Lengkap! Ini Daftar Harga Terbaru BBM Pertamina, Shell dan BP per 1 Juni

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Harga bahan bakar minyak (BBM) non subsidi di Stasiun pengisian bahan bakar umum (SPBU) Pertamina, Shell Indonesia dan BP AKR turun per 1 Juni 2023.

Berdasarkan pengumuman pada laman resmi Shell, Kamis (1/6/2023), harga Shell Super turun Rp1.360 per liter menjadi Rp12.630 per liter. Bulan lalu, BBM bernilai oktan 92 (RON 92) atau setara Pertamax tersebut dipatok seharga Rp13.990 per liter.

Kemudian, harga BBM RON 95 dengan merek Shell V-Power turun Rp1.450 per liter menjadi Rp13.400 per liter dari sebelumnya seharga Rp14.850 per liter.

Lalu, harga Shell V-power Nitro+ (RON 98) mengalami penurunan sebesar Rp1.450 menjadi Rp13.670 per liter dari semula Rp15.120 per liter.

Begitupun dengan harga BBM jenis diesel merek Shell V-Power Diesel turun sebesar Rp1.350 per liter menjadi Rp13.290 per liter dari Mei lalu yang dihargai Rp14.640 per liter.

Retailer BBM lainnya, BP AKR juga turut menyesuaikan harga jual BBM per Juni 2023. Dilansir dari laman resminya pada Kamis (1/6/2023), harga BP 90 (RON 90) dipatok Rp12.550 per liter. Turun sebesar Rp1.350 per liter dari bulan sebelumnya seharga Rp13.900 per liter.

Untuk BBM BP setara Pertamax (RON 92), BP 92, mengalami penurunan harga sebesar Rp1.360 per liter menjadi Rp12.630 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp13.990 per liter.

Kemudian, untuk BP Ultimate dibanderol seharga Rp13.400 per liter atau turun sebesar Rp1.450 per liter. Harga BP Ultimate pada bulan lalu dipatok Rp14.850 per liter.

Sementara itu, BP Diesel mengalami penurunan harga Rp1.050 menjadi Rp12.650 per liter, dari sebelumnya Rp13.700 per liter.

Adapun, harga BBM nonsubsidi di SPBU Pertamina juga terpantau mengalami penurunan per 1 Juni 2023. Harga Pertamax di DKI Jakarta turun Rp900 menjadi Rp12.400 per liter dari bulan sebelumnya Rp13.300 per liter, sedangkan Pertamax Turbo turun Rp1.400 menjadi Rp13.600 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp15.000 per liter.

Harga Dexlite turun Rp1.050 menjadi Rp12.650 per liter dari sebelumnya Rp13.700 per liter, sementara Pertamina Dex turun Rp1.350 menjadi Rp13.250 per liter dari bulan lalu Rp14.600 per liter.

Harga BBM jenis Pertalite dan Solar subsidi tidak mengalami perubahan.

Berikut daftar lengkap harga terbaru BBM Pertamina, Shell dan BP per 1 Juni 2023:

1. Pertamina

Pertalite: Rp10.000 per liter

Pertamax: Rp12.400 per liter

Pertamax Turbo: Rp13.600 per liter

Dexlite: Rp12.650 per liter

Pertamina Dex: Rp13.250 per liter

2. Shell

Shell Super Rp12.630 per liter

Shell V-Power Rp13.400 per liter

Shell V-Power Diesel Rp13.290 per liter

Shell V-power Nitro+ Rp13.670 per liter

3. BP AKR

BP Diesel Rp12.650 per liter

BP 90 Rp12.550 per liter

BP 92 Rp12.630 per liter

BP Ultimate Rp13.400 per liter

