Harga BBM Per 1 Juli 2023, Pertamina dan Shell Sesuaikan Harga

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Harga bahan bakar minyak (BBM) di stasiun pengisian bahan bakar umum (SPBU) Shell Indonesia telah menyesuaikan harga, sedangkan BP AKR belum menyesuaikan harga per 1 Juli 2023.

Dikutip dari laman resmi Shell, Sabtu (1/6/2023), harga Shell Super naik Rp290 dari menjadi Rp12.920 per liter. Bulan lalu, BBM bernilai oktan 92 (RON 92) atau setara Pertamax tersebut dipatok seharga Rp12.630 per liter.

Kemudian, harga BBM RON 95 dengan merek Shell V-Power naik Rp380 per liter menjadi Rp13.780 per liter dari sebelumnya seharga Rp13.400 per liter.

Lalu, harga Shell V-power Nitro+ (RON 98) mengalami kenaikan harga sebesar Rp450 menjadi Rp14.120 per liter dari semula Rp13.670 per liter.

Begitupun dengan harga BBM jenis diesel merek Shell V-Power Diesel naik sebesar Rp300 per liter menjadi Rp13.590 per liter dari Mei lalu yang dihargai Rp13.290 per liter.

Sementara, retailer BBM lainnya, BP AKR, berdasarkan pantauan laman resminya pada Sabtu (1/7/2023) pukul 10.07 WIB, belum melakukan penyesuaian harga. Umumnya, setiap awal bulan BP AKR kerap kali melakukan penyesuaian harga seperti retailer BBM yang lain.

Harga BP 90 (RON 90) masih dipatok Rp12.550 per liter, BP 92 masih Rp12.630 per liter, lalu BP Ultimate dibanderol seharga Rp13.400 per liter, juga BP Diesel Rp12.650 per liter.

Adapun, harga BBM nonsubsidi di SPBU Pertamina terpantau mengalami kenaikan per 1 Juli 2023, Pertamina Dex di DKI Jakarta naik Rp300 semula Rp13.250 per liter menjadi Rp13.550 per liter, lalu Dexlite naik Rp500 menjadi Rp13.150 dari semula Rp12.650 per liter.

Lalu Pertamax Turbo naik Rp400 menjadi Rp14.000 per liter dari bulan lalu Rp13.600 per liter. Sedangkan, harga Pertamax tetap pada Rp12.500 per liter dan Pertalite Rp10.000 per liter.

Berikut daftar lengkap harga BBM di SPBU Pertamina, Shell dan BP per 1 Juni 2023:

1. Pertamina

Pertalite: Rp10.000 per liter

Pertamax: Rp12.500 per liter

Pertamax Turbo: Rp14.000 per liter

Dexlite: Rp12.650 per liter

Pertamina Dex: Rp13.550 per liter

2. Shell

Shell Super Rp12.630 per liter pada Juni menjadi Rp12.920 per liter

Shell V-Power Rp13.400 per liter menjadi Rp13.780 per liter

Shell V-Power Diesel Rp13.290 per liter jadi Rp13.590 per liter

Shell V-power Nitro+ Rp13.670 per liter jadi Rp14.120 per liter

3. BP AKR

BP Diesel Rp12.650 per liter

BP 90 Rp12.550 per liter

BP 92 Rp12.630 per liter

BP Ultimate Rp13.400 per liter

