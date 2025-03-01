Konten Premium
Perbandingan Harga BBM Shell, Vivo, BP AKR, dan Pertamina per 1 Maret 2025

Berikut perbandingan harga bbm di SPBU Pertamina, Shell, Vivo, dan BP AKR per 1 Maret 2025.
Restu Wahyuning Asih
Restu Wahyuning Asih - Bisnis.com
Sabtu, 1 Maret 2025 | 13:32
Suasana stasiun pengisian bahan bakar umum (SPBU) Shell di Mampang Prapatan, Jakarta Selatan saat Stok BBM Kosong, Jumat (31/1/2025). - BISNIS/Mochammad Ryan Hidayatullah.
Suasana stasiun pengisian bahan bakar umum (SPBU) Shell di Mampang Prapatan, Jakarta Selatan saat Stok BBM Kosong, Jumat (31/1/2025). - BISNIS/Mochammad Ryan Hidayatullah.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Harga bahan bakar minyak (BBM) di sejumlah stasiun pengisian bahan bakar umum (SPBU) mengalami penyesuaian Harga per Sabtu (1/3/2025).

BBM di SPBU swasta seperti Shell dan BP AKR terpantau mengalami kenaikan harga. Sedangkan Vivo dan Pertamina masih memiliki harga lama.

Namun di SPBU Pertamina, BBM jenis Dexlite dan Pertamina Dex terlihat mengalami penurunan harga. Dexlite dari yang semula Rp14.600 per liter menjadi Rp14.300. Kemudian, Pertamina Dex turun dari 14.800 per liter menjadi Rp14.600 per liter.

Kenaikan harga di Shell diberlakukan untuk Shell Super yang naik menjadi Rp13.590 per liter, dari sebelumnya Rp13.350 per liter.

Kemudian Shell V-Power yang pada bulan sebelumnya dipatok Rp13.940 per liter, kini naik menjadi Rp14.060 per liter. Untuk Shell V-Power Diesel kini seharga Rp14.760 per liter dan Shell V-Power Nitro+ senilai Rp14.240 per liter.

Selain itu, SPBU BP AKR juga menaikkan harga BBM. Di wilayah Jakarta, harga BP 92 dipatok Rp13.300 per liter atau naik dari sebelumnya Rp13.200 per liter, sedangkan BP Ultimate naik dari Rp13.940 per liter menjadi Rp14.060 per liter.

Berikut perbandingan harga BBM di SPBU Pertamina, Shell, BP AKR, dan Vivo.

Harga BBM di Pertamina, Shell, BP AKR, dan Vivo

Pertamina

  • Pertalite (RON 90): Rp10.000 per liter
  • Pertamax (RON 92): Rp12.900 per liter
  • Pertamax Green (RON 95): Rp13.700 per liter
  • Pertamax Turbo (RON 98): Rp14.000 per liter
  • Bio Solar (Diesel CN48): Rp6.800 per liter
  • Dexlite (Diesel CN51): Rp14.300 per liter
  • Pertamina Dex (Diesel CN53): Rp14.600 per liter

Shell

  • Shell Super (RON 92): Rp13.590 (sebelumnya Rp13.350 per liter)
  • Shell V-Power (RON 95): Rp14.060 (sebelumnya Rp13.940 per liter)
  • Shell V-Power Nitro+ (RON 98): Rp14.760 (sebelumnya Rp15.030 per liter)
  • Shell V-Power Diesel (CN 51): Rp14.240 (sebelumnya Rp14.110 per liter)

BP AKR

  • BP 92 (RON 92): Rp13.300 (sebelumnya Rp13.200 per liter)
  • BP Ultimate (RON 95): Rp14.060 (sebelumnya Rp13.940 per liter)
  • BP Ultimate Diesel (CN 53): 14.760 (sebelumnya Rp15.030 per liter)

Vivo

  • Revvo 90 (RON 90): Rp13.900 per liter
  • Revvo 92 (RON 92): Rp13.590 per liter
  • Revvo 95 (RON 95): Rp14.060 per liter

Penulis : Restu Wahyuning Asih
Editor : Restu Wahyuning Asih

