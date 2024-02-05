Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Grammy Awards 2024, Ada Artis Favoritmu?

Smallest Font Largest Font

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Grammy Awards 2024 tahun ini kembali digelar pada Minggu, 4 Februari, di Los Angeles, Amerika Serikat.

Solois perempuan, SZA tahun ini menjadi artis dengan sembilan nominasi, terbanyak di bidangnya. Disusul oleh Victoria Monét, Serban Ghenea, dan Phoebe Bridgers berada di belakangnya, masing-masing mendapatkan tujuh nominasi.

Sebagai artis solo, Bridgers hanya menerima satu nominasi lebih banyak dibandingkan rekan bandnya di Boygenius, yang menempati enam kategori, begitu pula Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, Miley Cyrus, dan Brandy Clark.

Taylor Swift juga kemudian menang dalam kategori Album Vokal Pop Terbaik, menyampaikan kabar besar bahwa album barunya, "The Tortured Poets Department", akan dirilis dalam beberapa bulan mendatang.

SZA juga menjadi pemenang besar, membawa pulang Penampilan Duo/Grup Pop Terbaik, Album R&B Progresif Terbaik, dan Lagu R&B Terbaik.

Phoebe Bridgers dan Boygenius juga mengalami hari yang baik dengan memenangkan Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song, dan Best Alternative Music Album.

Trevor Noah menjadi pembawa acara utama Grammy selama empat tahun berturut-turut. Penampil selama pertunjukan antara lain Joni Mitchell, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Travis Scott, Burna Boy, Billy Joel, Miley Cyrus, dan SZA.

Berikut ini daftar lengkap pemenang Grammy Awards 2024:

1. Record of the Year: Miley Cyrus - Flowers

2. Best New Artist: Victoria Monét

3. Song of the Year: Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”]

4. Best Pop Vocal Album: Taylor Swift - Midnights

5. Best R&B Song: SZA - Snooze

6. Best Country Album: Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottom Country

7. Best Música Urbana Album: Karol G - Mañana Será Bonito

8. Best Pop Solo Performance: Miley Cyrus - Flowers

9. Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Jack Antonoff

10. Producer of the Year, Classical: Elaine Martone

11. Best Engineered Album, Classical: Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra - Contemporary American Composers

12. Best Bluegrass Album: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - City of Gold

13. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia - As We Speak

14. Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Billy Childs - The Winds of Change

15. Best Jazz Performance: Samara Joy - Tight

16. Best Progressive R&B Album: SZA - SOS

17. Best R&B Performance: Coco Jones - ICU

18. Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful of Teeth - Montgomery: Rounds

19. Best Classical Compendium: Various Artists - Passion for Bach and Coltrane

20. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra) - Walking in the Dark

21. Best Classical Instrumental Solo: Louisville Orchestra - The American Project

22. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Roomful of Teeth - Rough Magic

23. Best Choral Performance: Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir - Saariaho: Reconnaissance

24. Best Opera Recording: The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Blanchard: Champion

25. Best Orchestral Performance: Los Angeles Philharmonic - Adès: Dante

26. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: Säje Featuring Jacob Collier - In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning

27. Best Regional Roots Music Album:

a.) Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band - New Beginnings

b.) Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra - Live: Orpheum Theater Nola

28. Best Folk Album: Joni Mitchell - Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)

29. Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves - I Remember Everything

30. Best Jazz Vocal Album: Nicole Zuraitis - How Love Begins

31. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: The String Revolution Featuring Tommy Emmanuel - Folsom Prison Blues

32. Best Instrumental Composition: John Williams - Helena’s Theme

33. Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording: Michelle Obama - The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times

34. Best Children’s Music Album: 123 Andrés - We Grow Together Preschool Songs

35. Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album: Carla Patullo Featuring Tonality and The Scorchio Quartet - So She Howls

36. Best Reggae Album: Julian Marley & Antaeus - Colors of Royal

37. Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

a.) Juanes - Vida Cotidiana

b.) Natalia Lafourcade - De Todas las Flores

38. Best Latin Pop Album: Gaby Moreno - X Mi (Vol. 1)

39. Best Alternative Jazz Album: Meshell Ndegeocello - The Omnichord Real Book

40. Best Latin Jazz Album: Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo - El Arte del Bolero Vol. 2

41. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: The Count Basie Orchestra Directed by Scotty Barnhart - Basie Swings the Blues

42. Best Historical Album: Various Artists - Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos

43. Best Album Notes: Various Artists - Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos

44. Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: Various Artists - For the Birds: The Birdsong Project

45. Best Recording Package: Dry Cleaning - Stumpwork

46. Best Comedy Album: Dave Chappelle - What’s in a Name?

47. Best Alternative Music Album: Boygenius - The Record

48. Best Alternative Music Performance: Paramore - This Is Why

49. Best Rock Album: Paramore - This Is Why

50. Best Rock Song: Boygenius - Not Strong Enough

51. Best Metal Performance: Metallica - 72 Seasons

52. Best Rock Performance: Boygenius - Not Strong Enough

53. Best Musical Theater Album: Some Like It Hot

54. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Laufey - Bewitched

55. Best Global Music Album: Shakti - This Moment

56. Best African Music Performance: Tyla - Water

57. Best Global Music Performance: Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia - Pashto

58. Best Spoken Word Poetry Album: J. Ivy - The Light Inside

59. Best Rap Album: Killer Mike - Michael

60. Best Rap Song: Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers

61. Best Melodic Rap Performance: Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole - All My Life

62. Best Rap Performance: Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers

62. Best R&B Album: Victoria Monét - Jaguar II

63. Best Traditional R&B Performance: PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol - Good Morning

64. Best Gospel Performance/Song: Kirk Franklin - All Things

65. Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical: Theron Thomas

66. Best Roots Gospel Album: Blind Boys of Alabama - Echoes of the South

67. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Lecrae -

68. Best Gospel Album: Tye Tribbett - All Things New: Live in Orlando

69. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard - Your Power

70. Best Contemporary Blues Album: Larkin Poe - Blood Harmony

71. Best Traditional Blues Album: Bobby Rush - All My Love for You

72. Best Americana Album: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Weathervanes

73. Best American Roots Song: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Cast Iron Skillet

74. Best Americana Performance: Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile - Dear Insecurity

75. Best American Roots Performance: Allison Russell - Eve Was Black

76. Best Country Song: Chris Stapleton - White Horse

77. Best Country Solo Performance: Chris Stapleton - White Horse

78. Best Immersive Audio Album: Alicia Keys - The Diary of Alicia Keys

79. Best Remixed Recording: Depeche Mode - Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)

80. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: Victoria Monét - Jaguar II

81. Best Music Film: David Bowie - Moonage Daydream

82. Best Music Video: The Beatles - I’m Only Sleeping

83. Best Song Written for Visual Media: Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”]

84. Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media: Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab - Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

85. Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television): Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer

86. Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Various Artists - Barbie the Album

87. Best Tropical Latin Album: Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta - Siembra: 45° Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)

88. Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano): Peso Pluma - Génesis

89. Best Dance/Electronic Music Album: Fred Again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)

90. Best Pop Dance Recording: Kylie Minogue - Padam Padam

91. Best Dance/Electronic Recording: Skrillex, Fred Again.. & Flowdan - Rumble

92. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - Ghost in the Machine

