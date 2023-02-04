Harga Terbaru BBM di Sejumlah SPBU, Ada yang Tembus Rp16.000











Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Harga bahan bakar minyak (BBM) pada sejumlah SPBU mulai dari Pertamina, Shell, BP, hingga Vivo mengalami kenaikan per 1 Februari 2023.

Dikutip dari laman resminya, PT Pertamina (Persero) menaikkan harga BBM jenis pertamax turbo dan pertamina dex naik mulai Rabu (1/2/2023). Kenaikan berada di kisaran Rp800 hingga Rp1.000 per liter.

Khusus di Jakarta, harga pertamax turbo naik Rp800 dari Rp14.050 ke Rp14.850 per liter. Sementara itu, harga pertamina dex naik Rp100 dari Rp16.750 jadi Rp16.850 per liter.

Kenaikan harga BBM juga terjadi pada SPBU Vivo. Tercatat harga Revvo 90 naik Rp1.910 jadi Rp13.710 per liter. Harga Revvo 92 juga naik Rp1.000 dari Rp12.800 jadi Rp13.800 per liter.

Sementara Shell, tampak menaikkan harga untuk Shell Super RON 92 dari Rp13.030 naik jadi Rp13.950 per liter. Kemudian, harga Shell V-power RON 95 dari Rp13.810 per liter jadi Rp14.620 per liter.

Sedangkan Shell V-Power Diesel dari Rp16.890 jadi Rp16.980 per liter dan Shell V-Power Nitro+ naik dari Rp14.180 jadi Rp14.980 per liter.

Tak mau ketinggalan, harga BP juga ikut menanjak. BP 90 dari Rp12.950 jadi Rp13.860 per liter. Kemudian BP 92 naik dari Rp13.030 jadi Rp13.950 per liter dan BP Ultimate naik dari Rp13.810 jadi Rp14.620 per liter.



Untuk lebih jelasnya, berikut daftar harga BBM terbaru di sejumlah SPBU pada Februari 2023:

Pertamina

- Pertalite: Rp10.000 per liter

- Pertamax: Rp12.800 per liter

- Pertamax Turbo: Rp14.850 per liter

- Pertamina Dex: Rp16.850 per liter

- Dexlite: Rp16.150 per liter

- Solar: Rp6.800 per liter

Vivo

-Revvo 90: Rp13.710 per liter

-Revvo 92: Rp13.800 per liter

-Revvo 95: Rp14.470 per liter



Shell



- Shell Super: Rp13.950 per liter

- Shell V-Power: Rp14.620 per liter

- Shell V-Power Diesel: Rp16.980 per liter

- Shell V-Power Nitro+: Rp 14.980 per liter



BP



-BP 90 Rp 13.860 per liter

-BP 92 Rp 13.950 per liter

-BP 95 Rp 13.500 per liter

-BP Ultimate Rp 14.490 per liter

-BP Diesel Rp 16.260 per liter

