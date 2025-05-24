Daftar Harga BBM Terbaru SPBU Pertamina, Shell, Vivo, BP, Mana Termurah

Harga BBM di SPBU Shell kompak turun. Adapun Shell Super turun dari Rp12.920 menjadi Rp12.730 per liter pada 1 Mei ini.

Smallest Font Largest Font

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Seluruh harga BBM di stasiun pengisian bahan bakar umum (SPBU) Shell, Pertamina, BP, dan Vivo kompak menurunkan harga per 1 Mei 2025.

Dikutip dari laman resmi MyPertamina, Sabtu (24/5/2025), harga Pertamax (RON 92) kini dipatok Rp12.400 per liter. Harga tersebut turun dibanding bulan sebelumnya, yakni Rp12.500 per liter.

Harga Pertamax Turbo (RON 98) dipatok Rp13.300 per liter pada 1 Mei. Harga ini turun dibanding bulan sebelumnya yang senilai Rp13.500 per liter.

Lalu, harga Pertamax Green (RON 95) kini ditetapkan senilai Rp13.150 per liter. Harga itu pun turun dibanding April yang senilai Rp13.250 per liter.

Tak hanya itu, harga Dexlite (CN 51) juga turun dari Rp13.600 menjadi Rp13.350 per liter. Sedangkan, harga Pertamina Dex (CN 53) turun dari Rp13.900 menjadi Rp13.750 per liter.

Untuk harga BBM subsidi jenis Pertalite (RON 90) tetap Rp10.000 per liter dan solar subsidi Rp6.800 per liter.

Di sisi lain, harga BBM di SPBU Shell juga kompak turun. Tercatat, Shell Super turun dari Rp12.920 menjadi Rp12.730 per liter pada 1 Mei ini.

Harga Shell V-Power turun dari Rp13.370 menjadi Rp13.170 per liter, Shell V-Power Diesel turun dari Rp14.060 menjadi Rp13.810 per liter, dan Shell V-Power Nitro+ turun dari Rp13.550 menjadi Rp13.360 per liter.

Menyusul Pertamina dan Shell, harga BBM di SPBU BP juga turun. Perinciannya, harga BP Ultimate kini dipatok Rp13.170 per liter. Ini turun dibanding bulan sebelumnya yang senilai Rp13.370 per liter.

Lalu, harga BP 92 turun dari Rp12.800 menjadi Rp12.600 per liter dan BP Ultimate Diesel turun dari Rp14.060 menjadi Rp13.810 per liter.

Sementara itu, SPBU Vivo menurunkan harga salah satu jenis BBM besutannya dua kali pada bulan ini. Vivo menurunkan harga Revvo 90 menjadi Rp12.650 per liter pada 1 Mei 2025. Harga itu kemudian kembali turun menjadi Rp12.550 per liter pada 3 Mei 2025.

Sedangkan, untuk jenis BBM besutan Vivo lainnya, masih menyesuaikan harga per 1 Mei 2025. Rinciannya, harga Revvo 92 dipatok Rp12.730 per liter. Harga ini turun dibanding harga pada April yang dipatok Rp12.920 per liter.

Adapun Revvo 95 dipatok Rp13.170 per liter pada 1 April 2025. Harga ini turun dibanding April yang sebesar Rp13.370 per liter.

Berikut daftar harga BBM terbaru per 24 Mei 2025:

1. Pertamina

- Pertalite (RON 90): Rp10.000 per liter

- Solar Subsidi: Rp6.800 per liter

- Pertamax (RON 92): Rp12.400 per liter

- Pertamax Green (RON 95): Rp13.150 per liter

- Pertamax Turbo (RON 98): Rp13.300 per liter

- Dexlite (CN 51): Rp13.350 per liter

- Pertamina Dex (CN 53): Rp13.750 per liter

2. SPBU Shell

- Shell Super: Rp12.730 per liter

- Shell V-Power: Rp13.170 per liter

- Shell V-Power Diesel: Rp13.810 per liter

- Shell V-Power Nitro+: Rp13.360 per liter

3. BP

- BP Ultimate: 13.170 per liter

- BP 92: Rp12.600 per liter

- BP Ultimate Diesel: Rp13.810 per liter

4. Vivo

- Revvo 90: Rp12.550 per liter

- Revvo 92: Rp12.730 per liter

- Revvo 95: Rp13.170 per liter

- Diesel Primus Plus: Rp13.810 per liter