Harga BBM Shell - BP AKR Turun, Berikut Harga Terbaru di Seluruh SPBU

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA- Harga bahan bakar minyak (BBM) di SPBU Shell dan BP-AKR mengalami penurunan yang berlaku per 1 Oktober 2022.

PT Shell Indonesia kembali menurunkan harga bahan bakar minyak (BBM) yang berlaku mulai Sabtu, (2/10/2022) kemarin. Seluruh harga pada jenis BBM Shell turun, kecuali V-Power Diesel yang mengalami kenaikan.

Berdasarkan daftar harga bbm Shell di laman resminya harga Shell Super (RON 92) yang setara dengan Pertamax kini dijual seharga Rp15.420 per liter untuk Pulau Jawa. Pada September lalu, jenis BBM ini masih dipatok harga Rp15.420 per liter di wilayah yang sama.

Harga Shell V-Power (RON 95) juga turun menjadi Rp14.840 per liter, sebelumnya jenis BBM Shell ini seharga Rp16.130 per liter. Penurunan harga juga terjadi pada Shell V-Power Nitor (RON 98) menjadi Rp15.230 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp16.510 per liter.

Sementara itu, harga Shell V-Power Diesel (CN 51) naik tipi dari Rp18.310 per liter menjadi Rp18.310 per liter.

Di sisi lain, harga BBM BP AKR turun tipis untuk jenis BP 90, BP 92, dan BP 92 dengan harga Rp14.050, Rp14.150, dan Rp14.840 per liter.

Dikutip dari laman resmi Shell Indonesia dan BP AKR, berikut ini rincian harga BBM terbaru di berbagai wilayah.

Daftar Harga BBM Shell per 1 Oktober 2022:

1. Jakarta

Shell Super Rp14.150

Shell V-Power Rp14.840

Shell V-Power Diesel Rp18.450

Shell V-power Nitro+ Rp15.230

2. Banten

Shell Super Rp14.150

Shell V-Power Rp14.840

Shell V-Power Diesel Rp18.450

Shell V-power Nitro+ Rp15.230

3. Jawa Barat

Shell Super Rp14.150

Shell V-Power Rp14.840

Shell V-Power Diesel Rp18.450

Shell V-power Nitro+ Rp15.230

4. Jawa Timur

Shell Super Rp14.150

Shell V-Power Rp14.840

Shell Diesel Extra Rp18.140

5. Sumatra Utara

Shell Super Rp14.460

Shell V-Power Rp15.160

Shell Diesel Extra Rp18.540

Daftar Harga BBM BP-AKR per 1 Oktober 2022:

BP 90 Rp14.050

BP 92 Rp14.150

BP 95 Rp14.840

BP Diesel Rp17.990

Daftar Harga BBM Pertamina per 1 Oktober 2022:

Pertamina Pertalite Rp10.000

Pertamax Rp13.900

Pertamax Turbo Rp14.950

BioSolar Rp6.800

DexLite Rp17.800

Pertamina Dex Rp18.100

Daftar Harga BBM Vivo

Vivo Revvo 89 Rp11.600

Revvo 92 Rp15.400

Revvo 95 Rp16.100

