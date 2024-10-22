Konten Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Daftar Harga BBM Terbaru Oktober 2024 Pertamina, Shell, Vivo, BP

Harga BBM di sejumlah stasiun pengisian bahan bakar umum (SPBU) seperti Pertamina, Shell, Vivo dan BP AKR turun per 1 Oktober 2024
Mochammad Ryan Hidayatullah
Mochammad Ryan Hidayatullah - Bisnis.com
Selasa, 22 Oktober 2024 | 09:40
Share
Pengendara kendaraan bermotor mengisi bahan bakar minyak (BBM) di salah satu SPBU Pertamina di Jakarta, Rabu (10/7/2024). Menteri Koordinator Bidang Kemaritiman dan Investasi Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan menyampaikan pemerintah akan mulai membatasi penyaluran bahan bakar minyak (BBM) pada 17 Agustus 2024 - JIBI/Bisnis/Fanny Kusumawardhani.
Pengendara kendaraan bermotor mengisi bahan bakar minyak (BBM) di salah satu SPBU Pertamina di Jakarta, Rabu (10/7/2024). Menteri Koordinator Bidang Kemaritiman dan Investasi Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan menyampaikan pemerintah akan mulai membatasi penyaluran bahan bakar minyak (BBM) pada 17 Agustus 2024 - JIBI/Bisnis/Fanny Kusumawardhani.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Harga BBM di sejumlah stasiun pengisian bahan bakar umum (SPBU) seperti Pertamina, Shell, Vivo dan BP AKR turun per 1 Oktober 2024.

Berdasarkan laman resmi MyPertamina, dikutip Selasa (22/10/2024) Pertamina menurunkan harga semua produk BBM non-subsidi.

Harga BBM jenis pertamax turun dari Rp12.950 per liter menjadi Rp12.700 per liter. Sementara itu, harga Pertamax Turbo turun menjadi Rp13.250 per liter. Sedangkan, Pertamax Green 95 turun menjadi Rp12.700 per liter.  

Untuk BBM jenis diesel, harga Dexlite turun dari Rp14.050 menjadi Rp12.700 per liter. Kemudian, Pertamina Dex turun dari Rp14.550 menjadi Rp13.150 per liter.

Adapun, harga tersebut berlaku untuk provinsi dengan besaran pajak bahan bakar kendaraan bermotor (PBBKB) sebesar 5% seperti di wilayah DKI Jakarta.

Senada, harga semua produk BBM di SPBU Shell juga turun. Tercatat, harga Shell Super turun signifikan sebesar Rp1.160 menjadi Rp12.290 per liter. Padahal, pada bulan sebelumnya BBM oktan 92 setara Pertamax ini masih dipatok Rp13.450 per liter.

Baca Juga

Harga Shell V-Power juga turun sebesar Rp1.210 per liter menjadi Rp13.070 per liter. BBM RON 95 ini pada bulan lalu dipatok seharga Rp14.280 per liter.

Menyusul Pertamina dan Shell, SPBU BP AKR juga menurunkan harga BBM untuk semua jenis produk. Berdasarkan laman resmi BP, harga BP 92 turun menjadi Rp12.290 per liter. Padahal, BBM setara dengan Pertamax milik Pertamina ini dibanderol seharga Rp13.450 per liter pada bulan lalu.

Selanjutnya, harga BP Ultimate turun dari Rp14.280 menjadi Rp13.070 per liter. Lalu, harga BP Ultimate Diesel turun dari Rp14.660 menjadi Rp13.250 per liter.

Lebih lanjut, merujuk pada dataindonesia.id, harga BBM di SPBU Vivo terpantau mengalami perubahan pada Oktober 2024. Harga Revvo 90 yang setara dengan pertalite dijual menjadi Rp11.995 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp11.950 per liter.  

Kemudian, harga Revvo 92 dengan harga Rp12.190 per liter dari Rp13.450 per liter. Selanjutnya harga Revvo 95 menjadi Rp12.950 per liter dari Rp14.200 per liter.

