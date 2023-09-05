Konten Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store

Pengumuman! Tarif Tol Belmera Segera Naik, Ini Perinciannya

Tarif Jalan Tol Belawan - Medan - Tanjung Morawa (Belmera) bakal naik dalam waktu dekat. Berikut ini daftar tarif terbarunya.
Alifian Asmaaysi
Alifian Asmaaysi - Bisnis.com
Selasa, 5 September 2023 | 17:05
Share
Jalan Tol Belawan-Medan-Tanjung Morawa (Belmera) - Dok. Jasa Marga
Jalan Tol Belawan-Medan-Tanjung Morawa (Belmera) - Dok. Jasa Marga

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - PT Jasamarga Nusantara Tollroad segera menaikkan tarif Jalan Tol Belawan - Medan - Tanjung Morawa (Belmera) dalam waktu dekat.

Mengutip informasi yang dibagikan oleh Jasamarga Nusantara Tollroad Region Division, rencana kenaikan tarif tol tersebut sebagaimana termuat dalam Keputusan Menteri Pekerjaan Umum dan Perumahan Rakyat (PUPR) No.1087/KPTS/M/2023.

"Dalam waktu dekat ini akan diberlakukan penyesuaian tarif ruas Jalan Tol Belawan-Medan-Tanjung Morawa," tulis manajemen Jasamarga Nusantara Tollroad dalam akun Instagram resminya dikutip Selasa (5/9/2023).

Namun demikian, belum diketahui secara pasti kapan tarif tol yang baru bakal diberlakukan di Tol Belmera.

Untuk diketahui sebelumnya, penyesuaian tarif jalan tol diatur dalam Pasal 48 ayat (3) Undang-Undang (UU) Nomor 38 Tahun 2004 tentang Jalan dan Pasal 68 ayat (1) Peraturan Pemerintah (PP) Nomor 15 Tahun 2005 tentang Jalan Tol dengan perubahan terakhir pada PP Nomor 17 Tahun 2021. 

Berdasarkan beleid tersebut, evaluasi dan penyesuaian tarif tol dilakukan setiap dua tahun sekali yang didasarkan atas pengaruh laju inflasi.

Baca Juga

Sebelumnya, ruas Jalan Tol Jakarta-Bogor-Ciawi (Jagorawi) dan Sedyatmo juga telah terlebih dahulu mengalami penyesuaian tarif sebesar Rp500 pada 20 Agustus 2023 lalu.

Berikut tarif baru Tol Belmera yakni Belawan - Tanjung Morawa:

1. Asal Belawan

- Tujuan Mabar: Gol I Rp4.500, Gol II Rp8.000, Gol III Rp8.000, Gol IV Rp11.500, Gol V Rp11.500

- Tujuan Tanjung Mulia: Gol I Rp4.500, Gol II Rp8.000, Gol III Rp8.000, Gol IV Rp11.500, Gol V Rp11.500

- Tujuan H.Anif/Cemara: Gol I Rp5.500, Gol II Rp10.000, Gol III Rp10.000, Gol IV Rp14.500, Gol V Rp14.500

- Tujuan Bandar Selamat: Gol I Rp6.000, Gol II Rp10.500, Gol III Rp10.500, Gol IV Rp15.500, Gol V Rp15.500

- Tujuan Amplas: Gol I Rp7.500, Gol II Rp13.500, Gol III Rp13.500, Gol IV Rp19.000, Gol V Rp19.000

- Tujuan Tanjung Morawa: Gol 1 Rp9.000, Gol II Rp16.000, Gol III Rp16.000, Gol IV Rp23.000, Gol V Rp23.000

2. Asal Mabar

- Tujuan Tanjung Mulia: Gol I Rp3.000, Gol II Rp5.500, Gol III Rp5.500, Gol IV Rp7.500, Gol V Rp7.500

