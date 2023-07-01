BREAKING flash NEWS
flash white BMKG Sebut Tumpukan 2 Lempeng Samudra jadi Penyebab Gempa Bantul flash white Gempa Magnitudo 6,6 Guncang Bantul! flash white INACA Jelaskan Soal Polemik Pesawat Asing Terbangi Rute Domestik flash white Bahlil Geram, IMF Terapkan Standar Ganda soal Larangan Ekspor! flash white Ketar-ketir Sri Mulyani soal Penerimaan Pajak Kala Harga Komoditas Anjlok flash white PNM Salurkan Hewan Kurban di Berbagai Titik Seluruh Indonesia flash white PLN Pastikan Layanan dan Pasokan Listrik Nasional Aman pada Idul Adha 1.444 H flash white Vanguard, BlackRock & JP Morgan Terima Dividen dari Emiten Hary Tanoe (MNCN) flash white Gesbi Punya Jokowi Kalah, Berat Sapi Kurban Airlangga Capai 1,2 Ton!
Cari berita
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • instagram
  • youtube
Bisnis.com

Konten Premium

Bisnis Plus bisnismuda Koran Bisnis Indonesia tokotbisnis Epaper Bisnis Indonesia Konten Interaktif Bisnis Indonesia Group Bisnis Grafik bisnis tv
EKONOMI
  1. Home
  2. Ekonomi & bisnis
  3. Energi

Harga BBM Per 1 Juli 2023, Pertamina dan Shell Sesuaikan Harga

Beberapa jenis bahan bakar minyak atau BBM di SPBU Pertamina dan Shell telah mengalami penyeusaian harga per 1 Juli 2023.
Widya Islamiati
Widya Islamiati - Bisnis.com 01 Juli 2023  |  10:27 WIB
Harga BBM Per 1 Juli 2023, Pertamina dan Shell Sesuaikan Harga
SPBU Pertamina. - Istimewa
Bagikan   
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Linkedin
Telegram
Tautan Tersalin

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Harga bahan bakar minyak (BBM) di stasiun pengisian bahan bakar umum (SPBU) Shell Indonesia telah menyesuaikan harga, sedangkan BP AKR belum menyesuaikan harga per 1 Juli 2023.  

Dikutip dari laman resmi Shell, Sabtu (1/6/2023), harga Shell Super naik Rp290 dari menjadi Rp12.920 per liter. Bulan lalu, BBM bernilai oktan 92 (RON 92) atau setara Pertamax tersebut dipatok seharga Rp12.630 per liter.

Kemudian, harga BBM RON 95 dengan merek Shell V-Power naik Rp380 per liter menjadi Rp13.780 per liter dari sebelumnya seharga Rp13.400 per liter. 

Lalu, harga Shell V-power Nitro+ (RON 98) mengalami kenaikan harga sebesar Rp450 menjadi Rp14.120 per liter dari semula Rp13.670 per liter. 

Begitupun dengan harga BBM jenis diesel merek Shell V-Power Diesel naik sebesar Rp300 per liter menjadi Rp13.590 per liter dari Mei lalu yang dihargai Rp13.290 per liter. 

Sementara, retailer BBM lainnya, BP AKR, berdasarkan pantauan laman resminya pada Sabtu (1/7/2023) pukul 10.07 WIB, belum melakukan penyesuaian harga. Umumnya, setiap awal bulan BP AKR kerap kali melakukan penyesuaian harga seperti retailer BBM yang lain. 

Baca Juga

Harga BP 90 (RON 90) masih dipatok Rp12.550 per liter, BP 92 masih Rp12.630 per liter, lalu BP Ultimate dibanderol seharga Rp13.400 per liter, juga BP Diesel Rp12.650 per liter.

Adapun, harga BBM nonsubsidi di SPBU Pertamina terpantau mengalami kenaikan per 1 Juli 2023, Pertamina Dex di DKI Jakarta naik Rp300 semula Rp13.250 per liter menjadi Rp13.550 per liter, lalu Dexlite naik Rp500 menjadi Rp13.150 dari semula Rp12.650 per liter.

Lalu Pertamax Turbo naik Rp400 menjadi Rp14.000 per liter dari bulan lalu Rp13.600 per liter. Sedangkan, harga Pertamax tetap pada Rp12.500 per liter dan Pertalite Rp10.000 per liter.

Berikut daftar lengkap harga BBM di SPBU Pertamina, Shell dan BP per 1 Juni 2023: 

1. Pertamina 

Pertalite: Rp10.000 per liter 

Pertamax: Rp12.500 per liter 

Pertamax Turbo: Rp14.000 per liter 

Dexlite: Rp12.650 per liter 

Pertamina Dex: Rp13.550 per liter 

2. Shell 

Shell Super Rp12.630 per liter pada Juni menjadi Rp12.920 per liter

Shell V-Power Rp13.400 per liter menjadi Rp13.780 per liter 

Shell V-Power Diesel Rp13.290 per liter jadi Rp13.590 per liter 

Shell V-power Nitro+ Rp13.670 per liter jadi Rp14.120 per liter 

3. BP AKR 

BP Diesel Rp12.650 per liter 

BP 90 Rp12.550 per liter 

BP 92 Rp12.630 per liter 

BP Ultimate Rp13.400 per liter

Cek Berita dan Artikel yang lain di Google News

Simak berita lainnya seputar topik artikel ini, di sini :

Harga BBM BBM bbm bersubsidi subsidi bbm pertamina spbu spbu pertamina shell Shell Indonesia
Editor : Kahfi
Bagikan   
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Linkedin
Telegram
Tautan Tersalin
Konten Premium
Rampaian Jasa Soekarno di Uzbekistan, Jalan Kerja Sama Makin Terang

Rampaian Jasa Soekarno di Uzbekistan, Jal ...
Siasat dan Manuver Rusia di Pasar Gandum Dunia

Siasat dan Manuver Rusia di Pasar Gandum ...
Gelagat Profit Taking Pemodal Kakap di Saham Mitra Adiperkasa (MAPI)

Gelagat Profit Taking Pemodal Kakap di Sa ...
Lihat lainnya

Artikel Terkait



Berita Lainnya

    Berita Terkini

    Berita Lainnya   loadmore

    Terpopuler

    Banner E-paper
    back to top To top