Harga BBM Pertamina, Shell, BP AKR, Vivo Mei 2024 per 26 Mei 2024

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA -- Harga BBM di sejumlah stasiun pengisian bahan bakar umum (SPBU) seperti Pertamina, Shell, Vivo dan BP AKR mengalami penyesuaian harga per 1 Mei 2024. Simak harga terbaru berikut ini.

Adapun, SPBU Pertamina masih menahan harga jual, sedangkan SPBU swasta seperti Shell, Vivo, dan BP-AKR kompak melakukan penyesuaian.

Berdasarkan laman resmi MyPertamina, Minggu (26/5/2024) harga BBM masih stagnan. Untuk wilayah Jawa, harga Pertamax masih berada pada level Rp12.950 per liter, Pertamax Green 95 Rp13.900 per liter, dan Pertamax Turbo Rp14.400 per liter.

Harga Dexlite dipatok Rp14.500 per liter dan harga Pertamina Dex Rp15.100 per liter. Sedangkan BBM bersubsidi, Pertalite dan Biosolar diseluruh Indonesia juga masih di harga Rp10.000 dan Rp6.800.

Di sisi lain, harga BBM di SPBU BP AKR, mengalami kenaikan dari bulan sebelumnya. Adapun, harga BP 92 naik dari Rp14.300 per liter bulan lalu menjadi Rp14.900 per liter bulan ini untuk wilayah Jabodetabek dan Jawa Timur.

Kemudian, harga BP Ultimate naik menjadi Rp16.350 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp15.360 per liter dan harga BP Diesel naik dari Rp15.230 per liter menjadi Rp15.520 per liter.

Selanjutnya, harga BBM di SPBU Shell Indonesia juga mengalami kenaikan. Harga BBM Shell Super naik menjadi Rp15.530 per liter, dari sebelumnya Rp14.530 per liter.

Selain itu, harga Shell V-Power naik dari Rp15.360 per liter menjadi Rp16.350 per liter. Kemudian, harga Shell V-Power Diesel naik dari Rp15.740 per liter menjadi Rp16.130 per liter dan Shell V power Nitro+ naik dari Rp15.570 per liter menjadi Rp16.570 per liter.

Lebih lanjut, harga Revvo 90 terpantau naik Rp1.000 menjadi Rp13.800 per liter pada 1 Mei 2024. Lalu, harga Revvo 92 juga lebih mahal Rp1.000 menjadi Rp15.300 per liter. Sedangkan harga Revvo 95 naik Rp1.050 menjadi Rp16.150 per liter.

Berikut Daftar Harga BBM Terbaru per 1 Mei 2024

Harga BBM Pertamina

Pertamax Rp12.950 per liter

Pertamax Green 95: Rp13.900 per liter

Pertamax Turbo Rp 14.400 per liter

Dexlite Rp14.550 per liter

Pertamina Dex Rp15.100 per liter

Harga BBM Shell

Shell Super: Rp15.530 per liter (sebelumnya Rp14.530)

Shell V-Power: Rp16.350 per liter (sebelumnya Rp15.360 per liter)

Shell V-Power Diesel:Rp16.130 per liter (sebelumnya Rp15.740 per liter)

Shell V-power Nitro+: Rp16.570 per liter (sebelumnya Rp15.570 per liter)

Harga BBM BP-AKR

BP 92: Rp14.900 per liter (sebelumnya Rp14.300 per liter)

BP Ultimate: Rp16.350 per liter (sebelumnya Rp15.360 per liter)

BP Diesel: Rp15.520 per liter (sebelumnya Rp15.230 per liter).

Harga BBM Vivo

Revvo 90 (RON 90): Rp13.800

Revvo 92 (RON 92): Rp15.300 per liter

Revvo 95 (RON 95): Rp16.150 per liter

