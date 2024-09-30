Harga BBM di SPBU Pertamina Turun Mulai Besok, 1 Oktober

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Mulai 1 Oktober 2024, Pertamina resmi menurunkan harga bahan bakar minyak (BBM) non subsidi.
Dikutip dari laman mypertamina.id, harga pertamax (RON 92) di Jakarta menjadi Rp12.100 per liter dari semula Rp12.950.
Sedangkan untuk Pertamax Green (RON 95) dibanderol Rp12.700 dari Rp13.650 per liter.
Sementara itu, untuk Dexlite (Diesel CN51) turun menjadi Rp12.700 dari Rp14.050 per liter.
Di wilayah Kalimantan juga turun dibanderol Rp12.400 per liter, Pertamax Turbo Rp13.550 per liter, Dexlite Rp 13.000, dan Pertamina DEX Rp13.450 per liter.
Berikut perincian harga BBM turun di SPBU Pertamina per 1 Oktober 2024
Pertalite (RON 90): Tetap Rp10.000 per liter
Bio Solar (Diesel CN48): Tetap Rp6.800 per liter
Pertamax (RON 92): Rp12.100 dari Rp12.950 per liter
Pertamax Green (RON 95): Rp12.700 dari Rp13.650 per liter
Pertamax Turbo (RON 98): Rp13.250 dari Rp14.470 per liter
Dexlite (Diesel CN51): Rp12.700 dari Rp14.050 per liter
Pertamina Dex (Diesel CN53): Rp13.150 dari Rp14.550 per liter