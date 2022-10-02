BREAKING NEWS
Harga BBM Shell - BP AKR Turun, Berikut Harga Terbaru di Seluruh SPBU

Harga BBM Shell dan BP AKR mengalami penurunan per 1 Oktober 2022, berikut rinciannya.
Afiffah Rahmah Nurdifa
Afiffah Rahmah Nurdifa - Bisnis.com 02 Oktober 2022  |  11:57 WIB
Harga BBM Shell - BP AKR Turun, Berikut Harga Terbaru di Seluruh SPBU
Bisnis SPBU di Indonesia akan bertumbuh sejalan dengan perkembangan ekonomi di Indonesia. - Hipmi
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA- Harga bahan bakar minyak (BBM) di SPBU Shell dan BP-AKR mengalami penurunan yang berlaku per 1 Oktober 2022.

PT Shell Indonesia kembali menurunkan harga bahan bakar minyak (BBM) yang berlaku mulai Sabtu, (2/10/2022) kemarin. Seluruh harga pada jenis BBM Shell turun, kecuali V-Power Diesel yang mengalami kenaikan.

Berdasarkan daftar harga bbm Shell di laman resminya harga Shell Super (RON 92) yang setara dengan Pertamax kini dijual seharga Rp15.420 per liter untuk Pulau Jawa. Pada September lalu, jenis BBM ini masih dipatok harga Rp15.420 per liter di wilayah yang sama.

Harga Shell V-Power (RON 95) juga turun menjadi Rp14.840 per liter, sebelumnya jenis BBM Shell ini seharga Rp16.130 per liter. Penurunan harga juga terjadi pada Shell V-Power Nitor (RON 98) menjadi Rp15.230 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp16.510 per liter.

Sementara itu, harga Shell V-Power Diesel (CN 51) naik tipi dari Rp18.310 per liter menjadi Rp18.310 per liter.

Di sisi lain, harga BBM BP AKR turun tipis untuk jenis BP 90, BP 92, dan BP 92 dengan harga Rp14.050, Rp14.150, dan Rp14.840 per liter.

Dikutip dari laman resmi Shell Indonesia dan BP AKR, berikut ini rincian harga BBM terbaru di berbagai wilayah.

Daftar Harga BBM Shell per 1 Oktober 2022:

1. Jakarta
Shell Super Rp14.150
Shell V-Power Rp14.840
Shell V-Power Diesel Rp18.450
Shell V-power Nitro+ Rp15.230

2. Banten
Shell Super Rp14.150
Shell V-Power Rp14.840
Shell V-Power Diesel Rp18.450
Shell V-power Nitro+ Rp15.230

3. Jawa Barat
Shell Super Rp14.150
Shell V-Power Rp14.840
Shell V-Power Diesel Rp18.450
Shell V-power Nitro+ Rp15.230

4. Jawa Timur
Shell Super Rp14.150
Shell V-Power Rp14.840
Shell Diesel Extra Rp18.140

5. Sumatra Utara
Shell Super Rp14.460
Shell V-Power Rp15.160
Shell Diesel Extra Rp18.540

Daftar Harga BBM BP-AKR per 1 Oktober 2022:
BP 90 Rp14.050
BP 92 Rp14.150
BP 95 Rp14.840
BP Diesel Rp17.990

Daftar Harga BBM Pertamina per 1 Oktober 2022:

Pertamina Pertalite Rp10.000
Pertamax Rp13.900
Pertamax Turbo Rp14.950
BioSolar Rp6.800
DexLite Rp17.800
Pertamina Dex Rp18.100

Daftar Harga BBM Vivo
Vivo Revvo 89 Rp11.600
Revvo 92 Rp15.400
Revvo 95 Rp16.100

Harga BBM penaikan harga bbm kenaikan harga bbm harga bbm naik akr corporindo pertamina
Editor : Kahfi
