Rosan Roeslani, Pandu Sjahrir, and Dony Oskaria are anticipated to make Danantara an investment magnet to drive Indonesia’s economic growth.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - The Indonesian public has high expectations for the newly established Danantara to swiftly make a significant positive impact on the national economy and emerge as a global player.

As widely known, Danantara was officially inaugurated by President Prabowo Subianto on 24 February 2025, just a few days ago.