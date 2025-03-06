Konten Premium
Trucks carrying coal at a mine owned by PT Bukit Asam Tbk (PTBA) in Tanjung Enim, Muara Enim Regency, South Sumatra, Wednesday (10/18/2023). Bisnis/Abdurachman

Govt to Kick Off Coal Gasification Project with Danantara Funding

The government is set to involve the newly-minted sovereign wealth fund Danantara in the coal gasification or DME project worth IDR 180 trillion of investment.
Mochammad Ryan Hidayatullah
Mochammad Ryan Hidayatullah
Kamis, 6 Maret 2025 | 10:09
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Indonesia The newly-minted sovereign wealth fund Danantara is slated to invest in the government’s ambitious coal gasification project, which aims to turn coal into dimethyl ether (DME) as a substitute for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

The coal gasification project had previously stalled after its main investor, Air Products & Chemical Inc., withdrew. The American company chose to pull out its entire investment commitment from Indonesia’s coal downstreaming projects and redirect its investments to its home country.

