BREAKING flash NEWS
flash white Cak Imin: Kalau Tak Jadi Presiden, Jadi Wakil Presiden flash white Jatuh Bangun Adhi Karya (ADHI) selama Pemerintahan Jokowi flash white Ukraina Klaim Usir Pasukan Rusia dari Garis Depan Bakhmut flash white Daftar Caleg 2024 PDIP, Ada Puan Maharani dan Yasonna Laoly flash white LIVE : IHSG anjlok sesi I (12:26 WIB) flash white LIVE : Rupiah masih kokoh (10:10 WIB) flash white LIVE : Emas spot naik 0,10 persen (10:04 WIB)
Cari berita
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • instagram
  • youtube
Bisnis.com

Konten Premium

Bisnis Plus bisnismuda Koran Bisnis Indonesia tokotbisnis Epaper Bisnis Indonesia Konten Interaktif Bisnis Indonesia Group Bisnis Grafik bisnis tv
EKONOMI
  1. Home
  2. Ekonomi & bisnis
  3. Energi

Lengkap! Cek Daftar Harga BBM Pertamina, Shell, BP, & Vivo per 11 Mei

Sejumlah SPBU melakukan penyesuaian harga BBM per Mei 2023. Berikut daftar harga BBM SPBU Pertamina, Shell, BP, dan Vivo terbaru:
Rahmi Yati
Rahmi Yati - Bisnis.com 11 Mei 2023  |  11:16 WIB
Lengkap! Cek Daftar Harga BBM Pertamina, Shell, BP, & Vivo per 11 Mei
Petugas melakukan pengisian bahan bakar minyak (BBM) di salah satu SPBU yang ada di Jakarta, Senin (31/9). Bisnis - Nurul Hidayat
Bagikan   
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Linkedin
Telegram
Tautan Tersalin

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Harga BBM di SPBU Pertamina, Shell, BP AKR, hingga Vivo mengalami penyesuaian harga per 1 Mei 2023. 

PT Pertamina (Persero) menurunkan harga untuk produk BBM nonsubsidi jenis diesel, yakni Pertamina Dex dan Dexlite.

Tercatat, harga Pertamina Dex di DKI Jakarta turun dari Rp15.400 jadi Rp14.600 per liter, sedangkan harga Dexlite turun dari Rp14.250 jadi Rp13.700 per liter.

Selain Pertamina, SPBU lain juga menyesuaikan harga bahan bakarnya per 1 Mei 2023. Berikut daftar lengkap harga BBM SPBU Pertamina, Shell, BP, dan Vivo per Mei 2023:

1. Pertamina

Solar subsidi Rp6.800 per liter


Pertalite Rp10.000 per liter


Pertamax Rp13.300 per liter

Baca Juga


Pertamax Turbo Rp15.000 per liter


Dexlite Rp13.700 per liter


Pertamina Dex Rp14.600 per liter

2. Shell

Shell Super Rp13.990 per liter


Shell V-Power Rp14.850 per liter


Shell V-Power Diesel Rp14.640 per liter


Shell V-power Nitro+ Rp15.120 per liter

3. BP AKR

BP Diesel Rp13.700 per liter


BP 90 Rp13.900 per liter


BP 92 Rp13.990 per liter


BP Ultimate Rp14.850 per liter

4. Vivo

Revvo 90 Rp11.800 per liter


Revvo 92 Rp13.926 per liter


Revvo 95 RRp14.651 per liter


Cek Berita dan Artikel yang lain di Google News

Simak berita lainnya seputar topik artikel ini, di sini :

Harga BBM pertamina shell SPBU Vivo
Editor : Denis Riantiza Meilanova
Bagikan   
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Linkedin
Telegram
Tautan Tersalin
Konten Premium
Jatuh Bangun Adhi Karya (ADHI) selama Pemerintahan Jokowi

Jatuh Bangun Adhi Karya (ADHI) selama Pem ...
Cuan Negara dari Royalti Emiten Batu Bara, Siapa yang Terbesar?

Cuan Negara dari Royalti Emiten Batu Bara ...
Pemodal Kakap Utak-atik Saham Astrindo Nusantara BIPI

Pemodal Kakap Utak-atik Saham Astrindo Nu ...
Lihat lainnya

Artikel Terkait



Berita Lainnya

    Berita Terkini

    Berita Lainnya   loadmore

    Terpopuler

    Banner E-paper
    back to top To top