- Tujuan H.Anif/Cemara: Gol I Rp3.000, Gol II Rp5.500, Gol III Rp5.500, Gol IV Rp8.000, Gol V Rp8.000

- Tujuan Bandar Selamat: Gol I Rp4.500, Gol II Rp8.000, Gol III Rp8.000, Gol IV Rp11.500, Gol V Rp11.500

- Tujuan Amplas: Gol I Rp4.500, Gol II Rp8.000, Gol III Rp8.000, Gol IV Rp11.500, Gol V Rp11.500

- Tujuan Tanjung Morawa: Gol I Rp6.000, Gol II Rp10.500, Gol III Rp10.500, Gol IV Rp15.500, Gol V Rp15.500

- Tujuan Belawan: Gol I Rp4.500, Gol II Rp8.000, Gol III Rp8.000, Gol IV Rp11.500, Gol V Rp11.500

3. Asal Tanjung Mulia

- Tujuan H.Anif/Cemara: Gol I Rp1.000, Gol II Rp2.000, Gol III Rp2.000, Gol IV Rp3.000, Gol V Rp3.000

- Tujuan Bandar Selamat: Gol I Rp3.000, Gol II Rp5.500, Gol III Rp5.500, Gol IV Rp7.500, Gol V Rp7.500

- Tujuan Amplas: Gol I Rp4.500, Gol II Rp8.000, Gol III Rp8.000, Gol IV Rp11.500, Gol V Rp11.500

- Tujuan Tanjung Morawa: Gol I Rp6.000, Gol II Rp10.500, Gol III Rp10.500, Gol IV Rp15.500, Gol V Rp15.500

- Tujuan Mabar: Gol I Rp3.000, Gol II Rp5.500, Gol III Rp5.500, Gol IV Rp7.500, Gol V Rp7.500

- Tujuan Belawan: Gol I Rp4.500, Gol II Rp8.000, Gol III Rp8.000, Gol IV Rp11.500, Gol V Rp11.500

4. Asal H.Anif/Cemara

- Tujuan Bandar Selamat: Gol I Rp1.500, Gol II Rp3.000, Gol III Rp3.000, Gol IV Rp4.500, Gol V Rp4.500

- Tujuan Amplas: Gol I Rp3.500, Gol II Rp6.500, Gol III Rp6.500, Gol IV Rp9.500, Gol V Rp9.500

- Tujuan Tanjung Morawa: Gol I Rp6.000, Gol II Rp10.500, Gol III Rp10.500, Gol IV Rp15.000, Gol V Rp15.000

- Tujuan Mabar: Gol I Rp3.000, Gol II Rp5.500, Gol III Rp5.500, Gol IV Rp8.000, Gol V Rp8.000

- Tujuan Belawan: Gol I Rp5.500, Gol II Rp10.000, Gol III Rp10.000, Gol IV Rp14.500, Gol V Rp14.500

5. Asal Bandar Selamat

- Tujuan Amplas: Gol I Rp3.500, Gol II Rp5.500, Gol III Rp5.500, Gol IV Rp7.500, Gol V Rp7.500

- Tujuan Tanjung Morawa: Gol I Rp4.500, Gol II Rp8.000, Gol III Rp8.000, Gol IV Rp11.500, Gol V Rp11.500

- Tujuan H.Anif/Cemara: Gol I Rp1.500, Gol II Rp3.000, Gol III Rp3.000, Gol IV Rp4.500, Gol V Rp4.500

- Tujuan Mabar: Gol I Rp4.500, Gol II Rp8.000, Gol III Rp8.000, Gol IV Rp11.500, Gol V Rp11.500

- Tujuan Belawan: Gol I Rp6.000, Gol II Rp10.500, Gol III Rp10.500, Gol IV Rp15.500, Gol V Rp15.500

6. Asal Amplas

- Tujuan Tanjung Morawa: Gol I Rp3.000, Gol II Rp5.500, Gol III Rp5.500, Gol IV Rp7.500, Gol V Rp7.500

