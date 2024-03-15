Konten Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Daftar Harga BBM Terbaru Hari Ini Jumat 15 Maret 2024, Apa yang Naik?

Berikut adalah daftar harga BBM terbaru di seluruh Indonesia hari ini Jumat 15 Maret 2024.
Hesti Puji Lestari
Hesti Puji Lestari - Bisnis.com
Jumat, 15 Maret 2024 | 09:07
Share
Pertamax Green 95, bbm campuran bioetanol 5 persen, mulai dijual di sejumlah SPBU di Jakarta dan Surabaya/Bisnis-Nyoman Ary Wahyudi
Pertamax Green 95, bbm campuran bioetanol 5 persen, mulai dijual di sejumlah SPBU di Jakarta dan Surabaya/Bisnis-Nyoman Ary Wahyudi

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Berikut adalah daftar harga BBM terbaru di seluruh Indonesia hari ini Jumat 15 Maret 2024.

Sebagaimana diketahui, harga BBM berubah per tanggal 1 Maret 2024 kemarin. Beberapa SPBU yang memutuskan untuk menaikkan harga BBM-nya antara lain: Shell Indonesia, BP-AKR dan Vivo Energy.

BBM Shell Super 92, dari harga sebelumnya Rp 13.540 per liter naik menjadi Rp 14.530 per liter. Kemudian, Shell V-Power dengan kenaikan harga yang sama atau dari Rp 14.380 per liter menjadi Rp 15.370 per liter.

Kemudian BBM Shell V-Power Nitro+ yang harganya dari Rp 14.630 per liter menjadi Rp 15.650 per liter. Sementara Shell V-Power Diesel dari sebelumnya Rp 15.270 per liter, naik menjadi Rp 16.140 per liter.

Sementara itu, Vivo juga menaikkan beberapa jenis BBM mereka per awal bulan kemarin. Hanya BBM non subsidi Pertamina tetap seperti harga BBM yang dijual pada Februari 2024.

Pada Jumat 15 Maret 2024 ini, harga BBM di seluruh Indonesia belum mengalami perubahan. Artinya, harganya masih sama seperti awal Maret 2024 lalu.

Baca Juga

Daftar Harga BBM Terbaru Hari Ini Jumat 15 Maret 2024

Harga BBM Pertamina

Pertalite: Rp 10.000 per liter

Pertamax: Rp 12.950 per liter

Pertamax Turbo: Rp 14.400 per liter

Dexlite: Rp 14.550 per liter

Pertamina Dex: Rp 15.100 per liter

Pertamax Green 95: Rp 13.900 per liter

Harga BBM Shell

Shell Super: Rp 14.530 per liter

Shell V-Power: Rp 15.370 per liter

Shell V-Power Nitro +: 15.650 per liter

Harga BBM BP-AKR

BP Ultimate: Rp 15.370 per liter

BP 92: Rp 13.990 per liter

BP Diesel: Rp 15.610 per liter

Harga BBM Vivo

Revvo 90: Rp 12.800 per liter

Revvo 92: Rp 14.300 per liter

Revvo 95: Rp 15.200 per liter

Cek Berita dan Artikel yang lain di Google News dan WA Channel

Penulis : Hesti Puji Lestari
Editor : Hesti Puji Lestari

Topik

Share
Konten Premium

Dapatkan informasi komprehensif di Bisnis.com yang diolah secara mendalam untuk menavigasi bisnis Anda. Silakan login untuk menikmati artikel Konten Premium.

Prospek Diversifikasi Bisnis Grup Astra Acset (ACST)
Premium
3 jam yang lalu

Prospek Diversifikasi Bisnis Grup Astra Acset (ACST)

Misi Mustahil RI Genjot Produksi Beras 32 Juta Ton
Premium
3 jam yang lalu

Misi Mustahil RI Genjot Produksi Beras 32 Juta Ton

Artikel Premium Lainnya

Artikel Terkait

AKRA Siap Salurkan BBM Solar Subsidi 167.515 KL pada 2024

AKRA Siap Salurkan BBM Solar Subsidi 167.515 KL pada 2024

Harga BBM SPBU BP Naik Lagi, Cek Daftar Terbarunya!

Harga BBM SPBU BP Naik Lagi, Cek Daftar Terbarunya!

Kementerian BUMN Bicara Pajak BBM, Pertamina Bakal Kerek Harga Pertamax?

Kementerian BUMN Bicara Pajak BBM, Pertamina Bakal Kerek Harga Pertamax?

Harga BBM 14 Februari 2023 di Seluruh SPBU, Ada Yang Turun

Harga BBM 14 Februari 2023 di Seluruh SPBU, Ada Yang Turun

Harga BBM Pertamina, Shell, & BP per 5 Maret 2024, Mana yang Termurah?

