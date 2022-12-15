BREAKING NEWS
Awaiting Inalum, ANTM Smelters as MIND ID Splits Off

Governmet expects Inalum to accelerate Mempawah Smelter Grade Alumina Refinery project construction after the split-off from MIND ID.
Nyoman Ary Wahyudi & Aprianto Cahyo Nugroho
Nyoman Ary Wahyudi & Aprianto Cahyo Nugroho - Bisnis.com
15 Desember 2022 | 16:24 WIB

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Business operations separation or split-off of PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminum (Persero) or Inalum Operating from State-owned Holding Mining Industry Indonesia (MIND ID) is expected to ramp up Smelter Grade Alumina Refinery (SGAR) project construction in Mempawah, West Kalimantan.

The bauxite ore smelter completion is urgent, considering that President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s administration plans to start a moratorium on exports next year.

President Jokowi recently issued two regulations to follow up the mining holding establishment process: Presidential Regulation No.45/2022 on state capital participation reduction to PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminum and No.46/2022 on state capital participation in establishing mining sector corporation.

The former regulation stipulates that the government took back PT Aneka Tambang Tbk. or Antam (ANTM), PT Timah Tbk (TINS), and PT Bukit Asam Tbk (PTBA), shares which were previously added to Inalum to establish a mining holding and acquire PT Freeport Indonesia (PTFI).

Meanwhile, after officially becoming a Mining SOE Holding, Inalum as a holding presents a new identity, MIND ID, to distinguish between holding and operations functions.

Then, to develop a more optimal and efficient business ecosystem and mining industry, the Rp 48/74 trillion in state capital participation cuts will be transferred as state capital participation to establish a mining sector company that will be a strategic holding of Mining SOEs, as regulated in regulation No.46/2022.

