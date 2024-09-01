Harga BBM Shell dan BP Kompak Turun per 1 September 2024, Ini Daftarnya

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Harga bahan bakar minyak (BBM) di sejumlah Stasiun Pengisian Bahan Bakar (SPBU) seperti Shell hingga BP kompak turun per 1 September 2024.
Mengutip informasi yang dibagikan dalam laman Shell, harga BBM Shell Super turun menjadi Rp13.450 dari semula Rp14.520 per liter. Kemudian, Shell V-Power juga turun menjadi Rp14.280 dari Rp15.370 per liter.
Kemudian, harga Shell V Power Diesel ditetapkan sebesar Rp14.660 turun dari Rp15.810 dan Shell V-Power Nitro+ juga turun dari Rp15.600 menjadi Rp14.480 per liter.
Selanjutnya, harga BBM SPBU BP juga turun menjadi Rp13.450 per liter dari Rp13.990 per liter. Disusul harga BBM jenis BP Ultimate (Ron 95) turun menjadi Rp14.280 dari Rp.15.370.
Terakhir, BBM BP jenis Ultimate Diesel turun menjadi Rp14.660 dari harga sebelumnya yakni Rp15.370 per liter.
Berikut daftar harga BBM Shell dan BP per 1 September 2024:
1. Harga BBM SPBU Shell
Jakarta
Baca Juga
Shell Super: Rp13.450
Shell V-Power: Rp14.280
Shell V-Power Diesel: Rp14.660
Shell V-Power Nitro+: Rp14.480
Banten
Shell Super: Rp13.450
Shell V-Power: Rp14.280
Shell V-Power Diesel: Rp14.660
Shell V-Power Nitro+: Rp14.480
Jawa Barat
Shell Super: Rp13.450
Shell V-Power: Rp14.280
Shell V-Power Diesel: Rp14.660
Shell V-Power Nitro+: Rp14.480
Jawa Timur
Shell Super Rp13.450
Shell V-Power: Rp14.280
Shell Diesel Extra: Rp14.480
2. Harga BBM BP
Jabodetabek
BP Ultimate: Rp14.280
BP 92 Rp13.450
BP Ultimate Diesel: Rp14.660
Jawa Timur
BP Ultimate: Rp14.280
BP92: Rp13.450
BP Diesel: Rp14.200