Harga BBM Pertamina, Shell, & BP per 5 Maret 2024, Mana yang Termurah?

Harga BBM di SPBU Shell & BP Naik per 1 Maret 2024, Cek Daftarnya!

Harga BBM di SPBU Shell & BP Naik per 1 Maret 2024, Cek Daftarnya!

Rencana Ekspansi Pertamina Geothermal (PGEO) Butuh Dana US$3 Miliar

Rencana Ekspansi Pertamina Geothermal (PGEO) Butuh Dana US$3 Miliar

Elnusa (ELSA) Teken Perjanjian Pengerjaan Blok Rokan dengan Entitas PGAS

Elnusa (ELSA) Teken Perjanjian Pengerjaan Blok Rokan dengan Entitas PGAS

Berita Lainnya

Berita Terbaru

Migas jadi Beban Impor pada Februari 2024
Ekonomi
3 menit yang lalu

Migas jadi Beban Impor pada Februari 2024

Penyebab Neraca Dagang RI Surplus Mini, jadi US$0,87 Miliar di Februari 2024
Ekonomi
22 menit yang lalu

Penyebab Neraca Dagang RI Surplus Mini, jadi US$0,87 Miliar di Februari 2024

Minyak Makan Merah Diklaim Bergizi, Jokowi Ingin Dirikan Pabrik di Banyak Provinsi
Agribisnis
28 menit yang lalu

Minyak Makan Merah Diklaim Bergizi, Jokowi Ingin Dirikan Pabrik di Banyak Provinsi

Ekspor Anjlok, Surplus Neraca Perdagangan RI Tinggal US$2,87 Miliar per Februari 2024
Ekonomi
34 menit yang lalu

Ekspor Anjlok, Surplus Neraca Perdagangan RI Tinggal US$2,87 Miliar per Februari 2024

Bidik 2 Juta Penumpang, BBN Airlines Indonesia Bakal Tambah 7 Pesawat Tahun Ini
Transportasi & Logistik
39 menit yang lalu

Bidik 2 Juta Penumpang, BBN Airlines Indonesia Bakal Tambah 7 Pesawat Tahun Ini

Berita Lainnya

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Terpopuler

1

DPR RI Desak Revisi UU Perlindungan Nelayan, Ini Alasannya

2

Kumpulan Link Daftar Mudik Gratis 2024, Buruan Kuota Terbatas

3

Sah! Tarif Listrik April-Juni 2024 Diputus Tidak Naik

4

Jokowi Teken Aturan THR dan Gaji Ke-13 PNS, Ini Rinciannya!

5

Agoda dan Airbnb Cs Terancam Diblokir di RI, Sandiaga Buka Suara

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

# Hot Topic

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Rekomendasi Kami

Jokowi Teken Aturan THR dan Gaji Ke-13 PNS, Ini Rinciannya!

Jokowi Teken Aturan THR dan Gaji Ke-13 PNS, Ini Rinciannya!

'Bunuh Diri' Industri Mamin, Obral Diskon di Tengah Harga Bahan Baku Tinggi

'Bunuh Diri' Industri Mamin, Obral Diskon di Tengah Harga Bahan Baku Tinggi

Sengketa Hotel Sultan, Setneg Intervensi Gugatan Pontjo Sutowo ke Menteri Bahlil

Sengketa Hotel Sultan, Setneg Intervensi Gugatan Pontjo Sutowo ke Menteri Bahlil

Bandara Changi di Singapura Cetak Rekor, Lalu Lintas Penerbangan Tersulut Imlek

Bandara Changi di Singapura Cetak Rekor, Lalu Lintas Penerbangan Tersulut Imlek

The Body Shop Alami Kebangkrutan, Efek Inflasi Hingga Kalah Saing

The Body Shop Alami Kebangkrutan, Efek Inflasi Hingga Kalah Saing

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Bisnistv logo

PM Haiti Mundur di Tengah Status Darurat Konflik Gangster

PM Haiti Mundur di Tengah Status Darurat Konflik Gangster

12 Maret 2024

Foto

Sejak Mulai Beroperasi, LRT Jabodebek Telah Melayani 7.253.325 Pengguna
4+

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro
Scan QR Code Bisnis Indonesia e-paper

Terpopuler

1

DPR RI Desak Revisi UU Perlindungan Nelayan, Ini Alasannya

2

Kumpulan Link Daftar Mudik Gratis 2024, Buruan Kuota Terbatas

3

Sah! Tarif Listrik April-Juni 2024 Diputus Tidak Naik

4

Jokowi Teken Aturan THR dan Gaji Ke-13 PNS, Ini Rinciannya!

5

Agoda dan Airbnb Cs Terancam Diblokir di RI, Sandiaga Buka Suara