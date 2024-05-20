Konten Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Harga BBM per 20 Mei 2024: SPBU Pertamina, BP-AKR, hingga Shell

Untuk wilayah Jawa, harga Pertamax masih dipatok Rp12.950 per liter, Pertamax Green 95 Rp13.900 per liter, dan Pertamax Turbo Rp14.400 per liter.
Nuhansa Mikrefin Yoedo Putra
Nuhansa Mikrefin Yoedo Putra - Bisnis.com
Senin, 20 Mei 2024 | 09:22
Share
SPBU Pertamina. /Istimewa
SPBU Pertamina. /Istimewa

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Harga BBM mengalami penyesuaian harga per 1 Mei 2024, terutama untuk SPBU swasta. Hanya SPBU Pertamina yang tidak mengubah harganya. 

Mengutip laman resmi MyPertamina, Senin (20/5/2024), untuk wilayah Jawa, harga Pertamax masih dipatok Rp12.950 per liter, Pertamax Green 95 Rp13.900 per liter, dan Pertamax Turbo Rp14.400 per liter.

Kemudian, harga Dexlite dipatok Rp14.550 per liter dan harga Pertamina Dex Rp15.100 per liter. Harga BBM bersubsidi, Pertalite dan Biosolar di seluruh Indonesia juga masih di harga Rp10.000 dan Rp6.800 per liter.

Sementara harga BBM dari SPBU swasta seperti BP AKR mengalami kenaikan dari bulan sebelumnya. Harga BP 92 naik dari Rp14.300 per liter per April 2024 menjadi Rp14.900 per liter per Mei 2024 untuk wilayah Jabodetabek dan Jawa Timur.

Selanjutnya, harga BP Ultimate naik menjadi Rp16.350 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp15.360 per liter dan harga BP Diesel naik dari Rp15.230 per liter menjadi Rp15.520 per liter.

Selain BP AKR, SPBU Shell juga mengerek harga BBM-nya. Harga BBM Shell Super naik menjadi Rp15.530 per liter, dari sebelumnya Rp14.530 per liter.

Baca Juga

Harga Shell V-Power juga naik dari Rp15.360 per liter menjadi Rp16.350 per liter. Kemudian, harga Shell V-Power Diesel naik dari Rp15.740 per liter menjadi Rp16.130 per liter dan Shell V power Nitro+ naik dari Rp15.570 per liter menjadi Rp16.570 per liter.

Berikut daftar harga BBM di SPBU Pertamina, Shell, BP-AKR, dan Vivo per 20 Mei 2024:  

Harga BBM Pertamina

Pertamax Rp12.950 per liter

Pertamax Green 95: Rp13.900 per liter

Pertamax Turbo Rp 14.400 per liter

Dexlite Rp14.550 per liter

Pertamina Dex Rp15.100 per liter

Harga BBM Shell

Shell Super: Rp15.530 per liter (sebelumnya Rp14.530)

Shell V-Power: Rp16.350 per liter (sebelumnya Rp15.360 per liter)

Shell V-Power Diesel:Rp16.130 per liter (sebelumnya Rp15.740 per liter)

Shell V-power Nitro+: Rp16.570 per liter (sebelumnya Rp15.570 per liter)

Harga BBM BP-AKR

BP-AKR BP 92: Rp14.900 per liter (sebelumnya Rp14.300 per liter)

BP Ultimate: Rp16.350 per liter (sebelumnya Rp15.360 per liter)

BP Diesel: Rp15.520 per liter (sebelumnya Rp15.230 per liter).

Cek Berita dan Artikel yang lain di Google News dan WA Channel

Penulis : Nuhansa Mikrefin Yoedo Putra
Editor : Kahfi

Topik

Share
Konten Premium

Dapatkan informasi komprehensif di Bisnis.com yang diolah secara mendalam untuk menavigasi bisnis Anda. Silakan login untuk menikmati artikel Konten Premium.

Selain Para Direksi, Ada Nama Baru yang Serok Saham CIMB (BNGA)
Premium
29 menit yang lalu

Selain Para Direksi, Ada Nama Baru yang Serok Saham CIMB (BNGA)

Tambal Sulam Revisi Aturan Impor, Bakal Jadi yang Terakhir?
Premium
1 jam yang lalu

Tambal Sulam Revisi Aturan Impor, Bakal Jadi yang Terakhir?

Artikel Premium Lainnya

Artikel Terkait

Top 5 News Bisnisindonesia.id: Prospek Saham Mandiri (BMRI) dan Strategi Prabowo Tekan Impor BBM

Top 5 News Bisnisindonesia.id: Prospek Saham Mandiri (BMRI) dan Strategi Prabowo Tekan Impor BBM

