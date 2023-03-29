BREAKING flash NEWS
flash white Pasokan Baju Bekas Ilegal Mulai Seret, Mendag: Tak Akan Ada Lagi! flash white Kasus Patung Maria Ditutup, Kapolres Kulonprogo Dicopot dari Jabatannya flash white Kejar Profit, GOTO Bakal Pangkas Jumlah Karyawan Lagi? flash white Sah! Libur dan Cuti Bersama Idulfitri 2023 Mulai 19 hingga 25 April flash white LIVE : Emas spot turun US$1.961 (14:59 WIB) flash white LIVE : Rupiah Berisiko Melemah? (08:45 WIB) flash white LIVE : IHSG Cenderung Terkoreksi (08:36 WIB)
Cari berita
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • instagram
  • youtube
Bisnis.com

Konten Premium

Bisnis Plus bisnismuda Koran Bisnis Indonesia tokotbisnis Epaper Bisnis Indonesia Konten Interaktif Bisnis Indonesia Group Bisnis Grafik bisnis tv
EKONOMI & BISNIS
  1. Home
  2. Ekonomi & bisnis
  3. Energi
Ilustrasi emisi karbon dari sebuah pabrik - Bloomberg
Lihat Foto
Premium

Pollination Managing Director Patrick Suckling: Races Toward Carbon Markets Development

Indonesia is among the several countries globally that are striving towards energy transformation and the establishment of carbon markets.
Aprianto Cahyo Nugroho
Aprianto Cahyo Nugroho - Bisnis.com
29 Maret 2023 | 18:31 WIB

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - The global shift towards net zero emissions is increasingly being advocated by governments, corporations, and financial institutions.

As a climate change and energy transition advisor, Pollination mostly deals with these players in this transition process as the firm helps various stakeholders meet their clean energy targets and identify opportunities to succeed in the emerging green global economy.

Patrick Suckling, Managing Director of Pollination, who leads the firm’s growing business in Asia, recently shared his thoughts on the energy transition across the continent, and specifically in Indonesia, in an interview with Bisnis Indonesia.

banner premium

Silakan masuk/daftar untuk melanjutkan membaca Konten Premium

Dan nikmati GRATIS AKSES 3 artikel konten Premium!

Masuk / Daftar
Berbagai metode pembayaran yang dapat Anda pilih:
  • visa
  • mastercard
  • amex
  • JCB
  • QRIS
  • gopay
  • bank transfer
  • ovo
  • dana
Berlangganan Sekarang

Terpopuler

back to top To top