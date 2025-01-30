Konten Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Update Harga BBM Kamis (30/1): Pertamina, BP, Shell, dan Vivo

Harga BBM di SPBU Pertamina, Shell, BP, hingga Vivo melakukan penyesuaian setiap awal bulan. Berikut data sebelum penyesuaian.
Afiffah Rahmah Nurdifa
Afiffah Rahmah Nurdifa - Bisnis.com
Kamis, 30 Januari 2025 | 07:58
Share
Pengendara mengisi BBM jenis Pertamax di salah satu stasiun pengisian bahan bakar umum (SPBU) di Jakarta, Rabu (1/1/2025)/Bisnis/Himawan L Nugraha
Pengendara mengisi BBM jenis Pertamax di salah satu stasiun pengisian bahan bakar umum (SPBU) di Jakarta, Rabu (1/1/2025)/Bisnis/Himawan L Nugraha

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Harga BBM di seluruh stasiun pengisian bahan bakar umum (SPBU) melakukan penyesuaian per Januari 2025. Pertamina, Vivo, BP, dan Shell melakukan penyesuaian harga. 

Dikutip dari situs resmi MyPertamina, Kamis (30/1/2025), harga BBM nonsubsidi, seperti Pertamax, Pertamax Green 95 (RON 95), dan Pertamax Turbo dikerek naik. Selain itu, harga Pertamina Dex dan Dexlite juga naik.  

Adapun, harga Pertamax naik dari Rp12.100 pada Desember 2024 menjadi Rp12.500 per liter. Lalu, Pertamax Turbo naik dari Rp13.550 menjadi Rp13.700 per liter. 

Harga Pertamina Dex naik dari Rp13.600 menjadi Rp13.900 per liter. Sementara itu, Pertamax Green naik dari Rp13.150 menjadi Rp13.400 per liter. Sementara, Dexlite naik dari Rp13.400 menjadi Rp13.600 per liter.  

Di sisi lain, harga BBM di SPBU BP AKR juga kompak naik. Tercatat harga BP Ultimate naik dari Rp13.340 pada Desember 2024 lalu menjadi Rp13.530 per liter.  

Harga BP 92 juga naik dari Rp12.290 menjadi Rp12.810 per liter. Lalu, harga BP Ultimate Diesel naik dari Rp13.900 menjadi Rp14.030 per liter. Adapun, harga naik BP Diesel Rp120 dari Rp13.610 menjadi Rp13.730 per liter per hari ini.  

Baca Juga

Tak ketinggalan, harga BBM di SPBU Vivo juga kompak naik. Harga Revvo 90 naik dari Rp12.044 menjadi Rp12.680 per liter per 1 Januari 2025.  

Harga Revvo 92 naik dari Rp12.223 menjadi Rp12.770 per liter dan Revvo 95 naik dari Rp13.242 menjadi Rp13.480 per liter.

Sementara itu, harga BBM di SPBU Shell mengalami penyesuaian per 3 Januari 2025 lalu. Shell menurunkan harga BBM Januari meski pada 1 Januari 2025, perusahaan itu baru saja mengerek harga BBM.

Saat ini, harga Shell Super dipatok Rp12.810 per liter. Harga ini turun dibanding 1 Januari 2025 yang seharga Rp12.930 per liter. Kemudian, harga Shell V-Power turun dari Rp13.650 menjadi Rp13.530 per liter. 

Sementara itu, harga Shell V-Power Diesel turun dari Rp14.150 menjadi Rp14.030 per liter. Selanjutnya, harga Shell V-Power Nitro+ turun Rp120 dari Rp13.850 menjadi Rp13.730 per liter.

Berikut daftar harga BBM di SPBU Pertamina, Shell, dan BP AKR Januari 2025: 

SPBU Pertamina 

-Solar Subsidi: Rp6.800 per liter  

-Pertalite : Rp10.000 per liter    

-Pertamax: Rp12.500 per liter  

-Pertamina Dex : Rp13.900 per liter  

-Pertamax Green 95 : Rp13.400 per liter    

-Pertamax Turbo : Rp13.700 per liter  

-Dexlite : Rp13.600 per liter 

SPBU Shell   

- Shell Super Rp12.810 per liter 

- Shell V-Power Rp13.530 per liter 

- Shell V-Power Diesel Rp14.030 per liter 

- Shell V-Power Nitro+ Rp13.730 per liter 

SPBU BP AKR    

- BP Ultimate Rp13.530 per liter  

- BP 92 Rp12.810 per liter  

- BP Ultimate Diesel Rp14.030 per liter  

- BP Diesel Rp13.730 per liter  

SPBU Vivo

- Revvo 90 Rp12.680 per liter

- Revvo 92 Rp12.770 per liter

- Revvo 95 Rp13.480 per liter

Cek Berita dan Artikel yang lain di Google News dan WA Channel

Penulis : Afiffah Rahmah Nurdifa
Editor : Leo Dwi Jatmiko

Topik

Share
Konten Premium

Dapatkan informasi komprehensif di Bisnis.com yang diolah secara mendalam untuk menavigasi bisnis Anda. Silakan login untuk menikmati artikel Konten Premium.

