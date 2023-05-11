Lengkap! Cek Daftar Harga BBM Pertamina, Shell, BP, & Vivo per 11 Mei

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Harga BBM di SPBU Pertamina, Shell, BP AKR, hingga Vivo mengalami penyesuaian harga per 1 Mei 2023.



PT Pertamina (Persero) menurunkan harga untuk produk BBM nonsubsidi jenis diesel, yakni Pertamina Dex dan Dexlite.

Tercatat, harga Pertamina Dex di DKI Jakarta turun dari Rp15.400 jadi Rp14.600 per liter, sedangkan harga Dexlite turun dari Rp14.250 jadi Rp13.700 per liter.



Selain Pertamina, SPBU lain juga menyesuaikan harga bahan bakarnya per 1 Mei 2023. Berikut daftar lengkap harga BBM SPBU Pertamina, Shell, BP, dan Vivo per Mei 2023:

1. Pertamina

Solar subsidi Rp6.800 per liter



Pertalite Rp10.000 per liter



Pertamax Rp13.300 per liter



Pertamax Turbo Rp15.000 per liter



Dexlite Rp13.700 per liter



Pertamina Dex Rp14.600 per liter

2. Shell

Shell Super Rp13.990 per liter



Shell V-Power Rp14.850 per liter



Shell V-Power Diesel Rp14.640 per liter



Shell V-power Nitro+ Rp15.120 per liter

3. BP AKR

BP Diesel Rp13.700 per liter



BP 90 Rp13.900 per liter



BP 92 Rp13.990 per liter



BP Ultimate Rp14.850 per liter

4. Vivo

Revvo 90 Rp11.800 per liter



Revvo 92 Rp13.926 per liter



Revvo 95 RRp14.651 per liter





