp14.810 per liter)

Penulis : Ni Luh Anggela
Editor : Fitri Sartina Dewi

Topik

