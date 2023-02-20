BREAKING flash NEWS
New Zealand Ambassador to Indonesia Kevin Burnett (right) talked with PT Jurnalindo Aksara Grafika (JAG) President Director Lulu Terianto during the New Zealand Embassy's media visit to Bisnis Indonesia's editorial office in Jakarta, Tuesday (2/7/2023)
Interview with New Zealand Ambassador to Indonesia: Keep Building on Good Momentum

Bisnis Indonesia had an opportunity for an interview with New Zealand Ambassador to Indonesia Kevin Burnett.
Tim Bisnis Indonesia
Tim Bisnis Indonesia - Bisnis.com
20 Februari 2023 | 06:01 WIB

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Indonesia and New Zealand, two neighboring countries in the Asia-Pacific region, established diplomatic relations in 1958, marking the beginning of a mutually beneficial partnership.

As open economies, they convey the message that fostering trade and investment relations can be beneficial for both nations. Therefore, enhancing their economic cooperation remains a priority for the two countries.

In 2018, Indonesia and New Zealand celebrated six decades of diplomatic relations and President Joko Widodo held a comprehensive partnership cooperation meeting with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Wellington, leading to an agreement to increase bilateral trade to Rp40 trillion by 2024.

