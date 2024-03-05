Konten Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Harga BBM Pertamina, Shell, & BP per 5 Maret 2024, Mana yang Termurah?

Harga BBM di sejumlah SPBU mengalami kenaikan. Berikut daftar harga BBM di SPBU Pertamina, Shell, dan BP-AKR per 5 Maret 2024:
Ni Luh Anggela
Ni Luh Anggela - Bisnis.com
Selasa, 5 Maret 2024 | 07:44
Share
SPBU Pertamina. Sejumlah SPBU swasta menaikkan harga BBM per Maret 2024, sementara Pertamina memutuskan menahan harga BBM/Istimewa
SPBU Pertamina. Sejumlah SPBU swasta menaikkan harga BBM per Maret 2024, sementara Pertamina memutuskan menahan harga BBM/Istimewa

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Sejumlah stasiun pengisian bahan bakar umum (SPBU) telah mengumumkan penyesuaian harga BBM per 1 Maret 2024.

Shell dan BP-AKR memutuskan untuk menaikkan harga BBM per Maret 2024 seiring dengan rebound harga minyak mentah. Sementara itu, SPBU pelat merah, Pertamina, kembali menahan harga jual produknya atau masih mengacu pada harga per Januari 2024.

Pertamina masih mematok harga Pertamax sebesar Rp12.950 per liter, Pertamax Green 95 Rp13.900 per liter, dan Pertamax Turbo Rp14.400 per liter.

Untuk harga Dexlite dipatok sebesar Rp14.500 per liter dan harga Pertamina Dex Rp15.000 per liter. Adapun, harga tersebut untuk wilayah Jawa.

Lantas, bagaimana dengan Shell dan BP-AKR? Kedua badan usaha swasta ini melakukan penyesuaian harga jual produknya per 1 Maret 2024.

Untuk Shell Super, Shell menetapkan harga sebesar Rp14.530 per liter, dari bulan sebelumnya yang tercatat Rp13.540 per liter.

Baca Juga

Harga Shell V-Power juga naik menjadi Rp15.370 per liter. Sebelumnya, BBM RON 95 ini ditetapkan seharga Rp14.380 per liter.

Shell juga mengerek naik harga Shell V-Power Nitro+ menjadi Rp15.650 per liter. Di bulan sebelumnya, BBM jenis ini dijual sebesar Rp14.630 per liter.

Shell V-Power Diesel juga naik menjadi Rp16.140 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp15.270 per liter.

Sementara itu, BP-AKR mengerek naik harga BP92 dari harga sebelumnya sebesar Rp13.400 per liter menjadi Rp13.990 per liter.

Harga BP Ultimate naik menjadi Rp15.370 per liter. Di bulan sebelumnya, BBM jenis ini dijual sebesar Rp14.380 per liter. Harga BP Diesel naik menjadi Rp15.610 per liter dari bulan sebelumnya sebesar Rp14.810 per liter. 

Berikut daftar harga BBM di SPBU Pertamina, Shell, dan BP-AKR per 5 Maret 2024:   

Harga BBM di SPBU Pertamina (untuk wilayah Jawa) 

Solar subsidi: Rp6.800 per liter 

Pertalite: Rp10.000 per liter 

Pertamax: Rp12.950 per liter 

Pertamax Green 95: Rp13.900 per liter 

Pertamax Turbo: Rp 14.400 per liter 

Dexlite: Rp14.550 per liter 

Pertamina Dex: Rp15.100 per liter    

Harga BBM di SPBU Shell

Shell Super: Rp14.530 per liter (sebelumnya Rp13.540 per liter) 

Shell V-Power: Rp15.370 per liter (sebelumnya Rp14.380 per liter) 

Shell V-Power Diesel:Rp16.140 per liter (sebelumnya Rp15.270 per liter) 

Shell V-power Nitro+: Rp15.650 per liter (sebelumnya Rp14.630 per liter)   

Harga BBM di SPBU BP-AKR  

BP 92: Rp13.990 per liter (sebelumnya Rp13.400 per liter) 

BP Ultimate: Rp15.370 per liter (sebelumnya Rp14.380 per liter) 

BP Diesel: Rp15.610 per liter (sebelumnya Rp14.810 per liter).

Cek Berita dan Artikel yang lain di Google News dan WA Channel

Penulis : Ni Luh Anggela
Editor : Denis Riantiza Meilanova

Topik

Share
Konten Premium

Dapatkan informasi komprehensif di Bisnis.com yang diolah secara mendalam untuk menavigasi bisnis Anda. Silakan login untuk menikmati artikel Konten Premium.

Kinerja Keuangan PTBA Lewati Konsensus, Intip Bisikan Dividen 2024
Premium
6 menit yang lalu

Kinerja Keuangan PTBA Lewati Konsensus, Intip Bisikan Dividen 2024

Siap Garap EV, Cek Investor Gede yang Bertahan di Astra Otoparts (AUTO)
Premium
25 menit yang lalu

Siap Garap EV, Cek Investor Gede yang Bertahan di Astra Otoparts (AUTO)

Artikel Premium Lainnya

Artikel Terkait

Harga BBM Ditahan Tak Naik, Ini Kata Pertamina soal Tambahan Kompensasi

Harga BBM Ditahan Tak Naik, Ini Kata Pertamina soal Tambahan Kompensasi

Erick Thohir Ungkap Alasan Harga BBM Tidak Naik hingga Juni 2024

Erick Thohir Ungkap Alasan Harga BBM Tidak Naik hingga Juni 2024

Harga BBM di SPBU Shell & BP Naik per 1 Maret 2024, Cek Daftarnya!

