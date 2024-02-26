Konten Premium
Harga BBM Pertamina, Shell, Vivo, BP Hari Ini 26 Februari 2024, Ini yang Paling Murah

Berikut adalah daftar harga BBM Pertamina, Shell, Vivo, dan BP hari ini, Senin 26 Februari 2024.
Afiffah Rahmah Nurdifa
Afiffah Rahmah Nurdifa
Senin, 26 Februari 2024 | 08:13
Petugas melakukan pengisian BBM disalah satu Stasiun Pengisian Bahan Bakar Umum (SPBU) di Jakarta, Minggu (3/9/2023). Bisnis/Eusebio Chrysnamurti
Petugas melakukan pengisian BBM disalah satu Stasiun Pengisian Bahan Bakar Umum (SPBU) di Jakarta, Minggu (3/9/2023). Bisnis/Eusebio Chrysnamurti

Bisnis.vom, JAKARTA - Harga BBM di stasiun pengisian bahan bakar umum (SPBU) Shell, Vivo dan BP-AKR mengalami penyesuaian harga jual bahan bakar minyak per 1 Februari 2024. Sedangkan, harga BBM Pertamina tidak mengalami perubahan.

Berdasarkan situs resmi MyPertamina, harga BBM di SPBU pelat merah ini tidak mengalami kenaikan maupun penurunan. Hal ini dilakukan demi mempertahankan daya beli masyarakat. 

Pada Senin, 26 Febaruari 2024, untuk wilayah Jawa, harga Pertamax masih berada pada level Rp12.950 per liter, Pertamax Green 95 Rp13.900 per liter, dan Pertamax Turbo Rp14.400 per liter.

Harga Dexlite dipatok Rp14.500 per liter dan harga Pertamina Dex Rp15.000 per liter.

Sementara itu, harga BBM di SPBU Shell, BP AKR, dan Vivo mengalami penyesuaian dari bulan sebelumnya. 

Harga Shell Super naik menjadi Rp13.540 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp13.390 per liter. Harga Shell V-Power juga terkerek naik sebesar Rp200 per liter menjadi Rp14.380 per liter. 

Di sisi lain, BP-AKR mematok harga Rp13.400 per liter untuk BP 92. Sebelumnya, BBM jenis ini dipatok sebesar Rp13.200 per liter pada Januari 2024. Selanjutnya, BP Ultimate naik menjadi Rp14.340 per liter, dari sebelumnya Rp14.180 per liter dan BP Diesel naik menjadi Rp14.810 per liter.

Berdasarkan dataindonesia.id, harga BBM di SPBU Vivo mengalami kenaikan. Harga Revvo 90 naik Rp400 menjadi Rp12.600 per liter dari bulan sebelumnya Rp12.200 per liter. 

Selanjutnya, harga Revvo 92 naik Rp740 menjadi Rp13.930 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp13.190 per liter. Begitupun harga Revvo95 yang naik Rp800 dari Rp14.000 per liter menjadi Rp14.800 per liter. 

Berikut daftar harga BBM di SPBU Pertamina, Shell, BP, & Vivo per Februari 2024:

Harga BBM SPBU Pertamina

- Pertamina Pertalite (RON 90): Rp10.000 per liter 

- Pertamax (RON 92): Rp12.950 per liter

- Pertamax Green (RON 95): Rp13.900 per liter

- Pertamax Turbo (RON 98): Rp14.400 per liter

- Bio Solar (Diesel CN48): Rp6.800 per liter

- Dexlite (Diesel CN51): Rp14.550 per liter

- Pertamina Dex (Diesel CN53): Rp15.100 per liter

Harga BBM SPBU Vivo

- Revvo 90 (RON 90): Rp12.600 per liter 

- Revvo 92 (RON 92): Rp13.930 per liter

- Revvo 95 (RON 95): Rp14.800 per liter

Harga BBM SPBU BP

- BP 92 (RON 92): Rp13.400 per liter 

- BP Ultimate (RON 95): Rp14.380 per liter 

- BP Diesel (CN 53): Rp14.810 per liter

Harga BBM SPBU Shell

- Shell Super (RON 92): Rp13.540 per liter 

- Shell V-Power (RON 95): Rp14.380 per liter 

- Shell V-Power Nitro+ (RON 98): Rp14.638 per liter 

- Shell V-Power Diesel (CN 51): Rp15.270 per liter

Penulis : Afiffah Rahmah Nurdifa
Editor : Hesti Puji Lestari

Topik

