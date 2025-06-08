Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Update Harga BBM 8 Juni 2025: Pertamina, Shell, BP, dan Vivo Kompak Turun

Harga BBM di seluruh SPBU Pertamina, Shell, BP, dan Vivo kompak turun per 1 Juni 2025.
Afiffah Rahmah Nurdifa
Afiffah Rahmah Nurdifa - Bisnis.com
Minggu, 8 Juni 2025 | 07:27
Situasi SPBU Shell, Vivo, BP AKR di Tengah Kasus Minyak Mentah Pertamina/Bisnis-Anshary Madya Sukma
Situasi SPBU Shell, Vivo, BP AKR di Tengah Kasus Minyak Mentah Pertamina/Bisnis-Anshary Madya Sukma

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Harga BBM di seluruh stasiun pengisian bahan bakar umum (SPBU) Pertamina, Shell, BP, dan Vivo kompak mengalami penurunan harga per 1 Juni 2025.

Dikutip dari laman resmi MyPertamina, Minggu (8/6/2025), untuk Pertamax (RON 92) turun menjadi Rp12.100 per liter atau turun dari sebelumnya Rp12.400 per liter.

Adapun, harga Pertamax Turbo (RON 98) kini dipatok Rp13.050 per liter atau turun dari sebelumnya Rp13.300 per liter. Harga Pertamax Green (RON 95) kini ditetapkan senilai Rp12.800 dari sebelumnya Rp13.150 per liter pada Mei lalu.

Harga Dexlite (CN 51) juga turun dari Rp13.600 menjadi Rp12.740 per liter. Sedangkan, harga Pertamina Dex (CN 53) turun dari Rp13.900 menjadi Rp13.200 per liter.

Di samping itu, harga BBM di SPBU Shell juga mengalami penurunan. Tercatat, Shell Super setara Pertamax turun dari Rp12.730 per liter pada bulan lalu menjadi Rp12.370 per liter.

Harga Shell V-Power turun dari Rp13.170 per liter menjadi Rp12.480 per liter. Shell V-Power Diesel turun dari Rp13.810 per liter menjadi Rp13.250 per liter dan Shell V-Power Nitro+ turun dari Rp13.360 per liter menjadi Rp13.070 per liter.

Tak hanya Pertamina dan Shell, harga BBM di SPBU BP juga turun. Perinciannya, harga BP Ultimate kini dipatok Rp12.840 per liter. Ini turun dibanding bulan sebelumnya yang senilai Rp13.170 per liter.

Sementara itu, harga BP 92 turun dari Rp12.600 menjadi Rp12.370 per liter dan BP Ultimate Diesel turun dari Rp13.810 menjadi Rp13.250 per liter.

Di sisi lain, SPBU Vivo juga menurunkan harga BBM besutannya bulan ini. Vivo menurunkan harga Revvo 90 menjadi Rp12.260 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp12.650 per liter bulan lalu.

Sedangkan, harga Revvo 92 dipatok Rp12.340per liter. Harga ini turun dibanding harga bulan lalu yang dipatok Rp12.730 per liter. Harga Revvo 95 dipatok Rp13.810 per liter pada 1 Juni 2025. Harga ini turun dibanding Mei yang sebesar Rp13.170 per liter.

Berikut daftar harga BBM terbaru per 1 Juni 2025:

1. Pertamina

- Pertalite (RON 90): Rp10.000 per liter

- Solar Subsidi: Rp6.800 per liter

- Pertamax (RON 92): Rp12.100 per liter

- Pertamax Green (RON 95): Rp12.800 per liter

- Pertamax Turbo (RON 98): Rp13.050 per liter

- Dexlite (CN 51): Rp12.740 per liter

- Pertamina Dex (CN 53): Rp13.200 per liter

2. Shell

- Shell Super: Rp12.370 per liter

- Shell V-Power: Rp12.840 per liter

- Shell V-Power Diesel: Rp13.250 per liter

- Shell V-Power Nitro+: Rp13.070 per liter

3. BP

- BP Ultimate: 12.840 per liter

- BP 92: Rp12.370 per liter

- BP Ultimate Diesel: Rp13.250 per liter

4. SPBU Vivo

- Revvo 90: Rp12.260 per liter

- Revvo 92: Rp12.340 per liter

- Revvo 95: Rp12.810 per liter

- Diesel Primus Plus: Rp13.210 per liter

 

Penulis : Afiffah Rahmah Nurdifa
Editor : Ibad Durrohman

