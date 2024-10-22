Daftar Harga BBM Terbaru Oktober 2024 Pertamina, Shell, Vivo, BP

Smallest Font Largest Font

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Harga BBM di sejumlah stasiun pengisian bahan bakar umum (SPBU) seperti Pertamina, Shell, Vivo dan BP AKR turun per 1 Oktober 2024.

Berdasarkan laman resmi MyPertamina, dikutip Selasa (22/10/2024) Pertamina menurunkan harga semua produk BBM non-subsidi.

Harga BBM jenis pertamax turun dari Rp12.950 per liter menjadi Rp12.700 per liter. Sementara itu, harga Pertamax Turbo turun menjadi Rp13.250 per liter. Sedangkan, Pertamax Green 95 turun menjadi Rp12.700 per liter.

Untuk BBM jenis diesel, harga Dexlite turun dari Rp14.050 menjadi Rp12.700 per liter. Kemudian, Pertamina Dex turun dari Rp14.550 menjadi Rp13.150 per liter.

Adapun, harga tersebut berlaku untuk provinsi dengan besaran pajak bahan bakar kendaraan bermotor (PBBKB) sebesar 5% seperti di wilayah DKI Jakarta.

Senada, harga semua produk BBM di SPBU Shell juga turun. Tercatat, harga Shell Super turun signifikan sebesar Rp1.160 menjadi Rp12.290 per liter. Padahal, pada bulan sebelumnya BBM oktan 92 setara Pertamax ini masih dipatok Rp13.450 per liter.

Harga Shell V-Power juga turun sebesar Rp1.210 per liter menjadi Rp13.070 per liter. BBM RON 95 ini pada bulan lalu dipatok seharga Rp14.280 per liter.

Menyusul Pertamina dan Shell, SPBU BP AKR juga menurunkan harga BBM untuk semua jenis produk. Berdasarkan laman resmi BP, harga BP 92 turun menjadi Rp12.290 per liter. Padahal, BBM setara dengan Pertamax milik Pertamina ini dibanderol seharga Rp13.450 per liter pada bulan lalu.

Selanjutnya, harga BP Ultimate turun dari Rp14.280 menjadi Rp13.070 per liter. Lalu, harga BP Ultimate Diesel turun dari Rp14.660 menjadi Rp13.250 per liter.

Lebih lanjut, merujuk pada dataindonesia.id, harga BBM di SPBU Vivo terpantau mengalami perubahan pada Oktober 2024. Harga Revvo 90 yang setara dengan pertalite dijual menjadi Rp11.995 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp11.950 per liter.

Kemudian, harga Revvo 92 dengan harga Rp12.190 per liter dari Rp13.450 per liter. Selanjutnya harga Revvo 95 menjadi Rp12.950 per liter dari Rp14.200 per liter.

Berikut daftar harga BBM di SPBU Oktober 2024:

1. Pertamina

- Pertalite (RON 90): Rp10.000 per liter

- Pertamax (RON 92): Rp12.100 per liter

- Pertamax Green (RON 95): Rp12.700 per liter

- Pertamax Turbo (RON 98): Rp13.250 per liter

- Bio Solar (Diesel CN48): Rp6.800 per liter

- Dexlite (Diesel CN51): Rp12.700 per liter

- Pertamina Dex (Diesel CN53): Rp13.150 per liter

2. Shell

- Shell Super (RON 92): Rp12.290 per liter

- Shell V-Power (RON 95): Rp13.070 per liter

- Shell V-Power Nitro+ (RON 98): Rp13.260 per liter

- Shell V-Power Diesel (CN 51): Rp13.250 per liter

3. Vivo

- Revvo 90 (RON 90): Rp11.995 per liter

- Revvo 92 (RON 92): Rp12.190 per liter

- Revvo 95 (RON 95): Rp12.950 per liter

4. BP

- BP 92 (RON 92): Rp12.290 per liter

- BP Ultimate (RON 95): Rp13.070 per liter

- BP Ultimate Diesel (CN 53): Rp13.250 per liter