Presiden Joko Widodo menyampaikan pidato pengantar RUU APBN tahun anggaran 2023 beserta nota keuangannya pada pembukaan masa persidangan I DPR tahun 2022-2023 di Kompleks Parlemen, Senayan, Jakarta, Selasa (16/8 - 2022). JIBI.
Premium

Here Are Tax Laws Amended in Job Creation Perppu

President Jokowi issued Government Regulation in Lieu of Law (Perppu) 2/2022 on Job Creation. How does it affect the regulations in taxation?
Aprianto Cahyo Nugroho & Ni Luh Anggela
Aprianto Cahyo Nugroho & Ni Luh Anggela - Bisnis.com
05 Januari 2023 | 11:46 WIB

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo officially issued Government Regulation in Lieu of Law (Perppu) 2/2022 on Job Creation on December 30, 2022. So, how does it affect the regulations in taxation?

Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, in a press statement Friday (30/12/2022), said that the issuance of the Job Creation Perppu is urgent as the economy faces the threat of a global recession and high uncertainty.

"Today, Perppu 2/2022 has been issued, December 30, 2022. This is considering an urgent need for the government to accelerate the threats of global conditions to the economy, we are facing a global recession, rising inflation, and stagflation threats," Airlangga said.

As Perppu went into effect, several regulations were affected, including taxation-related ones. Bisnis found several articles related to taxation in the Job Creation Perppu that differ from the previous regulations.

In article 111 of the Seventh Section of Perppu 2/2022, several provisions in Law No.7/1983 on Income Tax as amended several times, most recently by Law No.7/2021 concerning Harmonization of Tax Regulations (HPP), have been amended in several articles, including in article 2 and article 26.

The term “non-resident taxpayer” means:

