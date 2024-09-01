Konten Premium
Harga BBM Shell dan BP Kompak Turun per 1 September 2024, Ini Daftarnya

Harga BBM di sejumlah Stasiun Pengisian Bahan Bakar (SPBU) seperti Shell hingga BP kompak turun harga per 1 September 2024.
Alifian Asmaaysi
Alifian Asmaaysi
Minggu, 1 September 2024 | 18:50
Petugas beraktivitas di SPBU Shell Indonesia di Jakarta, Senin (22/1/2024)/JIBI/Bisnis/Fanny Kusumawardhani
Petugas beraktivitas di SPBU Shell Indonesia di Jakarta, Senin (22/1/2024)/JIBI/Bisnis/Fanny Kusumawardhani

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Harga bahan bakar minyak (BBM) di sejumlah Stasiun Pengisian Bahan Bakar (SPBU) seperti Shell hingga BP kompak turun per 1 September 2024.  

Mengutip informasi yang dibagikan dalam laman Shell, harga BBM Shell Super turun menjadi Rp13.450 dari semula Rp14.520 per liter. Kemudian, Shell V-Power juga turun menjadi Rp14.280 dari Rp15.370 per liter.

Kemudian, harga Shell V Power Diesel ditetapkan sebesar Rp14.660 turun dari Rp15.810 dan Shell V-Power Nitro+ juga turun dari Rp15.600 menjadi Rp14.480 per liter. 

Selanjutnya, harga BBM SPBU BP juga turun menjadi Rp13.450 per liter dari Rp13.990 per liter. Disusul harga BBM jenis BP Ultimate (Ron 95) turun menjadi Rp14.280 dari Rp.15.370. 

Terakhir, BBM BP jenis Ultimate Diesel turun menjadi Rp14.660 dari harga sebelumnya yakni Rp15.370 per liter.

Berikut daftar harga BBM Shell dan BP per 1 September 2024:

1. Harga BBM SPBU Shell

Jakarta 

Shell Super: Rp13.450

Shell V-Power: Rp14.280

Shell V-Power Diesel: Rp14.660

Shell V-Power Nitro+: Rp14.480

Banten

Shell Super: Rp13.450

Shell V-Power: Rp14.280

Shell V-Power Diesel: Rp14.660

Shell V-Power Nitro+: Rp14.480

Jawa Barat

Shell Super: Rp13.450

Shell V-Power: Rp14.280

Shell V-Power Diesel: Rp14.660

Shell V-Power Nitro+: Rp14.480

Jawa Timur

Shell Super Rp13.450

Shell V-Power: Rp14.280

Shell Diesel Extra: Rp14.480 

2. Harga BBM BP

Jabodetabek

BP Ultimate: Rp14.280

BP 92 Rp13.450

BP Ultimate Diesel: Rp14.660

Jawa Timur

BP Ultimate: Rp14.280

BP92: Rp13.450

BP Diesel: Rp14.200

Alifian Asmaaysi
Fitri Sartina Dewi


Berita Terbaru

Harga BBM Shell dan BP Kompak Turun per 1 September 2024, Ini Daftarnya
Energi & Tambang
10 menit yang lalu

Harga BBM Shell dan BP Kompak Turun per 1 September 2024, Ini Daftarnya

Inflasi Indonesia per Agustus Diperkirakan Terkerek Harga BBM dan Emas
Ekonomi
14 menit yang lalu

Inflasi Indonesia per Agustus Diperkirakan Terkerek Harga BBM dan Emas

Pembatasan Pembelian BBM Subsidi, Daya Beli Masyarakat Terdampak?
Energi & Tambang
21 menit yang lalu

Pembatasan Pembelian BBM Subsidi, Daya Beli Masyarakat Terdampak?

Penerapan 'Pajak Dosa' Minuman Manis, Sinyal Terang dari Menteri Sri Mulyani
Pajak
28 menit yang lalu

Penerapan 'Pajak Dosa' Minuman Manis, Sinyal Terang dari Menteri Sri Mulyani

Harga BBM Pertamina Per September 2024 di Kalimantan, Termasuk untuk IKN Nusantara
Energi & Tambang
40 menit yang lalu

Harga BBM Pertamina Per September 2024 di Kalimantan, Termasuk untuk IKN Nusantara

