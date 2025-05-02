Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Harga BBM Pertamina, Shell, BP, Vivo Turun per 2 Mei, Mana Termurah?

Harga BBM di seluruh stasiun pengisian bahan bakar (SPBU) mengalami penurunan per Mei 2025. Berikut daftar harga BBM Pertamina, Shell, BP AKR, dan Vivo.
Mochammad Ryan Hidayatullah
Mochammad Ryan Hidayatullah
Jumat, 2 Mei 2025 | 08:10
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Harga BBM di seluruh stasiun pengisian bahan bakar (SPBU) mengalami perubahan per 1 Mei 2025. Pertamina, Shell, BP AKR, dan Vivo pun kompak menurunkan harga.

Melansir laman MyPertamina, Jumat (2/5/2025), harga Pertamax (RON 92) dipatok Rp12.400 per liter. Harga tersebut turun dibanding bulan sebelumnya, yakni Rp12.500 per liter.

Lalu, harga Pertamax Turbo (RON 98) kini dipatok Rp13.300 per liter. Ini turun dibanding bulan sebelumnya yang senilai Rp13.500 per liter.

Kemudian, harga Pertamax Green (RON 95) ditetapkan senilai Rp13.150 per liter pada Mei ini. Harga itu pun turun dibanding April yang senilai Rp13.250 per liter.

Selanjutnya, harga Dexlite (CN 51) juga turun dari Rp13.600 menjadi Rp13.350 per liter. Sedangkan, harga Pertamina Dex (CN 53) turun dari Rp13.900 menjadi Rp13.750 per liter.

Sementara itu, untuk harga BBM subsidi jenis Pertalite (RON 90) tetap Rp10.000 per liter dan solar subsidi Rp6.800 per liter.

Setali tiga uang, Shell Super turun dari Rp12.920 menjadi Rp12.730 per liter pada Mei ini. Pun, Shell V-Power turun dari Rp13.370 menjadi Rp13.170 per liter.

Harga Shell V-Power Diesel juga kini dipatok Rp13.810 per liter. Harga itu turun dibanding bulan sebelumnya, yakni Rp14.060 per liter. Sementara, harga Shell V-Power Nitro+ turun dari Rp13.550 menjadi Rp13.360 per liter.

Menyusul Pertamina dan Shell, harga BBM di SPBU BP juga kompak turun. Tercatat, harga BP Ultimate kini dipatok Rp13.170 per liter. Harga ini turun dibanding bulan sebelumnya yang senilai Rp13.370 per liter.

Berikutnya, harga BP 92 turun dari Rp12.800 menjadi Rp12.600 per liter dan BP Ultimate Diesel turun dari Rp14.060 menjadi Rp13.810 per liter.

Tak ketinggalan, harga BBM di SPBU Vivo juga kompak turun pada 1 Mei 2025 ini. Rinciannya, harga Revvo 90 kini dipatok Rp12.650 per liter, turun dibanding April yang senilai Rp12.700 per liter.

Kemudian, harga Revvo 92 turun dari Rp12.920 menjadi Rp12.730 per liter, Revvo 95 turun dari Rp13.370 menjadi Rp13.170 per liter, dan Diesel Primus Plus turun dari Rp14.060 menjadi Rp13.810 per liter.

Berikut daftar harga BBM Terbaru per Mei 2025:

1. SPBU Pertamina

- Pertalite (RON 90): Rp10.000 per liter

- Solar Subsidi: Rp6.800 per liter

- Pertamax (RON 92): Rp12.400 per liter

- Pertamax Green (RON 95): Rp13.150 per liter

- Pertamax Turbo (RON 98): Rp13.300 per liter

- Dexlite (CN 51): Rp13.350 per liter

- Pertamina Dex (CN 53): Rp13.750 per liter


2. SPBU Shell

- Shell Super: Rp12.730 per liter

- Shell V-Power: Rp13.170 per liter

- Shell V-Power Diesel: Rp13.810 per liter

- Shell V-Power Nitro+: Rp13.360 per liter


3. SPBU BP

- BP Ultimate: 13.170 per liter

- BP 92: Rp12.600 per liter

- BP Ultimate Diesel: Rp13.810 per liter

4. SPBU Vivo

- Revvo 90: Rp12.650 per liter

- Revvo 92: Rp12.730 per liter

- Revvo 95: Rp13.170 per liter

- Diesel Primus Plus: Rp13.810 per liter

Penulis : Mochammad Ryan Hidayatullah
Editor : Fitri Sartina Dewi

