Harga BBM per 21 Mei 2024: SPBU Pertamina, BP-AKR, hingga Shell

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Sejumlah Stasiun Pengisian Bahan Bakar Umum atau SPBU swasta seperti Shell, dan BP AKR telah melakukan penyesuaian harga Bahan Bakar Minyak alias BBM pada 1 Mei 2024. Hanya SPBU Pertamina yang tidak mengubah harganya.

Merujuk laman resmi MyPertamina, Selasa (21/5/2024), untuk wilayah Jawa, harga Pertamax masih dipatok Rp12.950 per liter, Pertamax Green 95 Rp13.900 per liter, dan Pertamax Turbo Rp14.400 per liter.

Sementara bahan bakar untuk diesel seperti Dexlite dipatok Rp14.550 per liter dan harga Pertamina Dex Rp15.100 per liter. Harga BBM bersubsidi, Pertalite dan Biosolar di seluruh Indonesia juga masih di harga Rp10.000 dan Rp6.800 per liter.

Di satu sisi, harga BBM dari SPBU swasta seperti BP AKR mengalami kenaikan dari bulan sebelumnya. Harga BP 92 naik dari Rp14.300 per liter per April 2024 menjadi Rp14.900 per liter per Mei 2024 untuk wilayah Jabodetabek dan Jawa Timur.

Berikutnya, harga BP Ultimate naik menjadi Rp16.350 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp15.360 per liter dan harga BP Diesel naik dari Rp15.230 per liter menjadi Rp15.520 per liter.

SPBU swasta yang turut melakukan perubahan harga BBM-nya adalah Shell dengan jenis Shell Super naik menjadi Rp15.530 per liter, dari sebelumnya Rp14.530 per liter.

Harga Shell V-Power juga naik dari Rp15.360 per liter menjadi Rp16.350 per liter. Kemudian, harga Shell V-Power Diesel naik dari Rp15.740 per liter menjadi Rp16.130 per liter dan Shell V power Nitro+ naik dari Rp15.570 per liter menjadi Rp16.570 per liter.

Berikut daftar harga BBM di SPBU Pertamina, Shell, dan BP-AKR per 21 Mei 2024:

Harga BBM Pertamina

Pertalite: Rp10.000

Biosolar: Rp6.800

Pertamax Rp12.950 per liter

Pertamax Green 95: Rp13.900 per liter

Pertamax Turbo Rp 14.400 per liter

Dexlite Rp14.550 per liter

Pertamina Dex Rp15.100 per liter

Harga BBM Shell

Shell Super: Rp15.530 per liter (sebelumnya Rp14.530)

Shell V-Power: Rp16.350 per liter (sebelumnya Rp15.360 per liter)

Shell V-Power Diesel:Rp16.130 per liter (sebelumnya Rp15.740 per liter)

Shell V-power Nitro+: Rp16.570 per liter (sebelumnya Rp15.570 per liter)

Harga BBM BP-AKR

BP 92: Rp14.900 per liter (sebelumnya Rp14.300 per liter)

BP Ultimate: Rp16.350 per liter (sebelumnya Rp15.360 per liter)

BP Diesel: Rp15.520 per liter (sebelumnya Rp15.230 per liter).