Berikut daftar harga BBM di SPBU Oktober 2024:

1. Pertamina

- Pertalite (RON 90): Rp10.000 per liter  
- Pertamax (RON 92): Rp12.100 per liter
- Pertamax Green (RON 95): Rp12.700 per liter
- Pertamax Turbo (RON 98): Rp13.250 per liter
- Bio Solar (Diesel CN48): Rp6.800 per liter
- Dexlite (Diesel CN51): Rp12.700 per liter  
- Pertamina Dex (Diesel CN53): Rp13.150 per liter  

2. Shell

- Shell Super (RON 92): Rp12.290 per liter  
- Shell V-Power (RON 95): Rp13.070 per liter  
- Shell V-Power Nitro+ (RON 98): Rp13.260 per liter  
- Shell V-Power Diesel (CN 51): Rp13.250 per liter

3. Vivo

- Revvo 90 (RON 90): Rp11.995 per liter
- Revvo 92 (RON 92): Rp12.190 per liter  
- Revvo 95 (RON 95): Rp12.950 per liter  

4. BP

- BP 92 (RON 92): Rp12.290 per liter  
- BP Ultimate (RON 95): Rp13.070 per liter  
- BP Ultimate Diesel (CN 53): Rp13.250 per liter 

Cek Berita dan Artikel yang lain di Google News dan WA Channel

Penulis : Mochammad Ryan Hidayatullah
Editor : Aprianus Doni Tolok

Topik

Share
Konten Premium

Dapatkan informasi komprehensif di Bisnis.com yang diolah secara mendalam untuk menavigasi bisnis Anda. Silakan login untuk menikmati artikel Konten Premium.

Maju Mundur Larangan Ekspor Konsentrat Tembaga
Premium
1 jam yang lalu

Maju Mundur Larangan Ekspor Konsentrat Tembaga

Diam-diam BlackRock Kembali Borong Saham Emiten Prajogo Pangestu (BREN)
Premium
12 jam yang lalu

Diam-diam BlackRock Kembali Borong Saham Emiten Prajogo Pangestu (BREN)

Artikel Premium Lainnya

Artikel Terkait

Malaysia Umumkan Cabut Subsidi BBM, Tambal Defisit Belanja Jumbo Pemerintahan Anwar Ibrahim

Malaysia Umumkan Cabut Subsidi BBM, Tambal Defisit Belanja Jumbo Pemerintahan Anwar Ibrahim

Dampak Positif Chandra Asri (TPIA) Akusisi SECP Terhadap Ketahanan Energi

Dampak Positif Chandra Asri (TPIA) Akusisi SECP Terhadap Ketahanan Energi

Meski BBM di Sejumlah SPBU Makassar Kosong, Pertamina Sebut Stoknya Aman

Meski BBM di Sejumlah SPBU Makassar Kosong, Pertamina Sebut Stoknya Aman

Daftar Harga BBM Terbaru Oktober 2024, Mana Paling Murah?

Daftar Harga BBM Terbaru Oktober 2024, Mana Paling Murah?

Prabowo Jadi Presiden, Ada Titik Terang Investasi Rosneft Rusia di Kilang Tuban

Prabowo Jadi Presiden, Ada Titik Terang Investasi Rosneft Rusia di Kilang Tuban

Gandeng Jepang, Pertamina Kurangi Emisi di Lapangan Sukowati Pakai CCUS

Gandeng Jepang, Pertamina Kurangi Emisi di Lapangan Sukowati Pakai CCUS

Harga BBM di SPBU Pertamina, Shell, & BP Kompak Turun, Mana Paling Murah?

Harga BBM di SPBU Pertamina, Shell, & BP Kompak Turun, Mana Paling Murah?

Harga BBM di SPBU Shell Turun per 1 Oktober 2024, Cek Daftarnya!

Harga BBM di SPBU Shell Turun per 1 Oktober 2024, Cek Daftarnya!

