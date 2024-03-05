Harga BBM Pertamina, Shell, & BP per 5 Maret 2024, Mana yang Termurah?

Smallest Font Largest Font

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Sejumlah stasiun pengisian bahan bakar umum (SPBU) telah mengumumkan penyesuaian harga BBM per 1 Maret 2024.

Shell dan BP-AKR memutuskan untuk menaikkan harga BBM per Maret 2024 seiring dengan rebound harga minyak mentah. Sementara itu, SPBU pelat merah, Pertamina, kembali menahan harga jual produknya atau masih mengacu pada harga per Januari 2024.

Pertamina masih mematok harga Pertamax sebesar Rp12.950 per liter, Pertamax Green 95 Rp13.900 per liter, dan Pertamax Turbo Rp14.400 per liter.

Untuk harga Dexlite dipatok sebesar Rp14.500 per liter dan harga Pertamina Dex Rp15.000 per liter. Adapun, harga tersebut untuk wilayah Jawa.

Lantas, bagaimana dengan Shell dan BP-AKR? Kedua badan usaha swasta ini melakukan penyesuaian harga jual produknya per 1 Maret 2024.

Untuk Shell Super, Shell menetapkan harga sebesar Rp14.530 per liter, dari bulan sebelumnya yang tercatat Rp13.540 per liter.

Harga Shell V-Power juga naik menjadi Rp15.370 per liter. Sebelumnya, BBM RON 95 ini ditetapkan seharga Rp14.380 per liter.

Shell juga mengerek naik harga Shell V-Power Nitro+ menjadi Rp15.650 per liter. Di bulan sebelumnya, BBM jenis ini dijual sebesar Rp14.630 per liter.

Shell V-Power Diesel juga naik menjadi Rp16.140 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp15.270 per liter.

Sementara itu, BP-AKR mengerek naik harga BP92 dari harga sebelumnya sebesar Rp13.400 per liter menjadi Rp13.990 per liter.

Harga BP Ultimate naik menjadi Rp15.370 per liter. Di bulan sebelumnya, BBM jenis ini dijual sebesar Rp14.380 per liter. Harga BP Diesel naik menjadi Rp15.610 per liter dari bulan sebelumnya sebesar Rp14.810 per liter.

Berikut daftar harga BBM di SPBU Pertamina, Shell, dan BP-AKR per 5 Maret 2024:

Harga BBM di SPBU Pertamina (untuk wilayah Jawa)

Solar subsidi: Rp6.800 per liter

Pertalite: Rp10.000 per liter

Pertamax: Rp12.950 per liter

Pertamax Green 95: Rp13.900 per liter

Pertamax Turbo: Rp 14.400 per liter

Dexlite: Rp14.550 per liter

Pertamina Dex: Rp15.100 per liter

Harga BBM di SPBU Shell

Shell Super: Rp14.530 per liter (sebelumnya Rp13.540 per liter)

Shell V-Power: Rp15.370 per liter (sebelumnya Rp14.380 per liter)

Shell V-Power Diesel:Rp16.140 per liter (sebelumnya Rp15.270 per liter)

Shell V-power Nitro+: Rp15.650 per liter (sebelumnya Rp14.630 per liter)

Harga BBM di SPBU BP-AKR

BP 92: Rp13.990 per liter (sebelumnya Rp13.400 per liter)

BP Ultimate: Rp15.370 per liter (sebelumnya Rp14.380 per liter)

BP Diesel: Rp15.610 per liter (sebelumnya Rp14.810 per liter).

