Siap-siap! Tarif Tol Surabaya-Mojokerto Naik Mulai 9 Juli 2024

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – PT Jasa Marga (Persero) Tbk. (JSMR) mengumumkan tarif Tol Surabaya-Mojokerto yang dikelola oleh PT Jasamarga Surabaya Mojokerto akan naik pada 9 Juli 2024.
Manajemen JSMR memastikan rencana kenaikan tarif itu telah mengantongi restu Menteri Pekerjaan Umum dan Perumahan Rakyat (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono pada 19 Juni 2024.
“Berdasarkan Keputusan Menteri PUPR Nomor 1306/KPTS/M/2024 tanggal 19 Juni 2024 tentang Penyesuaian Tarif Tol Pada Ruas Jalan Tol Surabaya – Mojokerto,” tulis manajemen JSMR dalam unggahan akun Instagram @jsmtolsumo, dikutip Minggu (7/7/2024).
Nantinya, pemberlakuan tarif baru Tol Surabaya – Mojokerto itu bakal diterapkan mulai 9 Juli 2024 pukul 00.00 WIB. Untuk itu, pihak JSMR mengimbau agar para pengendara dapat mempersiapkan kecukupan saldo uang elektronik sebelum melintas.
“Pastikan kecukupan BBM dan saldo uang elektronik sebelum berkendara,” pungkasnya.
Berikut daftar tarif Tol Surabaya-Mojokerto terbaru per 9 Juli 2024:
1. Simpang Susun Waru:
Gol I Rp3.000; Gol & III Rp5.000; Gol IV & VI Rp7.000
Baca Juga
2. Asal GT Warugunung
- Warugunung - Driyorejo: Gol I Rp15.000; Gol II & III Rp24.500; Gol IV & V Rp37.000
- Warugunung - Krian: Gol I Rp22.500; Gol II & III Rp37.500; Gol IV & V Rp56.500
- Warugunung - Wringinanom Junction: Gol I Rp28.500; Gol II & III Rp46.500; Gol IV & V Rp70.500
- Warugunung - Mojokerto: Gol I Rp43.500; Gol II & III Rp71.000; Gol IV & V Rp107.500
3. Asal GT Driyorejo
- Driyorejo - Krian: Gol I Rp7.500; Gol II & III Rp12.500; Gol IV & V Rp19.000
- Driyorejo - Wringinanom Junction: Gol I Rp13.500; Gol II & III Rp22.000; Gol IV & V Rp33.500
- Driyorejo - Mojokerto: Gol I Rp28.500; Gol II & III Rp46.500; Gol IV & V Rp70.500
- Driyorejo - Warugunung: Gol I Rp15.000; Gol II & III Rp24.500; Gol IV & V Rp37.000
4. Asal GT Krian
- Krian - Wringinanom Junction: Gol I Rp5.500; Gol II & III Rp9.500; Gol IV & V Rp14.000
- Krian - Mojokerto: Gol I Rp20.500; Gol II & III Rp34.000; Gol IV & V Rp51.000
- Krian - Warugunung: Gol I Rp22.500; Gol II & III Rp37.500; Gol IV & V Rp56.500
- Krian - Driyorejo: Gol I Rp7.500; Gol II & III Rp12.500; Gol IV & V Rp19.000.
5. Asal GT Wringinanom Junction
- Wringinanom Junction - Mojokerto: Gol I Rp15.000; Gol II & III Rp24.500; Gol IV & V Rp37.000
- Wringinanom Junction - Warugunung: Gol I Rp28.500; Gol II & III Rp46.500; Gol IV & V Rp70.500
- Wringinanom Junction - Driyorejo: Gol I Rp13.500; Gol II & III Rp22.000; Gol IV & V Rp33.500
- Wringinanom Junction - Krian: Gol I Rp5.500; Gol II & III Rp9.500; Gol IV & V Rp14.000
6. Asal GT Mojokerto
- Mojokerto - Wringinanom Junction: Gol I Rp15.000; Gol II & III Rp24.500; Gol IV & V Rp37.000
- Mojokerto - Krian: Gol I Rp20.500; Gol II & III Rp34.000; Gol IV & V Rp51.000
- Mojokerto - Driyorejo: Gol I Rp28.500; Gol II & III Rp46.500; Gol IV & V Rp70.500
- Mojokerto - Warugunung: Gol I Rp43.500; Gol II & III Rp71.000; Gol IV & V Rp107.500