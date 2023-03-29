Pollination Managing Director Patrick Suckling: Races Toward Carbon Markets Development

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - The global shift towards net zero emissions is increasingly being advocated by governments, corporations, and financial institutions.

As a climate change and energy transition advisor, Pollination mostly deals with these players in this transition process as the firm helps various stakeholders meet their clean energy targets and identify opportunities to succeed in the emerging green global economy.

Patrick Suckling, Managing Director of Pollination, who leads the firm’s growing business in Asia, recently shared his thoughts on the energy transition across the continent, and specifically in Indonesia, in an interview with Bisnis Indonesia.