Titik Nadir Reli Harga Kopi
Premium
30 menit yang lalu

Titik Nadir Reli Harga Kopi

Yonden Bertaruh pada Hero Global Invesment (HGII)
Premium
4 jam yang lalu

Yonden Bertaruh pada Hero Global Invesment (HGII)

Artikel Premium Lainnya

Artikel Terkait

Pemberlakuan Kartu BBM Fuel Card 5.0 di Batam Ditunda

Pemberlakuan Kartu BBM Fuel Card 5.0 di Batam Ditunda

Daftar Harga BBM di Seluruh SPBU per 21 Januari 2025

Daftar Harga BBM di Seluruh SPBU per 21 Januari 2025

Libur Panjang di Sumut, Pertamina Imbau Masyarakat Tak Panic Buying BBM

Libur Panjang di Sumut, Pertamina Imbau Masyarakat Tak Panic Buying BBM

Libur Panjang, Pertamina Tambah Alokasi LPG di Jateng dan DIY

Libur Panjang, Pertamina Tambah Alokasi LPG di Jateng dan DIY

Digitalisasi Pertamina, Perkuat Ketahanan dan Swasembada Energi

Digitalisasi Pertamina, Perkuat Ketahanan dan Swasembada Energi

Konsumsi BBM di Jawa Tengah Selama Nataru Turun Dibanding 2023

Konsumsi BBM di Jawa Tengah Selama Nataru Turun Dibanding 2023

Pertamina Siapkan Pasokan 9 Juta Tabung LPG 3 Kg sepanjang Libur Isra Mikraj dan Imlek

Pertamina Siapkan Pasokan 9 Juta Tabung LPG 3 Kg sepanjang Libur Isra Mikraj dan Imlek

Tekan Ekspor, Pertamina Bakal Perbarui Kilang Demi Serap Minyak Mentah

Tekan Ekspor, Pertamina Bakal Perbarui Kilang Demi Serap Minyak Mentah

Berita Lainnya

Berita Terbaru

Sempat Terdampak Cuaca Buruk, Bandara Soetta Kembali Beroperasi Normal
Transportasi & Logistik
6 menit yang lalu

Sempat Terdampak Cuaca Buruk, Bandara Soetta Kembali Beroperasi Normal

Trump Berencana Perketat Penjualan Chip NVidia ke China, Akibat AI DeepSeek?
Ekonomi Global
1 jam yang lalu

Trump Berencana Perketat Penjualan Chip NVidia ke China, Akibat AI DeepSeek?

Update Harga BBM Kamis (30/1): Pertamina, BP, Shell, dan Vivo
Energi & Tambang
2 jam yang lalu

Update Harga BBM Kamis (30/1): Pertamina, BP, Shell, dan Vivo

Tenggat 1 Februari di Depan Mata, Begini Respons Meksiko Soal Rencana Tarif Trump
Ekonomi Global
2 jam yang lalu

Tenggat 1 Februari di Depan Mata, Begini Respons Meksiko Soal Rencana Tarif Trump

The Fed Tahan Suku Bunga, Donald Trump Berang
Ekonomi Global
2 jam yang lalu

The Fed Tahan Suku Bunga, Donald Trump Berang

Berita Lainnya

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Terpopuler

1

Imbas Hujan Deras, Banjir Kepung Terminal 1-3 Bandara Soetta

2

Pantau Kebijakan Trump, The Fed Diprediksi Tahan Suku Bunga pada FOMC Januari

3

The Fed Tahan Suku Bunga, Ekonomi AS Dinilai Kuat dan Inflasi Menuju Target

4

Inpres Efisiensi Anggaran, Ekonom: Bukti Kemenkeu Langsung di Bawah Koordinasi Prabowo

5

Anggaran Perdin Dipotong, PHRI Wanti-wanti Pendapatan Daerah Bisa Tergerus

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

# Hot Topic

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Rekomendasi Kami

100 Hari Kerja Prabowo: Anggaran Infrastruktur Dipangkas, PSN Belum Jelas

100 Hari Kerja Prabowo: Anggaran Infrastruktur Dipangkas, PSN Belum Jelas

Historia Bisnis: Kala Konglomerat Rajin Bayar Pajak, dari Sudono Salim, Prajogo Hingga Bambang Trihatmodjo

Historia Bisnis: Kala Konglomerat Rajin Bayar Pajak, dari Sudono Salim, Prajogo Hingga Bambang Trihatmodjo

Hasil Rapat KSSK Awal 2025: Stabilitas Sistem Keuangan Masih Terjaga

Hasil Rapat KSSK Awal 2025: Stabilitas Sistem Keuangan Masih Terjaga

Perusahaan Aguan Buka Suara soal Pencabutan SHGB di Area Pagar Laut

Perusahaan Aguan Buka Suara soal Pencabutan SHGB di Area Pagar Laut

Prabowo Minta Rp306 Triliun Belanja Pemerintah Dihemat, Ekonomi Bisa Melambat?

Prabowo Minta Rp306 Triliun Belanja Pemerintah Dihemat, Ekonomi Bisa Melambat?

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Bisnistv logo

Kemenhub Buka Opsi Stasiun Karet Tetap Dibuka

Kemenhub Buka Opsi Stasiun Karet Tetap Dibuka

21 Januari 2025

Foto

Banjir Rendam Kawasan Bandara Internasional Soekarno-Hatta
3+

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro
Scan QR Code Bisnis Indonesia e-paper

Terpopuler

1

Imbas Hujan Deras, Banjir Kepung Terminal 1-3 Bandara Soetta

2

Pantau Kebijakan Trump, The Fed Diprediksi Tahan Suku Bunga pada FOMC Januari

3

The Fed Tahan Suku Bunga, Ekonomi AS Dinilai Kuat dan Inflasi Menuju Target

4

Inpres Efisiensi Anggaran, Ekonom: Bukti Kemenkeu Langsung di Bawah Koordinasi Prabowo

5

Anggaran Perdin Dipotong, PHRI Wanti-wanti Pendapatan Daerah Bisa Tergerus