- Tujuan Bandar Selamat: Gol I Rp3.000, Gol II Rp5.500, Gol III Rp5.500, Gol IV Rp7.500, Gol V Rp7.500

- Tujuan H.Anif/Cemara: Gol I Rp3.500, Gol II Rp6.500, Gol III Rp6.500, Gol IV Rp9.500, Gol V Rp9.500

- Tujuan Mabar: Gol I Rp4.500, Gol II Rp8.000, Gol III Rp8.000, Gol IV Rp11.500, Gol V Rp11.500

- Tujuan Belawan: Gol I Rp7.500, Gol II Rp13.500, Gol III Rp13.500, Gol IV Rp19.000, Gol V Rp19.000

7. Asal Morawa

- Tujuan Amplas: Gol I Rp3.000, Gol II Rp5.500, Gol III Rp5.500, Gol IV Rp7.500, Gol V Rp7.500

- Tujuan Bandar Selamat: Gol I Rp4.500, Gol II Rp8.000, Gol III Rp8.000, Gol IV Rp11.500, Gol V Rp11.500

- Tujuan H.Anif/Cemara: Gol I Rp6.000, Gol II Rp10.500, Gol III Rp10.500, Gol IV Rp15.000, Gol V Rp15.000

- Tujuan Tanjung Mulia: Gol I Rp6.000, Gol II Rp10.500, Gol III Rp10.500, Gol IV Rp15.500, Gol V Rp15.500

- Tujuan Mabar: Gol I Rp6.000, Gol II Rp10.500, Gol III Rp10.500, Gol IV Rp15.500, Gol V Rp15.500

- Tujuan Belawan: Gol I Rp9.000, Gol II Rp16.000, Gol III Rp16.000, Gol IV Rp23.000, Gol V Rp23.000 

Cek Berita dan Artikel yang lain di Google News

Penulis : Alifian Asmaaysi
Editor : Fitri Sartina Dewi

Topik

Share
Konten Premium

Dapatkan informasi komprehensif di Bisnis.com yang diolah secara mendalam untuk menavigasi bisnis Anda. Silakan login untuk menikmati artikel Konten Premium.

Perusahaan Listrik Raksasa India Berburu Batu Bara, BUMI Cs Kecipratan?
Premium
30 menit yang lalu

Perusahaan Listrik Raksasa India Berburu Batu Bara, BUMI Cs Kecipratan?

Misi Serius Emiten Djoko Susanto (MIDI) Melalui Lawson
Premium
1 jam yang lalu

Misi Serius Emiten Djoko Susanto (MIDI) Melalui Lawson

Artikel Premium Lainnya

Artikel Terkait

Tol Indralaya-Prabumulih Mulai Beroperasi Hari Ini, Tarif Gratis!

Tol Indralaya-Prabumulih Mulai Beroperasi Hari Ini, Tarif Gratis!

Tarif Tol Jagorawi dan Sedyatmo Naik per 20 Agustus, Ini Perinciannya

Tarif Tol Jagorawi dan Sedyatmo Naik per 20 Agustus, Ini Perinciannya

Tarif Tol Cisumdawu Berlaku Hari ini, Segini Besarannya

Tarif Tol Cisumdawu Berlaku Hari ini, Segini Besarannya

Ini 3 Jalan Tol Tertua di Indonesia, Ada yang Beroperasi Sejak 1978

Ini 3 Jalan Tol Tertua di Indonesia, Ada yang Beroperasi Sejak 1978

Wijaya Karya (WIKA) Garap Tol Japek II Selatan Seksi 2, Ini Rutenya

Wijaya Karya (WIKA) Garap Tol Japek II Selatan Seksi 2, Ini Rutenya

Jembatan Baja Terpanjang di Tol Trans Sumatra Rampung Uji Laik Fungsi

Jembatan Baja Terpanjang di Tol Trans Sumatra Rampung Uji Laik Fungsi

Berita Lainnya

Berita Terbaru

IMF Wanti-wanti, Suku Bunga Global Tetap Tinggi hingga 2025
Ekonomi Global
12 menit yang lalu

