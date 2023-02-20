Interview with New Zealand Ambassador to Indonesia: Keep Building on Good Momentum

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Indonesia and New Zealand, two neighboring countries in the Asia-Pacific region, established diplomatic relations in 1958, marking the beginning of a mutually beneficial partnership.

As open economies, they convey the message that fostering trade and investment relations can be beneficial for both nations. Therefore, enhancing their economic cooperation remains a priority for the two countries.

In 2018, Indonesia and New Zealand celebrated six decades of diplomatic relations and President Joko Widodo held a comprehensive partnership cooperation meeting with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Wellington, leading to an agreement to increase bilateral trade to Rp40 trillion by 2024.