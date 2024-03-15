Daftar Harga BBM Terbaru Hari Ini Jumat 15 Maret 2024, Apa yang Naik?

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Berikut adalah daftar harga BBM terbaru di seluruh Indonesia hari ini Jumat 15 Maret 2024.
Sebagaimana diketahui, harga BBM berubah per tanggal 1 Maret 2024 kemarin. Beberapa SPBU yang memutuskan untuk menaikkan harga BBM-nya antara lain: Shell Indonesia, BP-AKR dan Vivo Energy.
BBM Shell Super 92, dari harga sebelumnya Rp 13.540 per liter naik menjadi Rp 14.530 per liter. Kemudian, Shell V-Power dengan kenaikan harga yang sama atau dari Rp 14.380 per liter menjadi Rp 15.370 per liter.
Kemudian BBM Shell V-Power Nitro+ yang harganya dari Rp 14.630 per liter menjadi Rp 15.650 per liter. Sementara Shell V-Power Diesel dari sebelumnya Rp 15.270 per liter, naik menjadi Rp 16.140 per liter.
Sementara itu, Vivo juga menaikkan beberapa jenis BBM mereka per awal bulan kemarin. Hanya BBM non subsidi Pertamina tetap seperti harga BBM yang dijual pada Februari 2024.
Pada Jumat 15 Maret 2024 ini, harga BBM di seluruh Indonesia belum mengalami perubahan. Artinya, harganya masih sama seperti awal Maret 2024 lalu.
Harga BBM Pertamina
Pertalite: Rp 10.000 per liter
Pertamax: Rp 12.950 per liter
Pertamax Turbo: Rp 14.400 per liter
Dexlite: Rp 14.550 per liter
Pertamina Dex: Rp 15.100 per liter
Pertamax Green 95: Rp 13.900 per liter
Harga BBM Shell
Shell Super: Rp 14.530 per liter
Shell V-Power: Rp 15.370 per liter
Shell V-Power Nitro +: 15.650 per liter
Harga BBM BP-AKR
BP Ultimate: Rp 15.370 per liter
BP 92: Rp 13.990 per liter
BP Diesel: Rp 15.610 per liter
Harga BBM Vivo
Revvo 90: Rp 12.800 per liter
Revvo 92: Rp 14.300 per liter
Revvo 95: Rp 15.200 per liter