Berita Lainnya

Berita Terbaru

AHY Pamer Prestasi saat Jabat Menteri ATR/BPN, Titipkan Ini ke Nusron Wahid
Infrastruktur
35 menit yang lalu

AHY Pamer Prestasi saat Jabat Menteri ATR/BPN, Titipkan Ini ke Nusron Wahid

Daftar Harga BBM Terbaru Oktober 2024 Pertamina, Shell, Vivo, BP
Energi & Tambang
45 menit yang lalu

Daftar Harga BBM Terbaru Oktober 2024 Pertamina, Shell, Vivo, BP

Tak Lagi di Bawah Kemenko Perekonomian, Kemenkeu Akan Koordinasi Langsung dengan Presiden?
Ekonomi
46 menit yang lalu

Tak Lagi di Bawah Kemenko Perekonomian, Kemenkeu Akan Koordinasi Langsung dengan Presiden?

Pak Bas Bakal Dapat Gaji Rp172,71 Juta per Bulan jika Jadi Ketua Otoria IKN
Infrastruktur
52 menit yang lalu

Pak Bas Bakal Dapat Gaji Rp172,71 Juta per Bulan jika Jadi Ketua Otoria IKN

7 Kementerian Ini Panggul Mimpi Swasembada Pangan Prabowo
Agribisnis
1 jam yang lalu

7 Kementerian Ini Panggul Mimpi Swasembada Pangan Prabowo

Berita Lainnya

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Terpopuler

1

Menghitung Gaji dan Tunjangan Menteri Kabinet Merah Putih Prabowo-Gibran

2

Lengkap, Ini Profil Menteri Keuangan dan Wamenkeu Pilihan Prabowo di Kabinet Merah Putih

3

Dukung Investasi, MIND ID Rencanakan Alokasi Investasi Hingga US$30 Miliar

4

Widiyanti Putri Resmi Jabat Menteri Pariwisata Kabinet Prabowo-Gibran

5

Ekonom Soal Program Quick Win: Itu Layanan Dasar yang Harus Prabowo Penuhi

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

# Hot Topic

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Rekomendasi Kami

Daftar Kementerian di Bawah Koordinasi Kemenko Perekonomian, Ini yang Terbaru

Daftar Kementerian di Bawah Koordinasi Kemenko Perekonomian, Ini yang Terbaru

Kemenperin Janji Benahi Industri Tekstil, Bagaimana Solusinya?

Kemenperin Janji Benahi Industri Tekstil, Bagaimana Solusinya?

Historia Bisnis: Awal Gurita Grup Salim pada Bisnis Properti di Surabaya

Historia Bisnis: Awal Gurita Grup Salim pada Bisnis Properti di Surabaya

Sri Mulyani dan Trio Wamenkeu Perdana Hadir ke Kantor usai Dilantik Prabowo

Sri Mulyani dan Trio Wamenkeu Perdana Hadir ke Kantor usai Dilantik Prabowo

Prabowo-Gibran di Persimpangan Terjal Ekonomi Global

Prabowo-Gibran di Persimpangan Terjal Ekonomi Global

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Bisnistv logo

Kantor Luhut di Era Jokowi Tak Dilanjutkan, Koordinator Dialihkan ke Kemenko Perekonomian?

Kantor Luhut di Era Jokowi Tak Dilanjutkan, Koordinator Dialihkan ke Kemenko Perekonomian?

21 Oktober 2024

Foto

Presiden Prabowo Subianto Luncurkan Program Tiga Juta Rumah Per Tahun
2+

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro
Scan QR Code Bisnis Indonesia e-paper

Terpopuler

1

Menghitung Gaji dan Tunjangan Menteri Kabinet Merah Putih Prabowo-Gibran

2

Lengkap, Ini Profil Menteri Keuangan dan Wamenkeu Pilihan Prabowo di Kabinet Merah Putih

3

Dukung Investasi, MIND ID Rencanakan Alokasi Investasi Hingga US$30 Miliar

4

Widiyanti Putri Resmi Jabat Menteri Pariwisata Kabinet Prabowo-Gibran

5

Ekonom Soal Program Quick Win: Itu Layanan Dasar yang Harus Prabowo Penuhi