Daftar Lengkap Harga BBM Hari Ini di Pertamina, Shell, Vivo, dan BP AKR











Bagikan A- A+

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA -- Harga BBM mengalami kenaikan di sejumlah SPBU seperti Pertamina, Shell, BP, dan Vivo yang telah berlaku per 1 Februari 2023.

Berdasarkan situs resminya, PT Pertamina (Perseo) menaikkan harga bahan bakar minyak (BBM) jenis Pertamax Turbo sebesar Rp800 dan Pertamina Dex naik Rp1.000 per liter.

Untuk wilayah DKI Jakarta, harga Pertamax Turbo naik dari Rp14.050 per liter menjadi Rp14.850 per liter. Sedangkan, harga BBM jenis Pertamina Dex naik dari Rp16.750 menjadi Rp16.850 per liter.

Baca Juga : Menelusuri Penyebab Harga BBM Naik di Pom Bensin Pertamina dan Vivo

Harga BBM jenis lain tidak berubah, Pertamax masih Rp12.800 per liter untuk wilayah Jakarta dan Jawa. Kemudian, harga BBM subsidi jenis Pertalite pun masih Rp10.000 per liter dan Biosolar Rp6.800 per liter di seluruh Indonesia.

Di sisi lain, pada Februari 2023 tak hanya Pertamina yang menaikkan harga BBM. Shell Indonesia pun menaikkan harga BBM jenis Super RON 90 dari Rp13.030 menjadi Rp13.950 per liter. Lalu, harga Shell V-Power RON 95 dari Rp13.810 per liter menjadi RP14.620 per liter.

Shell juga menaikkan harga BBM Shell V-Power Diesel dari Rp16.890 jadi Rp16.980 per liter dan Shell V-Power Nitro+ naik dari Rp14.180 jadi Rp14.980 per liter.

Baca Juga : Biang Kerok Kenaikan Harga BBM, Harga Minyak Mentah Memanas

SPBU Vivo juga turut menaikkan harga. Tercatat harga Revvo 90 naik Rp1.910 jadi Rp13.710 per liter. Harga Revvo 92 juga naik Rp1.000 dari Rp12.800 jadi Rp13.800 per liter.

Tak ketinggalan, harga BP juga ikut menanjak. BP 90 dari Rp12.950 jadi Rp13.860 per liter. Kemudian BP 92 naik dari Rp13.030 jadi Rp13.950 per liter dan BP Ultimate naik dari Rp13.810 jadi Rp14.620 per liter.

Berikut daftar harga BBM terbaru SPBU Februari 2023:

1. Pertamina

Pertalite: Rp10.000 per liter

Pertamax: Rp12.800 per liter

Pertamax Turbo: Rp14.850 per liter

Pertamina Dex: Rp16.850 per liter

Dexlite: Rp16.150 per liter

Solar: Rp6.800 per liter

2. Shell Indonesia

Shell Super: Rp13.950 per liter

Shell V-Power: Rp14.620 per liter

Shell V-Power Diesel: Rp16.980 per liter

Shell V-Power Nitro+: Rp 14.980 per liter

3. Vivo

Revvo 90: Rp13.710 per liter

Revvo 92: Rp13.800 per liter

Revvo 95: Rp14.470 per liter

4. BP

BP 90: Rp13.860 per liter

BP 92: Rp13.950 per liter

BP diesel: Rp16.260 per liter

Cek Berita dan Artikel yang lain di Google News

Simak Video Pilihan di Bawah Ini :