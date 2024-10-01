Konten Premium
Harga BBM di SPBU Shell Turun per 1 Oktober 2024, Cek Daftarnya!

Harga BBM di SPBU Shell mengalami penurunan per 1 Oktober 2024 untuk semua jenis produk.
Denis Riantiza Meilanova
Denis Riantiza Meilanova
Selasa, 1 Oktober 2024 | 06:50
Petugas beraktivitas di SPBU Shell Indonesia di Jakarta, Senin (22/1/2024)/JIBI/Bisnis/Fanny Kusumawardhani
Petugas beraktivitas di SPBU Shell Indonesia di Jakarta, Senin (22/1/2024)/JIBI/Bisnis/Fanny Kusumawardhani

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Harga BBM di SPBU Shell mengalami penurunan per 1 Oktober 2024 untuk semua jenis produk.

Mengutip laman resmi Shell, Selasa (10/1/2024), harga Shell Super turun cukup signifikan sebesar Rp1.160 menjadi Rp12.290 per liter.

Pada bulan sebelumnya, BBM bernilai oktan 92 (RON 92) atau setara dengan Pertamax milik Pertamina itu dipatok seharga Rp13.450 per liter.

Harga Shell V-Power juga mengalami penurunan sebesar Rp1.210 per liter menjadi Rp13.070 per liter. BBM RON 95 ini pada bulan lalu dipatok seharga Rp14.280 per liter.

Selanjutnya, harga Shell V-power Nitro+ (RON 98) mengalami penurunan sebesar Rp1.220 per liter menjadi Rp13.260 per liter dari bulan sebelumnya yang dipatok seharga Rp14.480 per liter.

Sementara itu, harga Shell V-Power Diesel turun sebesar Rp1.410 menjadi Rp13.250 per liter. Pada bulan lalu, BBM jenis diesel ini dipatok seharga Rp14.660 per liter.

Berikut daftar harga BBM di SPBU Shell per 1 Oktober 2024:

Jakarta 

  • Shell Super: Rp12.290 per liter
  • Shell V-Power: Rp13.070 per liter
  • Shell V Power Diesel: Rp13.250 per liter
  • Shell V-Power Nitro+: Rp13.260 per liter

Banten

  • Shell Super: Rp12.290 per liter
  • Shell V-Power: Rp13.070 per liter
  • Shell V Power Diesel: Rp13.250 per liter
  • Shell V-Power Nitro+: Rp13.260 per liter

Jawa Barat

  • Shell Super: Rp12.290 per liter
  • Shell V-Power: Rp13.070 per liter
  • Shell V Power Diesel: Rp13.250 per liter
  • Shell V-Power Nitro+: Rp13.260 per liter

Jawa Timur

  • Shell Super: Rp12.290 per liter
  • Shell V-Power: Rp13.070 per liter
  • Shell Diesel Extra: Rp12.840 per liter

Denis Riantiza Meilanova
Editor : Denis Riantiza Meilanova

