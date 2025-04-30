Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Harga BBM Terbaru Diumumkan Besok 1 Mei 2025, Cek Daftarnya Hari Ini

Harga BBM terbaru Pertamina, Shell, BP dan Vivo akan diumumkan besok, 1 Mei 2025. Berikut daftar harga per hari ini, Rabu (30/4/2025).
Alifian Asmaaysi
Alifian Asmaaysi
Rabu, 30 April 2025 | 08:23
Petugas melakukan pengisian BBM disalah satu Stasiun Pengisian Bahan Bakar Umum (SPBU) di Jakarta, Minggu (3/9/2023). Bisnis/Eusebio Chrysnamurti
Petugas melakukan pengisian BBM disalah satu Stasiun Pengisian Bahan Bakar Umum (SPBU) di Jakarta, Minggu (3/9/2023). Bisnis/Eusebio Chrysnamurti

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Sejumlah stasiun pengisian bahan bakar umum (SPBU) seperti Pertamina, Shell, BP, serta Vivo akan mengumumkan harga BBM terbaru yang bakal berlaku mulai 1 Mei 2025.

Adapun, pada April 2025, harga bahan bakar minyak (BBM) nonsubsidi di Pertamina, Shell, BP dan Vivo sempat mengalami penurunan.

Jelang penetapan harga baru pada 1 Mei 2025, Pertamina membanderol harga Pertamax (RON 92) dipatok Rp12.500 per liter atau dibandingkan harga pada bulan sebelumnya sebesar Rp12.900 per liter.

Sementara itu, Pertamax Green (RON 95) sebesar Rp13.250 per liter, Pertamax Turbo (RON 98) Rp13.500, Pertalite (RON 90) tetap di harga Rp10.000 dan Solar Rp6.800.

Kemudian, harga BBM di SPBU Shell juga tercatat turun harga pada periode April ini. Perinciannya, BBM Shell Super turun Rp450 dari Rp13.370 menjadi Rp12.920 per liter dan Shell V-Power turun dari Rp14.060 menjadi Rp13.370 per liter.

Harga Shell V-Power Diesel juga turun dari Rp14.760 menjadi Rp14.060 per liter dan Shell V-Power Nitro+ turun dari Rp14.420 menjadi Rp13.550 per liter.

Selanjutnya, harga BBM di SPBU BP pada 1 April yakni BP Ultimate turun dari Rp14.060 menjadi Rp13.370 per liter, sementara harga BP 92 turun dari Rp13.300 menjadi Rp12.800 per liter. Harga BP Ultimate Diesel juga turun dari Rp14.760 menjadi Rp14.060 per liter.

Terakhir, harga BBM di SPBU Vivo saat ini yakni Revvo 90 Rp12.700, Revvo 92 Rp12.920 per liter, Revvo 95 Rp13.370 per liter dan Diesel Primus Plus Rp14.060 per liter.

Berikut daftar harga BBM Pertamina, Shell, BP, Vivo jelang 1 Mei 2025:

1. SPBU Pertamina

- Pertalite (RON 90): Rp10.000 per liter
- Solar Subsidi: Rp6.800 per liter
- Pertamax (RON 92): Rp12.500 per liter
- Pertamax Green (RON 95): Rp13.250 per liter
- Pertamax Turbo (RON 98): Rp13.500 per liter
- Dexlite (CN 51): Rp13.600 per liter
- Pertamina Dex (CN 53): Rp13.900 per liter

2. SPBU Shell

- Shell Super: Rp12.920 per liter
- Shell V-Power: Rp13.370 per liter
- Shell V-Power Diesel: Rp14.060 per liter
- Shell V-Power Nitro+: Rp13.550 per liter

3. SPBU BP

- BP Ultimate: Rp13.370 per liter
- BP 92: Rp12.800 per liter
- BP Ultimate Diesel: Rp14.060 per liter

4. SPBU Vivo

- Revvo 90: Rp12.700 per liter
- Revvo 92: Rp12.920 per liter
- Revvo 95: Rp13.370 per liter
- Diesel Primus Plus: Rp14.060 per liter

Alifian Asmaaysi
Fitri Sartina Dewi