IMF Wanti-wanti, Suku Bunga Global Tetap Tinggi hingga 2025

Bos WEF Klaus Schwab Bicara Soal Tata Kelola Industri 4.0
Manufaktur
18 menit yang lalu

Bos WEF Klaus Schwab Bicara Soal Tata Kelola Industri 4.0

Kementerian ESDM Blak-blakan soal Krisis Pasokan Ban Alat Berat
Energi & Tambang
26 menit yang lalu

Kementerian ESDM Blak-blakan soal Krisis Pasokan Ban Alat Berat

IMF Beri Tiga Rekomendasi Kebijakan untuk Para Pemimpin Asean
Ekonomi Global
41 menit yang lalu

IMF Beri Tiga Rekomendasi Kebijakan untuk Para Pemimpin Asean

Pengumuman! Tarif Tol Belmera Segera Naik, Ini Perinciannya
Infrastruktur
54 menit yang lalu

Pengumuman! Tarif Tol Belmera Segera Naik, Ini Perinciannya

Berita Lainnya

Terpopuler

1

Fitch Ratings Ungkap Pemilu 2024 Tidak Pengaruhi Investasi di Indonesia

2

MIND ID Gandeng Perusahaan BUMN Tanzania untuk Kelola Timah

3

ABIS: APRIL Paparkan Upaya Capai NZE, Dukung Folu Net Sink Indonesia

4

Local Pride! Bos IMF Pakai Batik saat Bertemu Jokowi di Istana

5

Presiden Jokowi Minta Presiden Bank Dunia Lakukan Reformasi Sistem Keuangan Global

# Hot Topic

Rekomendasi Kami

Pidato Lengkap Jokowi di Asean Indo-Pacific Forum (AIPF)

Pidato Lengkap Jokowi di Asean Indo-Pacific Forum (AIPF)

Local Pride! Bos IMF Pakai Batik saat Bertemu Jokowi di Istana

Local Pride! Bos IMF Pakai Batik saat Bertemu Jokowi di Istana

OECD Ramal Ekonomi Indonesia Tumbuh 4,7 Persen Tahun Ini, Naik Jadi 5,1 Persen pada 2024

OECD Ramal Ekonomi Indonesia Tumbuh 4,7 Persen Tahun Ini, Naik Jadi 5,1 Persen pada 2024

Ini Sederet Janji Manis PM Jepang Fumio Kishida kepada Negara Asean

Ini Sederet Janji Manis PM Jepang Fumio Kishida kepada Negara Asean

Bos WEF: Asean Bisa Kalahkan AS dan China, Ini Syaratnya!

Bos WEF: Asean Bisa Kalahkan AS dan China, Ini Syaratnya!

Bisnistv logo

Pidato Tegas Jokowi Buka KTT ke-43 Asean, Ajak Hindari Perpecahan!

Pidato Tegas Jokowi Buka KTT ke-43 Asean, Ajak Hindari Perpecahan!

05 September 2023

Foto

Sambut Harpelnas 2023, Bank Mega Menghias Kantornya di Seluruh Indonesia
3+
Scan QR Code Bisnis Indonesia e-paper

Terpopuler

1

Fitch Ratings Ungkap Pemilu 2024 Tidak Pengaruhi Investasi di Indonesia

2

MIND ID Gandeng Perusahaan BUMN Tanzania untuk Kelola Timah

3

ABIS: APRIL Paparkan Upaya Capai NZE, Dukung Folu Net Sink Indonesia

4

Local Pride! Bos IMF Pakai Batik saat Bertemu Jokowi di Istana

5

Presiden Jokowi Minta Presiden Bank Dunia Lakukan Reformasi Sistem Keuangan Global