Copper Outlook in Freeport Indonesia Head View: An Exclusive Interview

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Copper sees increased demands on the back of the global energy transition agenda. The bright outlook of the metal commodity is believed to boost PT Freeport Indonesia’s (PTFI) performance as well.

Besides rising demand, copper prices will remain strong this year. This is undoubtedly a positive signal for state revenue.

The Bisnis Indonesia team had the opportunity to talk with Freeport Indonesia President Director Tony Wenas in late December 2022. We talked about the outlook for copper commodities, Freeport's readiness to move towards a raw mineral exports ban, and challenges on the production side.

What internal challenges did PTFI face after the Indonesian government took over 51 percent of the company's shares?

I see it as an added value; it is how we PTFI now have MIND ID in representing the government, it does strengthen the synergy. We work together to find the best for PTFI to achieve safe and sustainable production.

We are also helped by improved prices, thus increasing the bottom line and the contribution to the nation and state, company profits, and regional income. Everything has increased significantly.

PTFI seems to be benefiting from the copper price movement. How does PTFI see the outlook of the commodity in 2023?

We cannot predict the price next year (2023); no one can predict it. But we can see that copper utilization globally reaches 70 percent for electrical conductors, and now so many companies or countries are building renewable energy-based power plants. This requires much more copper than fossil energy and coal. Then, electric cars require 4 times more copper than conventional cars.

So, despite the threat of recession in 2023, copper demand will still be high with this kind of global development. Copper supply is also limited; there are no new copper mines, so we expect the demand to remain high.

Hopefully, that will also positively affect the price because China [economy] is recovering, and we, in the last few days, have been informed that China has started ordering copper again. The industry starts to recover. If this continues, we expect the copper price to remain robust.

Likewise, other mineral prices, coal will still be strong, and so will tin and nickel. The good thing for Indonesia is that the country has almost everything, including other natural resources, such as CPO (crude palm oil). The price is strong, so it helps our exports record a surplus for 30 consecutive months, which is probably the biggest last month. So, I’m sure we, Indonesia, have the resilience to the global economic downturn and from the macroeconomic figures. This supports each other.

The government is promoting a raw mineral export ban to support the downstream program. After nickel, exports of bauxite ore and other minerals will also be stopped. How does PTFI see this?

So, what the government wants to establish cannot be seen individually for each mineral. But what is expected is the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem. This EV ecosystem will require nickel, alumina from bauxite, cobalt, copper, and several minerals; and Indonesia has many major mineral reserves. Nickel is one of the largest, copper is one of the largest, tin is one of the largest, and bauxite is one of the largest. So, this is already on the right track to create an EV ecosystem.

If it (EV ecosystem) can be established, I am sure this can be achieved with all the efforts we make with the government, private sector, and other stakeholders. If achieved, we will become the main destination or source of the electric battery. Hopefully, the EVs will also be built here. I am confident that 2045 Golden Indonesia will be achieved if this happens. We can become one of the top five economies in the world.

Copper is an essential commodity in the ecosystem. Currently, how much, in percentage, copper production that PTFI export and is absorbed domestically?

Currently, 40 percent of copper concentrate containing copper, gold, and silver is sent to PT Smelting in Gresik, while 60 percent is exported.

But with the progress of the smelter that we are building, this second smelter at the end of November has reached 47.4 percent and is expected to reach 50 percent by the end of December. Then, by the end of 2023, physical construction will be completed, and the commissioning will start in 2024. So in May 2024, we will be able to start producing copper cathode.

If this smelter is completed, the additional copper cathode in Indonesia will be approximately 600,000 tons, adding to the 300,000 tons already produced at PT Smelting. So, in total, there are 900,000 tons of copper cathode produced in the country. Coupled with PT Amman Mineral produce copper smelter, which is also expected to complete in 2024, there will be additional 300,000-400,000 tons of copper cathode. This is a lot. Hopefully, more downstream industries can grow in the country, and what we expect is the creation of an ecosystem from the EV industry.

What about PTFI's production target and estimates for dividend distribution in 2023?

We will also continue to ramp up our production. Our 2023 plan will reach 1.6 billion-1.7 billion pounds of copper and 1.8 million ounces of gold.

We estimate prices at around US$4.25 per pound of copper and US$1,800 per ounce of gold, so we can contribute around US$4 billion to the country. Likewise, Freeport’s profitability will also increase, and more importantly, the dividend for MIND ID or the government will be greater.

From 2018 until now, we have paid dividends worth almost US$1 billion, or around Rp14 trillion to MIND ID. Next year, with the price assumptions that I mentioned earlier, it may exceed US$1.5 billion, and in 2024 with the same price assumptions, it will also exceed US$1.5 billion. So in total, it will be US$3.9 billion or almost US$4 billion. That is enough to pay off the acquisition cost of Freeport for US$3.8 billion.

Moreover, contributions to local governments are also increasing, reaching nearly US$500 million this year in estimates, or around Rp7.5 trillion, received by the regions directly. Next year, it might exceed Rp10 trillion, and Rp12 trillion in 2024. That excludes CSR. So it is part of the net profit. The region gets 6 percent. From the royalties, the region gets 80 percent from it. Other regional taxes are indeed quite large in total.

Then, what are the challenges that PTFI needs to anticipate in 2023?

We are a mining company, and the natural conditions have external and internal factors. The internal factor is the type of rock that we mine. There may be watery rocks. We have identified the type of ore we will mine, but sometimes there is a difference. This is also our challenge; sometimes, the ore becomes mud. That's why mining in Grasberg Block Cave is operated remotely to anticipate the potential for wet mudslides. If it happens, only the equipment needs to be cleaned. That's our operational challenge. It can be addressed with technology, but it will hamper.

With the political year approaching, will this also affect PTFI?

The political situation certainly affects our company and the nation as well. 2023 is approaching 2024; there must be much turmoil and so on. However, we will still focus on what we can control, which is safe and sustainable production.

Regarding sustainability, Freeport has also committed to reducing carbon emissions by 30 percent by 2030. I declared at COP26 in Glasgow and Egypt COP27 that we are also committed to reducing carbon emissions by 30 percent.

For example, we changed the open-pit mines transports in Grasberg Block Cave from large trucks that use fossil fuel to using electric trains with zero emissions. So, for transporting 110,000 tons of ore per day, about 75 trucks are used per day. From this, it has reduced tremendous emissions.

We are also planning or building a power plant that will use biofuel. Of course, if we compare other bases with coal-fired power plants, there will be a significant carbon reduction. In 2027, we will replace our 200-megawatt power plant with cleaner gas energy.

