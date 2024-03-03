Konten Premium
Daftar Harga BBM di SPBU Pertamina, Shell & BP-AKR per 3 Maret 2024

Daftar Harga BBM terbaru di SPBU Pertamina, Shell & BP-AKR hari ini, Minggu (3/3/2024).
Nyoman Ary Wahyudi
Nyoman Ary Wahyudi - Bisnis.com
Minggu, 3 Maret 2024 | 08:15
Daftar Harga BBM terbaru di SPBU Pertamina, Shell & BP-AKR hari ini, Minggu (3/3/2024)./Bisnis-Nyoman Ary Wahyudi
Daftar Harga BBM terbaru di SPBU Pertamina, Shell & BP-AKR hari ini, Minggu (3/3/2024)./Bisnis-Nyoman Ary Wahyudi

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT Pertamina (Persero) tidak menaikan harga jual bahan bakar minyak (BBM) komersial mereka untuk periode Maret 2024.

Di sisi lain, badan usaha swasta seperti Shell dan BP-AKR telah menyesuaikan harga jual produk mereka per 1 Maret 2024 seiring dengan rebound harga minyak mentah saat ini.

Pertamina tetap menahan harga jual BBM mengacu pada harga per Januari 2024. Harga Pertamax untuk wilayah DKI Jakarta dipatok sebesar Rp12.950 per liter, sedangkan harga Pertamax Turbo sebesar Rp14.400 per liter.

Harga Dexlite dipatok Rp14.550 per liter, sementara Pertamina Dex seharga Rp15.100 per liter.

Seperti diketahui, harga BBM di sejumlah stasiun pengisian bahan bakar umum (SPBU) swasta, Shell dan BP-AKR, kompak naik per 1 Maret 2024.

Mengutip laman resmi Shell, Jumat (1/3/2024), harga Shell Super naik Rp990 per liter menjadi Rp14.530 per liter.

BBM bernilai oktan 92 (RON 92) atau setara dengan Pertamax milik Pertamina itu dipatok seharga Rp13.540 per liter pada bulan sebelumnya.

Harga Shell V-Power mengalami kenaikan serupa, yakni sebesar Rp990 per liter menjadi Rp15.370 per liter. BBM RON 95 ini pada Februari 2024 dipatok seharga Rp14.380 per liter.

Selanjutnya, Shell V-power Nitro+ (RON 98) mengalami kenaikan harga tertinggi, yakni Rp1.020 per liter menjadi Rp15.650 per liter dari bulan sebelumnya yang dipatok seharga Rp14.630 per liter.

Harga Shell V-Power Diesel juga mengalami kenaikan sebesar Rp870 per liter menjadi Rp16.140 per liter. Pada bulan lalu, BBM jenis diesel ini dipatok seharga Rp15.270 per liter.

Tak ketinggalan, SPBU milik BP-AKR juga melakukan penyesuaian harga BBM untuk seluruh jenis produknya.

Berdasarkan laman resmi BP, harga BP 92 dikerek naik Rp590 per liter menjadi Rp13.990 per liter. BBM dengan angka oktan atau RON 92 ini sebelumnya dipatok seharga Rp13.400 per liter per Februari 2024.

Harga BP Ultimate juga dipatok naik Rp990 per liter menjadi Rp15.370 per liter. Pada bulan lalu, harga BP Ultimate dipatok Rp14.380 per liter.

Untuk harga BP Diesel dikerek naik Rp800 per liter menjadi Rp15.610 per liter, dari bulan sebelumnya yang dipatok Rp14.810 per liter.  

Daftar harga BBM di SPBU Pertamina, Shell, dan BP-AKR per 3 Maret 2024:  

Harga BBM di SPBU Pertamina (untuk wilayah Jawa)

  • Solar subsidi: Rp6.800 per liter
  • Pertalite: Rp10.000 per liter
  • Pertamax: Rp12.950 per liter
  • Pertamax Green 95: Rp13.900 per liter
  • Pertamax Turbo: Rp 14.400 per liter
  • Dexlite: Rp14.550 per liter
  • Pertamina Dex: Rp15.100 per liter   

Harga BBM di SPBU Shell

  • Shell Super: Rp14.530 per liter (sebelumnya Rp13.540 per liter)
  • Shell V-Power: Rp15.370 per liter (sebelumnya Rp14.380 per liter)
  • Shell V-Power Diesel:Rp16.140 per liter (sebelumnya Rp15.270 per liter)
  • Shell V-power Nitro+: Rp15.650 per liter (sebelumnya Rp14.630 per liter)  

*Harga berlaku untuk wilayah Jakarta, Banten, Jawa Barat  

Harga BBM di SPBU BP-AKR 

  • BP 92: Rp13.990 per liter (sebelumnya Rp13.400 per liter)
  • BP Ultimate: Rp15.370 per liter (sebelumnya Rp14.380 per liter)
  • BP Diesel: Rp15.610 per liter (sebelumnya Rp14.810 per liter).

Penulis : Nyoman Ary Wahyudi
Editor : Ibad Durrohman

