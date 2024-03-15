Daftar Harga BBM Terbaru Hari Ini Jumat 15 Maret 2024, Apa yang Naik?

Smallest Font Largest Font

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Berikut adalah daftar harga BBM terbaru di seluruh Indonesia hari ini Jumat 15 Maret 2024.

Sebagaimana diketahui, harga BBM berubah per tanggal 1 Maret 2024 kemarin. Beberapa SPBU yang memutuskan untuk menaikkan harga BBM-nya antara lain: Shell Indonesia, BP-AKR dan Vivo Energy.

BBM Shell Super 92, dari harga sebelumnya Rp 13.540 per liter naik menjadi Rp 14.530 per liter. Kemudian, Shell V-Power dengan kenaikan harga yang sama atau dari Rp 14.380 per liter menjadi Rp 15.370 per liter.

Kemudian BBM Shell V-Power Nitro+ yang harganya dari Rp 14.630 per liter menjadi Rp 15.650 per liter. Sementara Shell V-Power Diesel dari sebelumnya Rp 15.270 per liter, naik menjadi Rp 16.140 per liter.

Sementara itu, Vivo juga menaikkan beberapa jenis BBM mereka per awal bulan kemarin. Hanya BBM non subsidi Pertamina tetap seperti harga BBM yang dijual pada Februari 2024.

Pada Jumat 15 Maret 2024 ini, harga BBM di seluruh Indonesia belum mengalami perubahan. Artinya, harganya masih sama seperti awal Maret 2024 lalu.

Daftar Harga BBM Terbaru Hari Ini Jumat 15 Maret 2024

Harga BBM Pertamina

Pertalite: Rp 10.000 per liter

Pertamax: Rp 12.950 per liter

Pertamax Turbo: Rp 14.400 per liter

Dexlite: Rp 14.550 per liter

Pertamina Dex: Rp 15.100 per liter

Pertamax Green 95: Rp 13.900 per liter

Harga BBM Shell

Shell Super: Rp 14.530 per liter

Shell V-Power: Rp 15.370 per liter

Shell V-Power Nitro +: 15.650 per liter

Harga BBM BP-AKR

BP Ultimate: Rp 15.370 per liter

BP 92: Rp 13.990 per liter

BP Diesel: Rp 15.610 per liter

Harga BBM Vivo

Revvo 90: Rp 12.800 per liter

Revvo 92: Rp 14.300 per liter

Revvo 95: Rp 15.200 per liter

Cek Berita dan Artikel yang lain di Google News dan WA Channel