Harga BBM di SPBU Shell & BP Naik per 1 Maret 2024, Cek Daftarnya!

Harga BBM 12 Februari 2024: SPBU Pertamina Lebih Murah dari Shell & BP

Harga BBM 12 Februari 2024: SPBU Pertamina Lebih Murah dari Shell & BP

Daftar Harga BBM di SPBU Pertamina, Shell & BP-AKR per 2 Maret 2024

Daftar Harga BBM di SPBU Pertamina, Shell & BP-AKR per 2 Maret 2024

Harga BBM Terbaru Diumumkan Besok, Cek Daftar Harga Hari Ini 29 Februari 2024

Harga BBM Terbaru Diumumkan Besok, Cek Daftar Harga Hari Ini 29 Februari 2024

Mobil Listrik Masih Butuh Pelumas, Shell Indonesia Rencanakan Ini

Mobil Listrik Masih Butuh Pelumas, Shell Indonesia Rencanakan Ini

Shell Indonesia Bangun Pabrik Pelumas Grease Kapasitas 12 Juta Liter

Shell Indonesia Bangun Pabrik Pelumas Grease Kapasitas 12 Juta Liter

Berita Lainnya

Berita Terbaru

Harga BBM Pertamina, Shell, & BP per 5 Maret 2024, Mana yang Termurah?
Energi & Tambang
1 jam yang lalu

Harga BBM Pertamina, Shell, & BP per 5 Maret 2024, Mana yang Termurah?

Bak Ilmu Padi, Pemerintah 'Paksa' Harga Beras Menunduk Jelang Ramadan
Jasa & Niaga
1 jam yang lalu

Bak Ilmu Padi, Pemerintah 'Paksa' Harga Beras Menunduk Jelang Ramadan

Ada Kebijakan Blokir Anggaran, BPS Absen Pendataan Potensi Desa 2022 dan 2023
Ekonomi
2 jam yang lalu

Ada Kebijakan Blokir Anggaran, BPS Absen Pendataan Potensi Desa 2022 dan 2023

Ternyata, Ini Alasan Beras RI Lebih Mahal Dibanding Singapura
Jasa & Niaga
3 jam yang lalu

Ternyata, Ini Alasan Beras RI Lebih Mahal Dibanding Singapura

Tarif Baru Tol Pekanbaru-Dumai Segera Berlaku, Simak Besarannya
Infrastruktur
7 jam yang lalu

Tarif Baru Tol Pekanbaru-Dumai Segera Berlaku, Simak Besarannya

Berita Lainnya

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Terpopuler

1

Bahlil Merespons Tudingan Tarik Fee Miliaran untuk Pemulihan Izin Tambang

2

PUPR Bangun 2 Bendungan Rp9,2 Triliun untuk Atasi Banjir di Karawang-Bekasi

3

Pendaftaran Mudik Motor Gratis Lebaran 2024 Dibuka Hari Ini, Cek Caranya di Sini!

4

Groundbreaking Tahap 6 IKN Dilaksanakan Usai Lebaran, Apa Saja Proyeknya?

5

Ini Deretan BUMN yang Buka Program Mudik Gratis Lebaran 2024

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

# Hot Topic

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Rekomendasi Kami

Waduh! Situs Kemenko Perekonomian Kena Hack Judi Online

Waduh! Situs Kemenko Perekonomian Kena Hack Judi Online

Top 5 News Bisnisindonesia.id: Moratorium Bea Barang Digital Hingga Polemik Pangan

Top 5 News Bisnisindonesia.id: Moratorium Bea Barang Digital Hingga Polemik Pangan

Intip Harta Kekayaan 4 Calon Menkeu Pengganti Sri Mulyani, Siapa Paling Tajir?

Intip Harta Kekayaan 4 Calon Menkeu Pengganti Sri Mulyani, Siapa Paling Tajir?

Deretan Program Mudik Gratis Lebaran 2024 Jadwal Daftar dan Syaratnya, Jangan Sampai Kehabisan!

Deretan Program Mudik Gratis Lebaran 2024 Jadwal Daftar dan Syaratnya, Jangan Sampai Kehabisan!

PMI Manufaktur Indonesia Februari 2024, Turun dari Januari tapi Tetap Ekspansif

PMI Manufaktur Indonesia Februari 2024, Turun dari Januari tapi Tetap Ekspansif

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Bisnistv logo

Airlangga Buka Suara Bocoran Kandidat Menteri Keuangan Kabinet Prabowo

Airlangga Buka Suara Bocoran Kandidat Menteri Keuangan Kabinet Prabowo

29 Februari 2024

Foto

Sebanyak 300.000 Ton Beras Impor Dari Pakistan dan Thailand Segera Masuk ke Indonesia
3+

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro
Scan QR Code Bisnis Indonesia e-paper

Terpopuler

1

Bahlil Merespons Tudingan Tarik Fee Miliaran untuk Pemulihan Izin Tambang

2

PUPR Bangun 2 Bendungan Rp9,2 Triliun untuk Atasi Banjir di Karawang-Bekasi

3

Pendaftaran Mudik Motor Gratis Lebaran 2024 Dibuka Hari Ini, Cek Caranya di Sini!

4

Groundbreaking Tahap 6 IKN Dilaksanakan Usai Lebaran, Apa Saja Proyeknya?

5

Ini Deretan BUMN yang Buka Program Mudik Gratis Lebaran 2024