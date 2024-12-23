Konten Premium
Daftar Lengkap Harga BBM Pertamina, Shell, Vivo, dan BP Jelang Nataru

Berikut daftar harga BBM di sejumlah stasiun pengisian bahan bakar umum (SPBU) seperti Pertamina, Shell, Vivo dan BP jelang Natal 2024 dan Tahun Baru 2025
Afiffah Rahmah Nurdifa
Afiffah Rahmah Nurdifa - Bisnis.com
Senin, 23 Desember 2024 | 08:19
Pengendara kendaraan bermotor mengisi bahan bakar minyak (BBM) di salah satu SPBU Pertamina di Jakarta, Rabu (10/7/2024)./Bisnis-Fanny Kusumawardhani.
Pengendara kendaraan bermotor mengisi bahan bakar minyak (BBM) di salah satu SPBU Pertamina di Jakarta, Rabu (10/7/2024)./Bisnis-Fanny Kusumawardhani.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Harga BBM di sejumlah stasiun pengisian bahan bakar umum (SPBU) seperti Pertamina, Shell, Vivo dan BP AKR jelang Natal 2024 dan Tahun Baru 2025 masih menyesuaikan dengan harga per 1 Desember 2024.  

Berdasarkan laman resmi MyPertamina, dikutip Senin (23/12/2024), Pertamina menaikkan harga BBM nonsubsidinya untuk produk Pertamax Turbo dan Dex Series, sedangkan harga Pertamax tidak berubah.

Khusus di Jabodetabek, harga Pertamax Turbo naik dari Rp13.500 per liter menjadi Rp13.550 per liter. Sementara itu, harga Dexlite naik dari Rp13.050 per liter menjadi Rp13.400 per liter.

Harga Pertamina Dex juga mengalami kenaikan dari Rp13.440 per liter menjadi Rp13.800 per liter. Adapun, harga Pertamax tetap di level Rp12.100 per liter.

Sementara itu, harga BBM di SPBU Shell hampir mayoritas mengalami kenaikan, kecuali harga Shell Super yang tetap Rp12.290. Harga Shell V-Power naik dari Rp240 per liter menjadi Rp13.340 per liter.

Kemudian, harga Shell V-power Nitro+ (RON 98) juga naik sebesar Rp390 per liter menjadi Rp13.900 per liter dari bulan sebelumnya yang dipatok seharga Rp13.510 per liter.

Sementara itu, harga Shell V-Power Diesel naik tipis sebesar Rp30 menjadi Rp13.570 per liter. Pada bulan lalu, BBM jenis diesel ini dipatok seharga Rp13.540 per liter.

Harga BBM di SPBU BP-AKR juga mengalami kenaikan. Harga BP Ultimate naik dari Rp13.310 per liter pada bulan lalu, kini menjadi Rp13.340 per liter pada Desember 2024.  

Kemudian, harga produk BP Ultimate Diesel juga naik dari semula Rp13.510 per liter menjadi Rp13.900 per liter.  Kendati demikian, produk lainnya yaitu BP 92 tidak mengalami perubahan harga atau tetap Rp12.290 per liter.

Berikut daftar lengkap harga BBM di SPBU Pertamina, Shell, BP, dan Vivo per 23 Desember 2024:

1. SPBU Pertamina 

- Pertalite Rp10.000 per liter 

- Pertamax Rp12.100 per liter 

- Pertamax Turbo Rp13.550 per liter

- Pertamina Dex Rp13.800 per liter

- Dexlite Rp13.400 per liter 

- Solar Rp6.800 per liter 

2. SPBU Shell 

- Shell Super Rp12.290 per liter

- Shell V-Power Rp13.340 per liter

- Shell V-Power Diesel Rp13.900 per liter

- Shell V-Power Nitro+ Rp13.570 per liter

3. SPBU BP AKR 

- BP Ultimate Rp13.340 per liter

- BP 92 Rp12.290 per liter

- BP Ultimate Diesel Rp13.900 per liter

- BP Diesel Rp13.610 per liter

4. SPBU Vivo

- Revvo 90 Rp12.044 per liter

- Revvo 92 Rp12.223 per liter

- Revvo 95 Rp13.242 per liter

- Primus Diesel Plus Rp13.804 per liter

Penulis : Afiffah Rahmah Nurdifa
Editor : Denis Riantiza Meilanova

Topik

