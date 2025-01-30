Update Harga BBM Kamis (30/1): Pertamina, BP, Shell, dan Vivo

Smallest Font Largest Font

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Harga BBM di seluruh stasiun pengisian bahan bakar umum (SPBU) melakukan penyesuaian per Januari 2025. Pertamina, Vivo, BP, dan Shell melakukan penyesuaian harga.

Dikutip dari situs resmi MyPertamina, Kamis (30/1/2025), harga BBM nonsubsidi, seperti Pertamax, Pertamax Green 95 (RON 95), dan Pertamax Turbo dikerek naik. Selain itu, harga Pertamina Dex dan Dexlite juga naik.

Adapun, harga Pertamax naik dari Rp12.100 pada Desember 2024 menjadi Rp12.500 per liter. Lalu, Pertamax Turbo naik dari Rp13.550 menjadi Rp13.700 per liter.

Harga Pertamina Dex naik dari Rp13.600 menjadi Rp13.900 per liter. Sementara itu, Pertamax Green naik dari Rp13.150 menjadi Rp13.400 per liter. Sementara, Dexlite naik dari Rp13.400 menjadi Rp13.600 per liter.

Di sisi lain, harga BBM di SPBU BP AKR juga kompak naik. Tercatat harga BP Ultimate naik dari Rp13.340 pada Desember 2024 lalu menjadi Rp13.530 per liter.

Harga BP 92 juga naik dari Rp12.290 menjadi Rp12.810 per liter. Lalu, harga BP Ultimate Diesel naik dari Rp13.900 menjadi Rp14.030 per liter. Adapun, harga naik BP Diesel Rp120 dari Rp13.610 menjadi Rp13.730 per liter per hari ini.

Tak ketinggalan, harga BBM di SPBU Vivo juga kompak naik. Harga Revvo 90 naik dari Rp12.044 menjadi Rp12.680 per liter per 1 Januari 2025.

Harga Revvo 92 naik dari Rp12.223 menjadi Rp12.770 per liter dan Revvo 95 naik dari Rp13.242 menjadi Rp13.480 per liter.

Sementara itu, harga BBM di SPBU Shell mengalami penyesuaian per 3 Januari 2025 lalu. Shell menurunkan harga BBM Januari meski pada 1 Januari 2025, perusahaan itu baru saja mengerek harga BBM.

Saat ini, harga Shell Super dipatok Rp12.810 per liter. Harga ini turun dibanding 1 Januari 2025 yang seharga Rp12.930 per liter. Kemudian, harga Shell V-Power turun dari Rp13.650 menjadi Rp13.530 per liter.

Sementara itu, harga Shell V-Power Diesel turun dari Rp14.150 menjadi Rp14.030 per liter. Selanjutnya, harga Shell V-Power Nitro+ turun Rp120 dari Rp13.850 menjadi Rp13.730 per liter.

Berikut daftar harga BBM di SPBU Pertamina, Shell, dan BP AKR Januari 2025:

SPBU Pertamina

-Solar Subsidi: Rp6.800 per liter

-Pertalite : Rp10.000 per liter

-Pertamax: Rp12.500 per liter

-Pertamina Dex : Rp13.900 per liter

-Pertamax Green 95 : Rp13.400 per liter

-Pertamax Turbo : Rp13.700 per liter

-Dexlite : Rp13.600 per liter

SPBU Shell

- Shell Super Rp12.810 per liter

- Shell V-Power Rp13.530 per liter

- Shell V-Power Diesel Rp14.030 per liter

- Shell V-Power Nitro+ Rp13.730 per liter

SPBU BP AKR

- BP Ultimate Rp13.530 per liter

- BP 92 Rp12.810 per liter

- BP Ultimate Diesel Rp14.030 per liter

- BP Diesel Rp13.730 per liter

SPBU Vivo

- Revvo 90 Rp12.680 per liter

- Revvo 92 Rp12.770 per liter

- Revvo 95 Rp13.480 per liter