Antrean Mengular Demi Isi Pertalite di Semarang

Antrean Mengular Demi Isi Pertalite di Semarang

RI Impor BBM Senilai Rp319,37 Triliun/Tahun, Prabowo Fokus Energi Hijau

RI Impor BBM Senilai Rp319,37 Triliun/Tahun, Prabowo Fokus Energi Hijau

Jadwal Pembagian Dividen Elnusa (ELSA) Rp201 Miliar, Catat Tanggalnya

Jadwal Pembagian Dividen Elnusa (ELSA) Rp201 Miliar, Catat Tanggalnya

Sesuai Tugas Pemerintah, Pertamina Patra Niaga Tetap Salurkan Pertalite

Sesuai Tugas Pemerintah, Pertamina Patra Niaga Tetap Salurkan Pertalite

Ada Wacana Pertamax Cs Gantikan Pertalite Jadi BBM Subsidi, Ini Kata BPH Migas

Ada Wacana Pertamax Cs Gantikan Pertalite Jadi BBM Subsidi, Ini Kata BPH Migas

Bappenas Usul Subsidi BBM Dialihkan untuk Transportasi Umum, Ini Alasannya

Bappenas Usul Subsidi BBM Dialihkan untuk Transportasi Umum, Ini Alasannya

Pertamina Patra Niaga Salurkan 48.000 Kiloliter Pertalite ke NTB

Pertamina Patra Niaga Salurkan 48.000 Kiloliter Pertalite ke NTB

Berita Lainnya

Berita Terbaru

Jokowi Was-was, 500 Juta Petani Rentan Alami Kekeringan pada 2050
Ekonomi
4 menit yang lalu

Jokowi Was-was, 500 Juta Petani Rentan Alami Kekeringan pada 2050

Foto Gagahnya AHY saat Hadiri Opening World Water Forum ke-10
Ekonomi
48 menit yang lalu

Foto Gagahnya AHY saat Hadiri Opening World Water Forum ke-10

World Water Forum ke-10, Elon Musk Ramal Krisis Air Bisa Diatasi Lewat Teknologi
Infrastruktur
1 jam yang lalu

World Water Forum ke-10, Elon Musk Ramal Krisis Air Bisa Diatasi Lewat Teknologi

BP Batam Jajaki Kerja Sama Pengelolaan Limbah Domestik
Ekonomi
4 hari yang lalu

BP Batam Jajaki Kerja Sama Pengelolaan Limbah Domestik

Harga BBM per 20 Mei 2024: SPBU Pertamina, BP-AKR, hingga Shell
Energi & Tambang
1 jam yang lalu

Harga BBM per 20 Mei 2024: SPBU Pertamina, BP-AKR, hingga Shell

Harga Pangan Hari Ini 20 Mei: Telur, Cabai, dan Beras Kompak Naik
Jasa & Niaga
1 jam yang lalu

Harga Pangan Hari Ini 20 Mei: Telur, Cabai, dan Beras Kompak Naik

Berita Lainnya

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Terpopuler

1

BREAKING: Kecelakaan Pesawat Jatuh di Lapangan Sunburst BSD City

2

Prabowo Bakal Anggarkan IKN Rp16 Triliun per Tahun, Begini Kata Otorita!

3

Soal Penyebab Pesawat Jatuh di Sunburst BSD, Ini Kata Kemenhub

4

Ini Spesifikasi Pesawat Jenis Tecnam P2006 T yang Jatuh di Sunburst BSD

5

PLN Buka Lelang Pengembangan Bersama 6 Blok Panas Bumi

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

# Hot Topic

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Rekomendasi Kami

Kebijakan Lartas Impor Kembali Direvisi, Sebanyak 26.000 Kontainer Tertahan di Pelabuhan

Kebijakan Lartas Impor Kembali Direvisi, Sebanyak 26.000 Kontainer Tertahan di Pelabuhan

Top 5 News Bisnisindonesia.id: Ketahanan Energi dan Dekarbonisasi Hingga Nasib Kartu Prakerja

Top 5 News Bisnisindonesia.id: Ketahanan Energi dan Dekarbonisasi Hingga Nasib Kartu Prakerja

Neraca Perdagangan April 2024 Surplus US$3,4 Miliar dalam Perhitungan Ekonom Bank Permata (BNLI)

Neraca Perdagangan April 2024 Surplus US$3,4 Miliar dalam Perhitungan Ekonom Bank Permata (BNLI)

Babak Baru Perang Dagang AS vs China, Joe Biden Naikkan Tarif Impor Semikonduktor, Baterai, Dll

Babak Baru Perang Dagang AS vs China, Joe Biden Naikkan Tarif Impor Semikonduktor, Baterai, Dll

Neraca Perdagangan April 2024 Diproyeksi Jaga Tren Surplus 48 Bulan Beruntun, Tersulut Ekspor

Neraca Perdagangan April 2024 Diproyeksi Jaga Tren Surplus 48 Bulan Beruntun, Tersulut Ekspor

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Bisnistv logo

Gerindra Ajukan Revisi UU Demi Pembentukan 40 Kementerian Prabowo-Gibran

Gerindra Ajukan Revisi UU Demi Pembentukan 40 Kementerian Prabowo-Gibran

13 Mei 2024

Foto

Elon Musk Luncurkan Satelit Starlink di Puskesmas Pembantu
3+

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro
Scan QR Code Bisnis Indonesia e-paper

Terpopuler

1

BREAKING: Kecelakaan Pesawat Jatuh di Lapangan Sunburst BSD City

2

Prabowo Bakal Anggarkan IKN Rp16 Triliun per Tahun, Begini Kata Otorita!

3

Soal Penyebab Pesawat Jatuh di Sunburst BSD, Ini Kata Kemenhub

4

Ini Spesifikasi Pesawat Jenis Tecnam P2006 T yang Jatuh di Sunburst BSD

5

PLN Buka Lelang Pengembangan Bersama 6 Blok Panas Bumi