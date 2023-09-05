Pengumuman! Tarif Tol Belmera Segera Naik, Ini Perinciannya

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - PT Jasamarga Nusantara Tollroad segera menaikkan tarif Jalan Tol Belawan - Medan - Tanjung Morawa (Belmera) dalam waktu dekat.
Mengutip informasi yang dibagikan oleh Jasamarga Nusantara Tollroad Region Division, rencana kenaikan tarif tol tersebut sebagaimana termuat dalam Keputusan Menteri Pekerjaan Umum dan Perumahan Rakyat (PUPR) No.1087/KPTS/M/2023.
"Dalam waktu dekat ini akan diberlakukan penyesuaian tarif ruas Jalan Tol Belawan-Medan-Tanjung Morawa," tulis manajemen Jasamarga Nusantara Tollroad dalam akun Instagram resminya dikutip Selasa (5/9/2023).
Namun demikian, belum diketahui secara pasti kapan tarif tol yang baru bakal diberlakukan di Tol Belmera.
Untuk diketahui sebelumnya, penyesuaian tarif jalan tol diatur dalam Pasal 48 ayat (3) Undang-Undang (UU) Nomor 38 Tahun 2004 tentang Jalan dan Pasal 68 ayat (1) Peraturan Pemerintah (PP) Nomor 15 Tahun 2005 tentang Jalan Tol dengan perubahan terakhir pada PP Nomor 17 Tahun 2021.
Berdasarkan beleid tersebut, evaluasi dan penyesuaian tarif tol dilakukan setiap dua tahun sekali yang didasarkan atas pengaruh laju inflasi.
Sebelumnya, ruas Jalan Tol Jakarta-Bogor-Ciawi (Jagorawi) dan Sedyatmo juga telah terlebih dahulu mengalami penyesuaian tarif sebesar Rp500 pada 20 Agustus 2023 lalu.
Berikut tarif baru Tol Belmera yakni Belawan - Tanjung Morawa:
1. Asal Belawan
- Tujuan Mabar: Gol I Rp4.500, Gol II Rp8.000, Gol III Rp8.000, Gol IV Rp11.500, Gol V Rp11.500
- Tujuan Tanjung Mulia: Gol I Rp4.500, Gol II Rp8.000, Gol III Rp8.000, Gol IV Rp11.500, Gol V Rp11.500
- Tujuan H.Anif/Cemara: Gol I Rp5.500, Gol II Rp10.000, Gol III Rp10.000, Gol IV Rp14.500, Gol V Rp14.500
- Tujuan Bandar Selamat: Gol I Rp6.000, Gol II Rp10.500, Gol III Rp10.500, Gol IV Rp15.500, Gol V Rp15.500
- Tujuan Amplas: Gol I Rp7.500, Gol II Rp13.500, Gol III Rp13.500, Gol IV Rp19.000, Gol V Rp19.000
- Tujuan Tanjung Morawa: Gol 1 Rp9.000, Gol II Rp16.000, Gol III Rp16.000, Gol IV Rp23.000, Gol V Rp23.000
2. Asal Mabar
- Tujuan Tanjung Mulia: Gol I Rp3.000, Gol II Rp5.500, Gol III Rp5.500, Gol IV Rp7.500, Gol V Rp7.500
- Tujuan H.Anif/Cemara: Gol I Rp3.000, Gol II Rp5.500, Gol III Rp5.500, Gol IV Rp8.000, Gol V Rp8.000
- Tujuan Bandar Selamat: Gol I Rp4.500, Gol II Rp8.000, Gol III Rp8.000, Gol IV Rp11.500, Gol V Rp11.500
- Tujuan Amplas: Gol I Rp4.500, Gol II Rp8.000, Gol III Rp8.000, Gol IV Rp11.500, Gol V Rp11.500
- Tujuan Tanjung Morawa: Gol I Rp6.000, Gol II Rp10.500, Gol III Rp10.500, Gol IV Rp15.500, Gol V Rp15.500
- Tujuan Belawan: Gol I Rp4.500, Gol II Rp8.000, Gol III Rp8.000, Gol IV Rp11.500, Gol V Rp11.500
