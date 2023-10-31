Konten Premium
Harga Terbaru BBM Pertamina Diumumkan Besok 1 November, Bakal Naik?

Pertamina bakal mengumumkan harga BBM terbaru pada Rabu 1 November 2023. Apakah harga BBM bakal naik lagi?
Afiffah Rahmah Nurdifa
Afiffah Rahmah Nurdifa - Bisnis.com
Selasa, 31 Oktober 2023 | 15:10
Pengendara sepeda motor melakukan pengisian bahan bakar minyak di salah satu Stasiun Pengisian Bahan Bakar Umum (SPBU) di Jakarta, Sabtu (14/3/2020). Bisnis/Eusebio Chrysnamurti
Pengendara sepeda motor melakukan pengisian bahan bakar minyak di salah satu Stasiun Pengisian Bahan Bakar Umum (SPBU) di Jakarta, Sabtu (14/3/2020). Bisnis/Eusebio Chrysnamurti

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - PT Pertamina (Persero) berpotensi menaikkan kembali harga bahan bakar minyak atau BBM pada Rabu (1/11/2023) sebagai imbas melonjaknya harga minyak mentah dunia.

Untuk diketahui, Pertamina telah menyesuaikan harga BBM per 1 Oktober 2023. Berdasarkan situs resmi Pertamina, Selasa (31/10/2023), terjadi kenaikan harga pada BBM nonsubsidi yakni produk Pertamax, Pertamax Turbo, Pertamax Green 95, Dexlite, dan Pertamina Dex. 

Harga Pertamax untuk wilayah DKI Jakarta naik Rp700 dari semula Rp13.300 per liter pada September 2023 menjadi Rp14.000 per liter pada Oktober. Harga BBM Pertamax Turbo juga mengalami kenaikan dari Rp15.900 menjadi Rp16.000 per liter. 

Selanjutnya, harga Dexlite kini dipatok sebesar Rp17.200 per liter atau naik Rp850, dari harga sebelumnya Rp16.350 per liter. Begitupun harga Pertamina Dex dipatok Rp17.900 per liter atau naik Rp1.000 dari sebelumnya Rp16.900 per liter. 

Penyesuaian harga BBM juga dilakukan oleh Shell, BP, Vivo per 1 Oktober. Melansir situs resmi Shell Indonesia, harga BBM RON 92 atau Shell Super wilayah Jabodetabek hari ini dibanderol Rp15.380 per liter atau naik Rp620 dari harga sebelumnya Rp14.760 per liter.

Shell V-Power dengan RON 95 dibanderol Rp16.350 per liter, naik Rp700 dari harga sebelumnya Rp15.650 per liter. Shell V Power Nitro plus juga naik Rp720 dari Rp16.010 per liter menjadi Rp16.730 per liter. 

Shell Indonesia juga kompak bersama Pertamina dan BP-AKR menaikkan harga bahan bakar diesel. Shell V-Power Diesel dibanderol Rp17.920 per liter atau naik Rp980 per liter dari harga sebelumnya Rp16.940 per liter. 

Harga BBM di SPBU milik BP-AKR juga mengalami kenaikan. BP menjual BBM RON 92 atau BP 92 seharga Rp14.580 per liter, naik Rp590 dari harga pada bulan sebelumnya Rp13.990 per liter. 

Selain itu, BP Ultimate setara RON 95 juga naik Rp700 dari Rp16.350 per liter menjadi Rp15.650 per liter. BP Diesel dibanderol Rp17.240 per liter atau naik Rp890 dari harga sebelumnya Rp16.350 per liter.

Lebih lanjut, berdasarkan dataindonesia.id, harga BBM Vivo juga mengalami kenaikan. harga Revvo 90 naik dari Rp11.300 menjadi Rp12.500. Lalu, harga Revvo92 naik dari Rp14.460 menjadi Rp15.080. Sementara, harga Revvo 95 meningkat dari Rp15.450 menjadi Rp16.150

Berikut Daftar Harga BBM Pertamina, Vivo, Shell, BP AKR:

1. Pertamina

Pertamina Pertalite (RON 90): Rp10.000 per liter 

Pertamax (RON 92): Rp14.000 per liter

Pertamax Green (RON 95): Rp16.000 per liter

Pertamax Turbo (RON 98): Rp16.600 per liter

Bio Solar (Diesel CN48): Rp6.800 per liter

Dexlite (Diesel CN51): Rp16.350 per liter

Pertamina Dex (Diesel CN53): Rp16.900 per liter

2. Vivo

Revvo 90 (RON 90): Rp12.500 per liter 

Revvo 92 (RON 92): Rp15.080 per liter

Revvo 95 (RON 95): Rp16.150 per liter

3. BP AKR

BP 92 (RON 92): Rp14.580 per liter 

BP Ultimate (RON 95): Rp16.350 per liter 

BP Diesel (CN 53): Rp17.240 per liter

4. Shell

Shell Super (RON 92): Rp15.380 per liter 

Shell V-Power (RON 95): Rp16.350 per liter 

Shell V-Power Nitro+ (RON 98): Rp16.730 per liter 

Shell V-Power Diesel (CN 51): Rp17.920 per liter

Penulis : Afiffah Rahmah Nurdifa
Editor : Fitri Sartina Dewi