3. Asal Tanjung Mulia
- Tujuan H.Anif/Cemara: Gol I Rp1.000, Gol II Rp2.000, Gol III Rp2.000, Gol IV Rp3.000, Gol V Rp3.000
- Tujuan Bandar Selamat: Gol I Rp3.000, Gol II Rp5.500, Gol III Rp5.500, Gol IV Rp7.500, Gol V Rp7.500
- Tujuan Amplas: Gol I Rp4.500, Gol II Rp8.000, Gol III Rp8.000, Gol IV Rp11.500, Gol V Rp11.500
- Tujuan Tanjung Morawa: Gol I Rp6.000, Gol II Rp10.500, Gol III Rp10.500, Gol IV Rp15.500, Gol V Rp15.500
- Tujuan Mabar: Gol I Rp3.000, Gol II Rp5.500, Gol III Rp5.500, Gol IV Rp7.500, Gol V Rp7.500
- Tujuan Belawan: Gol I Rp4.500, Gol II Rp8.000, Gol III Rp8.000, Gol IV Rp11.500, Gol V Rp11.500
4. Asal H.Anif/Cemara
- Tujuan Bandar Selamat: Gol I Rp1.500, Gol II Rp3.000, Gol III Rp3.000, Gol IV Rp4.500, Gol V Rp4.500
- Tujuan Amplas: Gol I Rp3.500, Gol II Rp6.500, Gol III Rp6.500, Gol IV Rp9.500, Gol V Rp9.500
- Tujuan Tanjung Morawa: Gol I Rp6.000, Gol II Rp10.500, Gol III Rp10.500, Gol IV Rp15.000, Gol V Rp15.000
- Tujuan Mabar: Gol I Rp3.000, Gol II Rp5.500, Gol III Rp5.500, Gol IV Rp8.000, Gol V Rp8.000
- Tujuan Belawan: Gol I Rp5.500, Gol II Rp10.000, Gol III Rp10.000, Gol IV Rp14.500, Gol V Rp14.500
5. Asal Bandar Selamat
- Tujuan Amplas: Gol I Rp3.500, Gol II Rp5.500, Gol III Rp5.500, Gol IV Rp7.500, Gol V Rp7.500
- Tujuan Tanjung Morawa: Gol I Rp4.500, Gol II Rp8.000, Gol III Rp8.000, Gol IV Rp11.500, Gol V Rp11.500
- Tujuan H.Anif/Cemara: Gol I Rp1.500, Gol II Rp3.000, Gol III Rp3.000, Gol IV Rp4.500, Gol V Rp4.500
- Tujuan Mabar: Gol I Rp4.500, Gol II Rp8.000, Gol III Rp8.000, Gol IV Rp11.500, Gol V Rp11.500
- Tujuan Belawan: Gol I Rp6.000, Gol II Rp10.500, Gol III Rp10.500, Gol IV Rp15.500, Gol V Rp15.500
6. Asal Amplas
- Tujuan Tanjung Morawa: Gol I Rp3.000, Gol II Rp5.500, Gol III Rp5.500, Gol IV Rp7.500, Gol V Rp7.500
- Tujuan Bandar Selamat: Gol I Rp3.000, Gol II Rp5.500, Gol III Rp5.500, Gol IV Rp7.500, Gol V Rp7.500
- Tujuan H.Anif/Cemara: Gol I Rp3.500, Gol II Rp6.500, Gol III Rp6.500, Gol IV Rp9.500, Gol V Rp9.500
- Tujuan Mabar: Gol I Rp4.500, Gol II Rp8.000, Gol III Rp8.000, Gol IV Rp11.500, Gol V Rp11.500
- Tujuan Belawan: Gol I Rp7.500, Gol II Rp13.500, Gol III Rp13.500, Gol IV Rp19.000, Gol V Rp19.000
7. Asal Morawa
- Tujuan Amplas: Gol I Rp3.000, Gol II Rp5.500, Gol III Rp5.500, Gol IV Rp7.500, Gol V Rp7.500
- Tujuan Bandar Selamat: Gol I Rp4.500, Gol II Rp8.000, Gol III Rp8.000, Gol IV Rp11.500, Gol V Rp11.500
- Tujuan H.Anif/Cemara: Gol I Rp6.000, Gol II Rp10.500, Gol III Rp10.500, Gol IV Rp15.000, Gol V Rp15.000
- Tujuan Tanjung Mulia: Gol I Rp6.000, Gol II Rp10.500, Gol III Rp10.500, Gol IV Rp15.500, Gol V Rp15.500
- Tujuan Mabar: Gol I Rp6.000, Gol II Rp10.500, Gol III Rp10.500, Gol IV Rp15.500, Gol V Rp15.500
- Tujuan Belawan: Gol I Rp9.000, Gol II Rp16.000, Gol III Rp16.000, Gol IV Rp23.000, Gol V Rp23.000
